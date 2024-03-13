Wednesday 13 March 2024

Movements in World Rankings following busy start to Olympic Year 2024







With international hockey action coming thick and fast since the turn of year, with the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers and multiple FIH Hockey Pro League mini-tournaments across Argentina and India, there has been a shake-up in the FIH Hockey World Rankings.







FIH World Rankings: Indian men slip to 4th, women’s team ranked 9th



Netherlands (3060) continue to sit at the top of the rankings, coming away from the India leg of the FIH Pro League relatively unscathed.





FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Singh of India celebrates with teamates after scoring a goal against Pakistan during the Hero Asian Champions Trophy. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/THE HINDU



India on Tuesday slipped a spot to the fourth position in the latest FIH men’s world rankings with Germany taking the third place following its impressive run at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.







Lima Will Host the 2027 Pan American Games



Content courtesy of Pan Am Sports







In a close vote at the Extraordinary General Assembly, the Peruvian capital was chosen with 28 votes by the member countries of Panam Sports as the Host City of the continental event.







Preview: 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024



All the games will be live-streamed on FanCode







Pune: The 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship is all set to kick off on the 13th March at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Pimpri in Pune, Maharashtra with the Final scheduled to take place on the 23rd of March. A total of 27 teams that have been divided into eight pools will be vying for top honours. With FanCode live-streaming the entire tournament, the excitement around the championship is like never before.







Senior Women's National C'ship: 29 Indian internationals to represent their states



The upcoming tournament holds significance as it will serve as the platform for choosing the next core probables for the Indian women's team.





The Indian women's hockey team players will represent their respective states at the Senior Women's National Championship in Pune.



The 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship is all set to kick off on March 13 at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Pimpri in Pune, Maharashtra with Madhya Pradesh taking on Chhattisgarh in the opening clash. The final is scheduled to take place on March 23.







Former India captain MM Somaya advocates strong league for Indian women’s hockey



s2h team







New Delhi: Former India captain M.M. Somaya termed recent failure of Indian women’s hockey team for the Paris Olympics a temporary setback but expressed the hope that with strategic enhancements and effective coaching, they are poised for a swift rebound. He advocates a strong women’s league for that to happen. The Moscow Olympic gold medallist was discussing the general aspects of women’s hockey in ‘Hockey Te Charcha’, a podcast series of Hockey India.







Perabu glad to be given another chance by Sarjit



By Aftar Singh





Defender T. Perabu, who withdrew from the national junior team last year due to a personal reason, has been given another chance to play for the country. FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Defender T. Perabu, who withdrew from the national junior team last year due to a personal reason, has been given another chance to play for the country.







MHC still looking for the right coach



By Aftar Singh





The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) is still looking for the right coach to handle the national junior team. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) is still looking for the right coach to handle the national junior team.







Kampong snatch late win as Pinoké draw







Duco Telgenkamp’s last minute penalty corner rebound saw SV Kampong begin their 2024 phase of the men’s Hoofdklasse with a 2-1 victory over Schaerweijde.







Polo increase lead at head of Spanish league







Real Club de Polo increased their advantage at the top of Spain’s MGS League standings after beating CD Terrassa at the Eduardo Dualde.







England Hockey League 2023/24 Premier Division Weekend 15 Review







The England Hockey League 2023/24 Premier Division showcased itself once again with enthralling action across the country as the final games were played before the playoffs.







Van Sickle Inducted into Delaware Sports Museum & Hall of Fame



Portions of Content Courtesy of Delaware Sports Museum & Hall of Fame







WILMINGTON, Del. - Caitlin Van Sickle is one of nine prominent individuals whose outstanding accomplishments in the world of athletics have brought distinction to the state of Delaware over the last half-century and has been selected for induction into the Delaware Sports Museum and Hall of Fame.







SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge: Pietermaritzburg Central Regional Sunday 10 March





St John's D.S.G. reclaimed the honours in the Pietermaritzburg Central Regional of the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge hosted by Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School at the UKZN Astro on Sunday 10 March.



Blazing their way to victory, St John’s D.S.G. raised the trophy at the Pietermaritzburg Central Regional of the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge on Sunday 10 March at the UKZN Astro.



