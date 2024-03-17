Sunday 17 March 2024

13th African Games 2023 - Accra , Ghana

Accra



All times GMT



Men



17 Mar 2024 12:00 EGY v KEN (One Pool)

17 Mar 2024 16:00 GHA v NGR (One Pool)

18 Mar 2024 14:00 RSA v KEN (One Pool)

18 Mar 2024 16:00 EGY v NGR (One Pool)

19 Mar 2024 16:00 GHA v RSA (One Pool)

20 Mar 2024 14:00 NGR v KEN (One Pool)

20 Mar 2024 16:00 GHA v EGY (One Pool)

21 Mar 2024 16:00 RSA v NGR (One Pool)

22 Mar 2024 11:15 KEN v GHA (One Pool)

22 Mar 2024 15:45 EGY v RSA (One Pool)



Pool Standings



Women



7 Mar 2024 10:00 RSA v NGR (One Pool)

17 Mar 2024 14:00 KEN v GHA (One Pool)

18 Mar 2024 10:00 KEN v RSA (One Pool)

18 Mar 2024 12:00 NGR v GHA (One Pool)

20 Mar 2024 12:00 NGR v KEN (One Pool)

20 Mar 2024 14:00 RSA v GHA (One Pool)

22 Mar 2024 09:00 3rd One Pool v 4th One Pool (3rd/4th)

22 Mar 2024 13:30 1st One Pool v 2nd One Pool (Final)



Pool standings

2024 Indoor Pan American Cup







The excitement is building as Calgary, Alberta, prepares to host the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup from March 19th to 22nd.This marks a significant moment for Canadian sports enthusiasts, as the country eagerly welcomes back this prestigious tournament after nearly two decades since its last hosting in 2005 in Waterloo, Ontario.







Sreejesh aspires to be Indian hockey team’s chief coach by 2036



Sreejesh, who will be featuring in his fourth Olympics this year, refused to believe that the upcoming edition in Paris could be his last outing in the sporting extravaganza.





FILE PHOTO: India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



Indian men’s hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh doesn’t want to predict his future at the moment and will take a call on his retirement after the Paris Olympics but the veteran custodian aspires to be chief coach of the national side by 2036.







India ropes in Dutch goalkeeping coach Dennis van de Pol



Van De Pol will join the ongoing national coaching camp being held at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, where he will closely work with PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak and Suraj Karkera.





Indian goalkeepers PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak and Suraj Karkera pose with goalkeeping expert Dennis Van De Pol. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



Aiding the Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Hockey India has roped in the services of Dutch goalkeeping expert Dennis Van De Pol.







Huge difference between playing hockey at the junior and senior level: Araijeet Hundal



The drag flicker-cum-forward is a part of the 28-member core group of probables at the national camp in Bhubaneswar. The camp is significant as the team is aiming to fine-tune its preparations ahead of Paris.





FILE PHOTO: India’s Araijeet Singh Hundal runs with the ball during the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 third/fourth position matches at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. Photo: BISWARANJAN ROUT | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu



Young Indian forward Araijeet Singh Hundal believes there is a vast difference between playing hockey at the junior and senior level, and that the experienced players in the side had played a big role in making his transition seamless.







Day 4 Results: 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024







Pune: Day 4 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship saw Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Bengal, Delhi Hockey and Chhattisgarh Hockey emerge victorious in their respective matches at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Pimpri, Pune.







Hockey Ireland Domestic Weekend Results Round-Up – Friday March 15 and Saturday March 16







AVOCA 2 KILKENNY 2



Avoca, who lost out on winning the Leinster Women’s Division 1 title on Tuesday last losing to eventual champions Muckross, faced into a must win match on this occasion against Kilkenny on Friday night. Finishing 2nd in the Leinster Women’s Division 1 may not be enough to secure a place in the 2024/25 EYHL 2 if Monkstown and Corinthians both get relegated from the Women’s EYHL Division 1. Both clubs before this game started, occupied places 9 and 10 in the top Division which of course are automatic relegation spots. As there are only 3 guaranteed places for Leinster Division 1 sides in next season’s competition two of these would be occupied, as things stand, by two current members of the EYHL Division 1 namely Monkstown and Corinthians. This meant that Avoca needed to win the EYHL 2 or at least reach the final to have any chance of getting promoted in the next two years, assuming Monkstown do not avoid relegation.



