Wednesday 20 March 2024

13th African Games 2023 - Accra , Ghana

Accra



All times GMT



Men



17 Mar 2024 14:00 GHA v NGR (One Pool) 1 - 0

17 Mar 2024 16:00 KEN v EGY (One Pool) 2 - 3

18 Mar 2024 10:00 EGY v NGR (One Pool) 5 - 4

18 Mar 2024 16:00 KEN v GHA (One Pool) 1 - 3

20 Mar 2024 14:00 NGR v KEN (One Pool)

20 Mar 2024 16:00 GHA v EGY (One Pool)

22 Mar 2024 14:00 3rd One Pool v 4th One Pool

22 Mar 2024 16:00 1st One Pool v 2nd One Pool



Pool Standings



Women



17 Mar 2024 10:00 KEN v GHA (One Pool) 1 - 4

18 Mar 2024 14:00 NGR v GHA (One Pool) 0 - 1

20 Mar 2024 10:00 NGR v KEN (One Pool)

22 Mar 2024 10:00 1st One Pool v 2nd One Pool (Final)



Pool standings

Indoor Pan Am Cup 2024

Calgary, Alberta, Canada



All times GMT -7.00



Men



19 Mar 2024 11:15 ARG v GUY (Round Robin) 9 - 5

19 Mar 2024 12:30 TTO v CAN (Round Robin) 7 - 3

19 Mar 2024 17:00 USA v GUY (Round Robin) 5 - 3

19 Mar 2024 18:15 ARG v CAN (Round Robin) 8 - 0



20 Mar 2024 13:45 TTO v USA (Round Robin)

20 Mar 2024 17:00 CAN v GUY (Round Robin)

20 Mar 2024 18:15 ARG v USA (Round Robin)



Pool standings



Women



19 Mar 2024 10:00 USA v ARG (Round Robin) 7 - 1

19 Mar 2024 15:45 CAN v URU (Round Robin) 4 - 4



20 Mar 2024 12:30 ARG v URU (Round Robin)

20 Mar 2024 15:00 CAN v USA (Round Robin)



Pool standings



USA v ARG ( W)



U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team triumphed over Argentina with a 7-1 victory at the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cups in Calgary, Canada. Despite a slow start and trailing early, the USA team rallied with impressive performances, including hat tricks from Reese D’Ariano and Ryleigh Heck. Heck's green card led to Argentina's initial lead, but USA quickly responded, dominating possession and scoring. The second quarter saw Hope Rose converting a penalty stroke and Heck securing her second goal. Elizabeth Tamburro's crucial saves denied Argentina further goals. The third quarter showcased Heck's hat trick and D’Ariano’s goal, extending USA's lead. In the final quarter, D’Ariano scored twice more, sealing the victory. Sofia Ferri and Abigail Gerdeman made their international indoor debut.







Indoor USWNT Starts Strong with Win Over Argentina at 2024 IPAC





Credit Yan Huckendubler



CALGARY, Canada – The No. 8 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team opened up 2024 Indoor Pan American Cups play when they took on No. 30 Argentina at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex in Calgary, Canada. After a slow start and finding themselves trailing, USA went on to tally some impressive goals, powered by hat tricks from Reese D’Ariano (West Chester, Pa.) and Ryleigh Heck (Ocean City, N.J.), for the 7-1 win.







Indoor USMNT Registers Opening IPAC Win Over Guyana





Credit: Yan Huckendubler



CALGARY, Canada – To start their 2024 Indoor Pan American Cups journey, the No. 9 U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team took on No. 33 Guyana. An action packed contest, USA held the halftime lead and withstood Guyana’s late push for the 5-3 win.







Vieira gets beaver trick in Stickmen over Canada 7-3



by Nigel Simon





T&T's Mickell Pierre, from left, Jordan Vieira, Akim Toussaint, Jordan Reynos and Shaquille Daniel celebrate a goal scored against Canada in their four-team Indoor Pan American Hockey Cup opener at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex & Chief Jim Starlight Centre in Alberta, Canada yesterday. Vieira scored four goals in T&T's 7-3 win. Courtesy PAHF



Jordan Vieira scored a beaver trick, inclusive of two goals in the opening period and then in the later stages to lead T&T senior national men’s hockey team to a convincing 7-3 whipping of host Canada in their opening match of the four-team Indoor Pan American Hockey Cup in Alberta, Tuesday.







Kookaburras & Hockeyroos set to play on home soil one last time before Paris 2024







Hockey Australia in partnership with the Western Australian Government, through Tourism Western Australia, are excited to announce a brand-new International Festival of Hockey to be hosted in Perth this April. The event has also been made possible thanks to the support from Commonwealth Games Australia as part of their Green2Gold2Great program, which aims to propel Australia’s charges forward on the world stage.







Four veterans to form backbone of Speedy Tigers



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia chief coach Sarjit Singh has called up 46 players for the first phase of national training. -NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: Can four veterans form the nucleus of the newly formed national men's hockey team?







What is up with Perabu? Defender withdraws from Sarjit's national squad



By Aftar Singh





Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal speaking to national hockey players during a training session at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. - BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Defender T. Perabu withdrew from the national team on the first day of training at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.







Yves-du-Manoir Stadium inauguration



Discover the new features and history of this legendary Olympic venue and schedule of events



By Céline Penicaud





Picture by Olympics.com



This is a historic day for sport.



On Tuesday 19 March, Yves-du-Manoir Stadium was officially inaugurated in Colombes, near Paris. This is the only French venue to host the Olympic Games for a second time, after having been a key feature of the Olympic Games Paris 1924.







Preview| The 14th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship: Quarter-Finals poised for electrifying action







Pune: The league stage of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship concluded on Tuesday with Hockey Karnataka and Hockey Manipur winning their respective Pool G matches at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Pimpri, Pune. With the top team from each Pool qualifying for the knock-outs, the stage is set for some high-octane action and top-quality hockey. All the Quarter-Finals are scheduled to take place on 20th March with the winners going through to the Semis that are to be played on 22nd March.







Star-studded Hockey Jharkhand powers into Quarters



With Simdega stars Salima Tete, Sangita Kumari, Beauty Dungdung and Nikki Pradhan in the ranks, Hockey Jharkhand is aiming for a podium finish







Pune: Powering their home team into the Quarter-Finals of the prestigious 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship, being played at Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Pimpri, Pune, Salima Tete, Sangita Kumari, Beauty Dungdung and Nikki Pradhan are living up to the billing. Hockey Jharkhand secured their spot in the knockout rounds of the tournament by finishing on top of Pool C. This pool also featured Uttar Pradesh Hockey, which boasts Indian stars like Vandana Katariya and Mumtaz Khan, representing their respective home teams in this unique domestic event that has drawn full attendance from Indian team players.











Odisha’s hockey juggernaut powers into Quarter-Finals; Head Coach Sujit Lakra credits grassroots structure and world-class infra



Hockey Association of Odisha gears up to face Hockey Haryana in the Quarter-Finals







Pune: At the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024, the Hockey Association of Odisha (HAO) secured a decisive win against Hockey Chandigarh, solidifying their position atop their pool and guaranteeing a spot in the Quarter-Finals. Following this impressive 6-1 victory, Head Coach Sujit Lakra offered insights on the team's prospects in their forthcoming clash against Haryana. He emphasized the significance of grassroots development programs in Odisha and the intensifying level of competition from participating states.







Pakistan Hockey Federation elects first female president





Shehla Raza was chief guest at recent Naveed Alam Memorial Hockey Match PIC: Guru Nanak Hockey Academy



The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has elected its first female president in the governing body’s history.



