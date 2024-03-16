Saturday 16 March 2024

13th African Games 2023 - Accra , Ghana

Accra



All times GMT



Men



17 Mar 2024 12:00 EGY v KEN (One Pool)

17 Mar 2024 16:00 GHA v NGR (One Pool)

18 Mar 2024 14:00 RSA v KEN (One Pool)

18 Mar 2024 16:00 EGY v NGR (One Pool)

19 Mar 2024 16:00 GHA v RSA (One Pool)

20 Mar 2024 14:00 NGR v KEN (One Pool)

20 Mar 2024 16:00 GHA v EGY (One Pool)

21 Mar 2024 16:00 RSA v NGR (One Pool)

22 Mar 2024 11:15 KEN v GHA (One Pool)

22 Mar 2024 15:45 EGY v RSA (One Pool)



Pool Standings



Women



7 Mar 2024 10:00 RSA v NGR (One Pool)

17 Mar 2024 14:00 KEN v GHA (One Pool)

18 Mar 2024 10:00 KEN v RSA (One Pool)

18 Mar 2024 12:00 NGR v GHA (One Pool)

20 Mar 2024 12:00 NGR v KEN (One Pool)

20 Mar 2024 14:00 RSA v GHA (One Pool)

22 Mar 2024 09:00 3rd One Pool v 4th One Pool (3rd/4th)

22 Mar 2024 13:30 1st One Pool v 2nd One Pool (Final)



Pool standings





Live scores





FIH Match Centre



Day 3 Results: 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024







Pune: Day 3 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship saw Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Punjab and Hockey Mizoram register victories at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Pimpri, Pune. Among the day’s top individual performances was Hockey Haryana’s Deepika (2’, 40’, 42’, 49’, 56’) who scored five goals, while Punjab's Sarabdeep Kaur’s (15’, 39’, 56’), Mizoram's H. Lalruatfeli (29’, 48’, 56) and Lalpeksangi (49’, 53’, 54) logged hat-tricks.







England Hockey League 2023/24 Premier Division Weekend 16 Preview







It's the first week of the playoffs and week 16 of the Premier Division matches. Rod Gilmour of The Hockey Paper provides the review of all of this week's action







Marlow women make history with National League hockey promotion







For the first time in the club’s history, Marlow women gained promotion to National League after securing the South Central Premier Division title with a 6-2 victory over local rivals Maidenhead, writes Cameron Beazley-Clarke.







Hockey India unveils ground-breaking program to cultivate next generation of drag-flickers and goalkeepers



Former national stars will lead the initiative to identify and train young talent across India







New Delhi, 15th March 2024: Hockey India, the apex body for the sport in the country, has announced a ground-breaking initiative aimed at investing in the future of Indian hockey through specialized coaching targeting young drag-flickers and goalkeepers across the nation.







Hockey India High Performance Director conducts coaching workshop on modern coaching techniques for domestic head coaches



The workshop took place on the sidelines of the ongoing 14th Hockey India Senior Women’s National Championship 2024







Pune: Hockey India High Performance Director Herman Kruis conducted a workshop focusing on contemporary coaching methods and grassroots hockey development on the sidelines of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024 in Pune. The aim was to equip coaches in the domestic circuit with the skills to enhance the learning journey of young hockey players from the onset of their careers.



