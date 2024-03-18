Monday 18 March 2024

13th African Games 2023 - Accra , Ghana

Accra



All times GMT



Men



17 Mar 2024 14:00 GHA v NGR (One Pool) 1 - 0

17 Mar 2024 16:00 KEN v EGY (One Pool) 2 - 3

18 Mar 2024 10:00 EGY v NGR (One Pool)

18 Mar 2024 16:00 KEN v GHA (One Pool)

20 Mar 2024 14:00 NGR v KEN (One Pool)

20 Mar 2024 16:00 GHA v EGY (One Pool)

22 Mar 2024 14:00 3rd One Pool v 4th One Pool

22 Mar 2024 16:00 1st One Pool v 2nd One Pool



Pool Standings



Women



17 Mar 2024 10:00 KEN v GHA (One Pool) 1 - 4

18 Mar 2024 14:00 NGR v GHA (One Pool)

20 Mar 2024 10:00 NGR v KEN (One Pool)

22 Mar 2024 10:00 1st One Pool v 2nd One Pool (Final)



Field Hockey at African Games



By Tariq Ali



After the gap of 20 years field hockey, once again will be the full event of African Games 2023 to be held in Accra Ghana commencing from 17 March 2024. The last time field hockey was the event of the African Games in Abuja Nigeria in 2003. In the meantime from 2007 separate Qualifiers for the Olympic Games for the African teams held in the other venues apart from African Games.



The Final Standing of the Men's hockey teams in the previous All African Games:



1987 at Nairobi Kenya

1 Kenya 2 Zimbabwe 3 Nigeria 4 Egypt 5 Ghana 6 Tanzania 7 Zambia



1991 at Cairo Egypt

1 Egypt 2 Kenya 3 Zimbabwe 4 Ghana 5 Nigeria



1995 Harare Zimbabwe

1 South Africa 2 Egypt 3 Kenya 4 Zimbabwe 5 Nigeria 6 Namibia



1999 Johannesburg South Africa

1 South Africa 2 Egypt 3 Kenya 4 Zimbabwe 5 Ghana 6 Nigeria



2003 Abuja Nigeria

1 Egypt 2 South Africa 3 Ghana 4 Nigeria 5 Zimbabwe



Women's Hockey



1995 Harare Zimbabwe

1 South Africa 2 Zimbabwe 4 Kenya 4 Namibia 5 Nigeria 6 Ghana



1999 Johannesburg South Africa

1 South Africa 2 Zimbabwe 3 Kenya 4 Namibia



2003 Abuja Nigeria

2 South Africa 2 Nigeria 3 Kenya 4 Ghana 5 Zimbabwe 6 Namibia







