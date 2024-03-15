Friday 15 March 2024

Malaysian sports mourn the death of writer Jugjet



Malaysian sports lost one of its colourful characters with the demise of sports writer Jugjet Singh Randhawa yesterday. - Pic credit Facebook/Jugjet Singh Randhawa

MALAYSIAN sports lost one of its colourful characters with the demise of sports writer Jugjet Singh Randhawa today.







Friends and colleagues mourn loss of long-time hockey journalist Jugjet





PETALING JAYA: Media friends and the Malaysian hockey fraternity mourns the loss of a reputable journalist Jugjet Singh Randhawa, who passed away at Beacon Hospital, Petaling Jaya about 3pm on Thursday (March 14).







India hockey skipper Harmanpreet: There is still room for improvement ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics



Indian men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh aims for gold at Paris Olympics, focusing on fine-tuning preparations during Australia tour.





Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



Indian men’s hockey skipper Harmanpreet Singh feels there is still room for improvement as his team chases the coveted gold at Paris Olympics and said the players will look to fine-tune their final preparations during next month’s Australia tour.







Hockey India congratulates Yogita Shyamlal Pasi on promotion to FIH International Panel as outdoor umpire





After sustaining an injury in 2014, Yogita transitioned from playing hockey to embracing umpiring as a means to stay connected with the sport she loves



New Delhi: Hockey India congratulated Yogita Shyamlal Pasi for getting promoted to the prestigious FIH International Panel as an Outdoor Umpire. This recognition comes as a result of Yogita's outstanding contributions and dedication to the sport of hockey.







Day 2 Results: 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024



Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Telangana Hockey and Hockey Bengal won their respective games







Pune: Day 2 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship witnessed Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Jharkhand play out a thrilling draw in a star-studded match while Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Telangana and Hockey Bengal won their respective matches at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Pimpri, Pune.







EHL Women to expand to 12 team competition







The Euro Hockey League board has confirmed the EHL Women’s competition will expand next year, increasing from eight to 12 teams for the 2024-2025 season.







Junior CanAm Indoor Series plays March 16-17 in Philadelphia



U19 Men’s Indoor Team represents in annual series vs USA







Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to be sending a U19 Men’s Indoor Team to Philadelphia to take on the USA Men’s U19 Indoor Team in the annual CanAm series.







Can Watsonians and Grange be caught in the Scottish women's and men's Premiership?



After this weekend`s action both the men's and women's Premiership have only three games left to either make the top four to qualify for the play-offs or avoid the relegation places at the other end of the table – so the pressure is mounting.







Windhoek Hockey Tournament is back





Players of St George’s and WHS in action during a schools hockey tournament. File photo



The Windhoek Hockey Tournament (WHT) is back for its second year, promising an even more exhilarating and competitive event than before. Following the success of the inaugural tournament in 2023, the 2024 edition is set to be a showcase of top-tier hockey talent from schools across Namibia and beyond.



