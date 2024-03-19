Tuesday 19 March 2024

13th African Games 2023 - Accra , Ghana

Accra



All times GMT



Men



17 Mar 2024 14:00 GHA v NGR (One Pool) 1 - 0

17 Mar 2024 16:00 KEN v EGY (One Pool) 2 - 3

18 Mar 2024 10:00 EGY v NGR (One Pool) 5 - 4

18 Mar 2024 16:00 KEN v GHA (One Pool) 1 - 3

20 Mar 2024 14:00 NGR v KEN (One Pool)

20 Mar 2024 16:00 GHA v EGY (One Pool)

22 Mar 2024 14:00 3rd One Pool v 4th One Pool

22 Mar 2024 16:00 1st One Pool v 2nd One Pool



Pool Standings



Women



17 Mar 2024 10:00 KEN v GHA (One Pool) 1 - 4

18 Mar 2024 14:00 NGR v GHA (One Pool) 0 - 1

20 Mar 2024 10:00 NGR v KEN (One Pool)

22 Mar 2024 10:00 1st One Pool v 2nd One Pool (Final)



Pool standings

Ghana off to winning start with victory over rivals Nigeria







Ghana got off to a winning start on day one of the men’s hockey competition of the 2023 African Games, with a 1-0 victory over rivals Nigeria, at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium on Sunday.







Poor pitch condition leads to SA hockey teams withdrawing from Africa Games in Ghana





South African hockey teams have been withdrawn from the Africa Games in Ghana due to the poor condition of the playing surface. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP



The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) have withdrawn the country’s hockey teams from the Africa Games in Ghana citing the poor condition of the playing surface.







SA Women’s Hockey Withdrawn from Africa Games as ‘Field Not Satisfactory’







The South African women’s hockey team has been withdrawn from the Africa Games without even playing a game. The event is currently taking place in Ghana where Team SA is putting on some impressive performances and hauling in the medals. However, the hockey women won’t be able to show their skills in the 13th Games in Accra from 8-23 March 2024.







Indoor Pan Am Cup 2024

Calgary, Alberta, Canada



All times GMT -7.00



Men



19 Mar 2024 11:15 ARG v GUY (Round Robin)

19 Mar 2024 12:30 TTO v CAN (Round Robin)

19 Mar 2024 17:00 USA v GUY (Round Robin)

19 Mar 2024 18:15 ARG v CAN (Round Robin)



Women



19 Mar 2024 10:00 USA v ARG (Round Robin)

19 Mar 2024 15:45 CAN v URU (Round Robin)



T&T stickmen flick off Indoor Pan Am Cup



by Nigel Simon





T&T’s Shaquille Daniel, from left, Jordan Vieira and Mickell Pierre celebrate a goal against Kenya at the inaugural 16-nation FIH Hockey 5s World Cup at the Hockey Oman Venue in Al Amarat in Muscat, Oman, on January 28. Courtesy FIH



T&T senior national men’s hockey team will begin their quest for a third FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup appearance when they meet host Canada in their opening match at the Indoor Pan American Hockey Cup in Alberta, Canada on Tuesday from 2.30 pm.







Yves-du-Manoir Stadium



Hockey players share their excitement about playing in the legendary Paris 2024 venue that became world-famous 100 years ago when France last hosted the Games



By Céline Penicaud and Marta Martín





Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in 1924. Picture by Getty Images



This year, the world’s best hockey players have the opportunity to compete together in a historic venue at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.







Hockey India names 27-member Indian Men's Hockey Team for Australia Tour



The team led by Harmanpreet Singh and Vice Captained by Hardik Singh will take on the hosts in five-match series







New Delhi: Hockey India on Monday named the 27-member Indian Men's Team for the upcoming Australia Tour with the first match starting on 6 April 2024 in Perth, Australia.







Gantoise’s women assured of playoff spot







Gantoise are already assured of a Belgian women’s championship playoff place with five games to go and moved within two wins of guaranteeing top spot from the regulation playoff place.







Day 6 Results: 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024







Pune: Day 6 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship witnessed Hockey Mizoram defeating Hockey Punjab to qualify for the Quarter-Finals, Assam Hockey defeating Le Puducherry Hockey while Goans Hockey drew with Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Rajasthan drew with Hockey Himachal at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Pimpri, Pune.







England Hockey League 2023/24 Premier Division Weekend 16 Review







The England Hockey League 2023/24 Premier Division was at its very best again with exciting action across the country.







England Hockey League 2023/24: Weekend 17 Review







The England Hockey League 2023/24 continued with thrilling action in Division 1 and Conferences across the country. Here's the full round up of both Men's and Women's Leagues from the 17th weekend:







Old Georgians rally to keep Finals Day ticket on track, H&W women record biggest win





East Grinstead women top Pool B in race to Finals Day PIC: EVA GILBERT



In a three-game shoot out to secure one of four Finals Weekend tickets, nothing is certain. And Old Georgians nearly found that out to their cost before carving out a brilliant comeback to deny Beeston at the weekend.







Watsonians women continue the victory trail but Grange men slip-up



FRIDAY EVENING



On Friday evening Edinburgh University threw a spanner in the workings of the Scottish men’s Premiership title race with a powerful 3-1 win over leaders Grange. The outcome ruined Grange`s unbeaten record and reduced their lead to a single point over the chasing pack of the Edinburgh students, and Western Wildcats.







Watsonians and Edinburgh University out on their own in the Scottish Women`s Premiership



Watsonians’ relentless drive towards retaining the women`s Premiership title continues unabated, after they were 3-1 winners at fifth placed Grange. The champions still lead the table by five points from Edinburgh University.







Incredible drama and action at Senior Schools’ Cup Finals 2024







Senior Girls Cup – Dollar Academy 4-3 Edinburgh Academy



A sensational Senior Girls’ Cup Final was settled by a last minute winner to give Dollar Academy a 4-3 victory.







Eswaran rises to be a top player despite coming from a broken family



By Aftar Singh





Eswaran, who is the youngest of three siblings, joined the Jiwa Mohan Academy (JW Academy) in Penang at the beginning of last year.



KUALA LUMPUR: Hardship has made forward Eswaran George a disciplined and tough hockey player.



