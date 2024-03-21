Thursday 21 March 2024

13th African Games 2023 - Accra , Ghana

Accra



All times GMT



Men



17 Mar 2024 14:00 GHA v NGR (One Pool) 1 - 0

17 Mar 2024 16:00 KEN v EGY (One Pool) 2 - 3

18 Mar 2024 10:00 EGY v NGR (One Pool) 5 - 4

18 Mar 2024 16:00 KEN v GHA (One Pool) 1 - 3

20 Mar 2024 14:00 NGR v KEN (One Pool) 2 - 1

20 Mar 2024 16:00 GHA v EGY (One Pool) 0 - 1

22 Mar 2024 14:00 NGR v KEN

22 Mar 2024 16:00 EGY v GHA



Pool Standings



Women



17 Mar 2024 10:00 KEN v GHA (One Pool) 1 - 4

18 Mar 2024 14:00 NGR v GHA (One Pool) 0 - 1

20 Mar 2024 10:00 NGR v KEN (One Pool) 1 - 0

22 Mar 2024 10:00 GHA v NGR (Final)



Pool standings

Proper Paris Olympics preparations means no African Games for SA hockey





The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) announced the decision, with the main goal of peaking at the Paris Olympics forcing the move. Seen here: South Africa's Marizen Marais (L) celebrates with teammates. Picture: Martin Bureau/AFP



With one eye on the Paris Olympics, the SA men’s and women’s hockey teams this week were forced to withdraw from the African Games in Accra, Ghana, with poor playing surfaces in the host country as the reason for the decision.







Indoor Pan Am Cup 2024

Calgary, Alberta, Canada



All times GMT -7.00



Men



20 Mar 2024 13:45 TTO v USA (Round Robin) 3 - 4

20 Mar 2024 17:00 CAN v GUY (Round Robin) 3 - 3

20 Mar 2024 18:15 ARG v USA (Round Robin) 8 - 1



21 Mar 2024 13:45 GUY v TTO (Round Robin)

21 Mar 2024 17:00 USA v CAN (Round Robin)

21 Mar 2024 18:15 TTO v ARG (Round Robin)



Pool standings



Women



20 Mar 2024 12:30 ARG v URU (Round Robin) 8 - 1

20 Mar 2024 15:00 CAN v USA (Round Robin) 2 - 6



21 Mar 2024 12:30 USA v URU (Round Robin)

21 Mar 2024 15:00 ARG v CAN (Round Robin)



Pool standings



IPAC Day 2





Credit: Yan Huckendubler



ARG v URU (Women)



The Argentine field hockey team defeated the Uruguayan women with a score of 7-1 in the second day of the Pan American Cup, thus fueling their aspirations to achieve a better position in the semifinals. Although Uruguay opened the scoring with a goal from Sol Amadeo at the 2nd minute, Lara Irianni turned the game around with goals at the third and fourth minutes, ensuring a partial advantage for the Argentinians at the end of the first quarter. In the second half, Natalia Bocchero (minute 15) and Martina Navarro (minute 19) extended Argentina's lead, taking a 4-1 score into halftime.







Indoor USMNT Holds Off Trinidad & Tobago for Second Win of 2024 IPAC





Credit: Yan Huckendubler



CALGARY, Canada – The No. 9 U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team faced a tough opponent in their second game of the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cups when they faced No. 18 Trinidad and Tobago. After finishing the first half tied, the second was action packed but USA never trailed to hold on for the 4-3 win.







Stickmen fall to USA 4-3, semis spot in jeopardy



by Nigel Simon





T&T’s Lyndell Byer, right, closes in on USA’s Lasse Nobereit in their Indoor Pan American Hockey Cup match at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex & Chief Jim Starlight Centre in Alberta, Canada, yesterday. USA won 4-3. Courtesy PAHF/Yan Huckendubler



T&T senior national men’s hockey team will go into Thursday’s final set of round-robin matches in the five-team Indoor Pan American Hockey Cup in Alberta, Canada needing one win from their matches winless Guyana and table-topper Argentina to cement a top-four finish and a place in the semifinals.







Indoor USWNT Defeats Canada, Sit Top of Pool After Second Day of 2024 IPAC





Erin Mason back in USA colours. Credit: Yan Huckendubler



CALGARY, Canada – In their second 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup game, the No. 8 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team took on hosts No. 12 Canada. USA opened the scoring at the end of the first quarter and never looked back as Reese D’Ariano (West Chester, Pa.) tallied five in the 6-2 victory.







Argentina Tops Indoor USMNT at 2024 IPAC





Credit: Yan Huckendubler



CALGARY, Canada – In their second game of the day at the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cups, No. 9 U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team met a fast paced No. 11 Argentina. After a relatively even first half, Los Leones broke through in the second by putting up five goals to top USA, 1-8.







First Ever FIH Hockey5s World Rankings Released







Following the conclusion of the inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Oman earlier this year, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has released the first ever Hockey5s world rankings. The rankings take into consideration the performances of the teams in the Continental Championships* for the World Cup and the Hockey5s World Cup itself.







Netherlands teams top first Hockey5s world rankings





Oman won bronze in men's Hockey5s World Cup PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS / RODRIGO JARALILLO



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has released the first ever Hockey5s world rankings following the first shortened format World Cup, with president Tayyab Ikram saying the “global hockey community has thoroughly embraced the Hockey5s format.”







Indian men and women occupy second place



Uruguay (1350) and South Africa (1350) are tied for fourth place after their impressive show at the World Cup. Malaysia (1250) is ranked sixth following a sixth-place finish in the World Cup.





The Indian men’s team occupies the second spot jointly with Oman and Malaysia, following a three-way tie with 1400 points each. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: PTI



Indian men’s and women’s teams are both placed second in the maiden Hockey 5s rankings issued recently by the world body (FIH).







Boss unhappy over Rahull coming to work late after national training



By Aftar Singh





National hockey trainee Nur Rahull Hrsikesa Thaitchana Muruthi



KUALA LUMPUR: Nur Rahull Hrsikesa Thaitchana Muruthi turned up for work late in Penang after attending national hockey training a day earlier in Kuala Lumpur.







Syed Syafiq returns from retirement because of unfinished business



By Aftar Singh





Penalty corner specialist Syed Syafiq Syed Cholan has come out of retirement to play for the national hockey team again. - NSTP/ASWADI ALIAS



KUALA LUMPUR: Penalty corner specialist Syed Syafiq Syed Cholan has come out of retirement to play for the national hockey team again.







Hardik Singh: A hockey career steeped in family legacy







Growing up in a household obsessed with hockey... Challenges in carrying forward a family legacy... The vice-captain of the Indian men's hockey team, Hardik Singh, answers it all.







The 14th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship: Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Maharashtra through to Semis







Pune: The 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Pimpri, Pune witnessed Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Maharashtra winning their respective Quarter-Finals to inch one step closer to the championship.







Preview: The 14th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship: Stage set for exhilarating Semi-Finals



Star-studded Hockey Haryana to play last year’s Bronze medalists Hockey Jharkhand in their Semi Final; Defending Champions Hockey Madhya Pradesh will face hosts Hockey Maharashtra in their Semi-Final







Pune: After the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship witnessed Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Maharashtra winning their respective Quarter-Finals at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Pimpri, Pune on Wednesday, the focus shifts to the Semi-Finals which promises enthralling hockey. Hockey Haryana will face Hockey Jharkhand while Hockey Madhya Pradesh will take on Hockey Maharashtra in the Semi-Finals. Both games are scheduled to take place on 22nd March.







EHL FINAL8 steps up commitment to sustainability







The ABN AMRO EHL FINAL8 will step up its commitment to be as sustainable and circular as possible when it welcomes fans to the Wagener Stadium from March 28 to April 1.







EHCO Trophy continues to showcase Euro U19 talent







As the Euro Hockey League (EHL) reaches its pinnacle with the final phase set to unfold in the Netherlands this Easter, the spotlight shifts to the EHCO Trophy for the second edition of this premier youth hockey tournament.







First Dry Hockey Turf in Africa installed at St. Andrews School, Bloemfontein







Earlier today, in a historic moment for hockey, the first ‘dry hockey turf’ in the African continent was inaugurated at St. Andrews School in Bloemfontein, South Africa, with FIH Executive Board (EB) Member and South Africa Hockey Association (SAHA) President, Deon Morgan in attendance.







‘Feels like a dream’: Maddie Hinch toasts OBE after glittering GB Hockey career



By Rod Gilmour





Maddie Hinch is made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle PIC: PA



Maddie Hinch was made an OBE on Wednesday as GB’s star goalkeeper admitted that she had yet to take a step back and take in the success of being part of a “golden generation” of women hockey players.



