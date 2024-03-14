Thursday 14 March 2024

FIH Hockey Pro League season 5: how things stand in the women’s competition







With the FIH Hockey Pro League season 5 nearing its midway point, there has been action and drama aplenty that has led to major ups and downs for teams throughout. While we wait for the action to resume from Antwerp, Belgium on 22 May, here’s a breakdown of how things currently stand in the women’s competition as we head towards the business end of the tournament.







Day 1 Results: 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024







Pune, 13th March: Day 1 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship saw Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Hockey Karnataka and Hockey Maharashtra win their respective matches at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Pimpri, Pune.







New Zealand teams announced for Masters World Cup







After a successful National Masters Tournament in Wellington last week, Hockey New Zealand is pleased to announce the teams that have been selected to represent New Zealand at the Masters World Cups being held in Cape Town and North Harbour later this year. In total, New Zealand will be represented by seven men's and eight women's teams including the very first Women's 70+ side.







Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton to help Indian men’s hockey team in Paris Olympics



Paddy Upton, who played a role in India winning the 2011 Cricket World Cup, will be a part of the support staff of India’s men’s hockey team in Paris.





FILE PHOTO: Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu



It’s mind over matter for Hockey India, as the sports body hired renowned South African mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton to assist the men’s national team in the Paris Olympics.







Indonesia starting earlier than Malaysia in indoor hockey?



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: While there is little talk about it in Malaysia, Sea Games men's indoor hockey champions Indonesia are already preparing for the event's World Cup next year.







Coach Pholo, Rebecca Elliot and SA Hockey Stars Team Up to Make Oman Dream a Reality



Lonwabo M





An encouraging success story of international sports event funding was made possible when SA Hockey5s coach Tsoanelo Pholo hooked up with Pro Touch Africa’s Rebecca Elliot for the FIH World Cup in Muscat, Oman. Photo: Supplied



In South Africa, the struggle for funding in hockey teams has been well publicized over the years. Sadly, little has changed even with the consistent growth of the sport. However, immense credit must be given to the players and coaches who always push through by funding themselves and through donations.







England Hockey League 2023/24: Weekend 16 Review







The England Hockey League 2023/24 continued with thrilling action in Division 1 and Conferences across the country. Here's the full round up of both Men's and Women's Leagues from the 16th weekend:







Alex Danson-Bennett MBE named President of England Hockey





Alex Danson Bennet v USA



With an illustrious career spanning over two decades, Alex Danson-Benntt MBE has been announced as England Hockey’s new President and will help guide the sport with her unparalleled expertise, leadership and passion.







Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration



Out of 60 NSFs recognised by the Union Sports Ministry, only a meagre three have a woman president.



Ayon Sengupta





Janneke Schopman. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



The tearful exit of Indian women’s hockey team coach Janneke Schopman and the resignation of longstanding Hockey India CEO Elena Norman put the spotlight back on the male-dominated, often misogynistic, world of Indian sports administration.



