Friday 22 March 2024

13th African Games 2023 - Accra , Ghana
Accra
All times GMT
Men
17 Mar 2024 14:00 GHA v NGR (One Pool) 1 - 0
17 Mar 2024 16:00 KEN v EGY (One Pool) 2 - 3
18 Mar 2024 10:00 EGY v NGR (One Pool) 5 - 4
18 Mar 2024 16:00 KEN v GHA (One Pool) 1 - 3
20 Mar 2024 14:00 NGR v KEN (One Pool) 2 - 1
20 Mar 2024 16:00 GHA v EGY (One Pool) 0 - 1
22 Mar 2024 14:00 NGR v KEN
22 Mar 2024 16:00 EGY v GHA
Pool Standings
Women
17 Mar 2024 10:00 KEN v GHA (One Pool) 1 - 4
18 Mar 2024 14:00 NGR v GHA (One Pool) 0 - 1
20 Mar 2024 10:00 NGR v KEN (One Pool) 1 - 0
22 Mar 2024 10:00 GHA v NGR (Final)
Pool standings
Indoor Pan Am Cup 2024
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
All times GMT -7.00
Men
21 Mar 2024 13:45 GUY v TTO (Round Robin) 3 - 5
21 Mar 2024 17:00 USA v CAN (Round Robin) 3 - 1
21 Mar 2024 18:15 TTO v ARG (Round Robin) 2 - 12
22 Mar 2024 11:15 USA v TTO
22 Mar 2024 13:45 ARG v GUY
22 Mar 2024 17:00 Loser 11 v Loser 12 (3/4)
22 Mar 2024 19:30 Winner 11 v Winner 12 (Final)
Pool standings
Women
21 Mar 2024 12:30 USA v URU (Round Robin) 9 - 1
21 Mar 2024 15:00 ARG v CAN (Round Robin) 4 - 1
22 Mar 2024 10:00 ARG v CAN
22 Mar 2024 12:30 USA v URU
22 Mar 2024 15:45 Loser 7 v Loser 8 (3/4)
22 Mar 2024 18:15 Winner 7 v Winner 8 (Final)
Pool standings
Indoor USMNT Wins Tight Battle with Canada at 2024 IPAC
Credit: Yan Huckendubler
CALGARY, Canada – It was an even, low scoring contest between No. 9 U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team and No. 20 Canada at the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cups. A tied score at the beginning of the third, USA fended off some threats from the hosts before battling for the 3-1 win.
Indoor USWNT with Dominant Scoring Performance Over Uruguay at 2024 IPAC
Erin Matson in full flow. Credit: Yan Huckendubler
CALGARY, Canada – In their final round robin game of the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup, the No. 8 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team put up a dominant scoring performance over No. 31 Uruguay. Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.) tallied four goals on USA’s way to a 9-1 victory to secure the top spot in the pool.
Toussaint, Reynos lead T&T’s Stickmen to semis
by NIGEL SIMON
T&T’s Mickell Pierre goes past the challenge of Guyana’s Aroydy Brandford during their men’s round-robin match in the five-team Indoor Pan American Hockey Cup at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex & Chief Jim Starlight Centre, in Alberta, Canada, yesterday. T&T won 5-3. PHOTO: PAHF/Yan Huckendubler
Co-captain Akim Toussaint and Jordan Reynos scored two goals each to lead the T&T senior national men’s hockey team to victory over regional rivals Guyana 5-3 to cement a semifinal spot in the Indoor Pan American Hockey Cup in Alberta, Canada on Thursday.
TT into Pan Am Indoor Hockey semifinals
National hockey team close out prelims with defeat to Argentina
Vidia Ramphal
Trinidad and Tobago's Lyndell Byer moves with the ball during the Pan American Indoor Hockey match against Argentina on Thursday night in Canada. (Photo credit - Pan American Hockey Federation/Yan Huckendubler)
Trinidad and Tobago will play the USA in the semifinals of the Indoor Pan American Cup in Canada despite closing out the preliminary round with a 12-2 defeat to powerhouses Argentina.
Speedy Tigers to face Kiwis in friendly
National head coach Sarjit Singh. Photo: Bernama
KUALA LUMPUR: The national men’s hockey squad will take on New Zealand in a friendly warm up match on May 1 in the run up to their Sultan Azlan Shah Cup campaign from May 4 to 11.
Top class officials team confirmed for EHL FINAL8
To allow the best club hockey competition in the world flourish, the ABN AMRO Euro Hockey League is always pleased to bring the world’s best officials to the event.
Matthews and Loreto buzzing for Euro campaign
Hot on the heels of two trophies, the mood could not be better for Irish side Loreto ahead of their return to the Wagener Stadium after a five-year hiatus.
Manipur and Mizoram illuminate the rise of hockey in Northeast India with impressive show in 14th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship
Coaches of the two teams assess their performances in the tournament and share views on Hockey India's role in Northeast's hockey growth
Pune: In the heartland of Northeast India, where lush green landscapes meet vibrant cultures, a silent revolution is brewing on the hockey fields. Manipur and Mizoram, two states synonymous with their rich traditions and picturesque terrains, have emerged as the torchbearers of hockey prowess in the region, showcasing their mettle in the 14th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship.
State coaches hail Hockey India's efforts in developing future drag-flickers and goalkeepers
The newly unveiled initiative by Hockey India places paramount emphasis on identifying and honing gifted players at the grassroots level
Pune: In a recent development, the coaches of the Senior National Women’s Teams have come together to laud Hockey India's pioneering efforts in nurturing the next generation of drag-flickers and goalkeepers across the nation.
Holcombe and Barnes set for final day battle to Premier Division
By Lucas Ball
Holcombe looking for swift return to women's top flight PIC: MARTIN WAIGHT IMAGES
Nick Bandurak’s Holcombe are out to seal an immediate return to the England Hockey Women’s Premier Division as relegation-threatened Wimbledon 2s visit Holcombe Park on Saturday afternoon.
Nottingham and Exeter women claim BUCS Big Wednesday hockey titles
UoN women were winners of the BUCS women's title PIC: UoN
University of Nottingham women continued their stranglehold with a hat-tick of wins while Exeter University won a tight contest to claim the men’s title on BUCS Big Wednesday 2024.
Celebrating the Spirit of Inclusion on International Down Syndrome Day
In the world of hockey, triumph isn't just measured by goals scored or matches won; it's also found in the stories of individuals who defy expectations and overcome challenges with sheer determination and passion for the sport. Today, on International Down Syndrome Day, we celebrate two remarkable individuals whose journeys through Hockey with Intellectual Disabilities, also known as Hockey ID, exemplify the power of inclusion, resilience, and teamwork.
ABN AMRO EHL Hockey ID festival set for second edition
This year, the Euro Hockey League will write hockey history again! After the success of men’s and women’s hockey at the highest level, we are now taking the next step with this tournament for the best Hockey ID clubs in Europe.
Bugti triumphs in PHF presidency election amidst broad support
ISLAMABAD - Tariq Hussain Masoori Bugti was overwhelmingly elected as the president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) following a vote of confidence that underscored his broad support within the federation here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday.