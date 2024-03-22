Friday 22 March 2024

13th African Games 2023 - Accra , Ghana

Accra



All times GMT



Men



17 Mar 2024 14:00 GHA v NGR (One Pool) 1 - 0

17 Mar 2024 16:00 KEN v EGY (One Pool) 2 - 3

18 Mar 2024 10:00 EGY v NGR (One Pool) 5 - 4

18 Mar 2024 16:00 KEN v GHA (One Pool) 1 - 3

20 Mar 2024 14:00 NGR v KEN (One Pool) 2 - 1

20 Mar 2024 16:00 GHA v EGY (One Pool) 0 - 1

22 Mar 2024 14:00 NGR v KEN

22 Mar 2024 16:00 EGY v GHA



Pool Standings



Women



17 Mar 2024 10:00 KEN v GHA (One Pool) 1 - 4

18 Mar 2024 14:00 NGR v GHA (One Pool) 0 - 1

20 Mar 2024 10:00 NGR v KEN (One Pool) 1 - 0

22 Mar 2024 10:00 GHA v NGR (Final)



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Indoor Pan Am Cup 2024

Calgary, Alberta, Canada



All times GMT -7.00



Men



21 Mar 2024 13:45 GUY v TTO (Round Robin) 3 - 5

21 Mar 2024 17:00 USA v CAN (Round Robin) 3 - 1

21 Mar 2024 18:15 TTO v ARG (Round Robin) 2 - 12



22 Mar 2024 11:15 USA v TTO

22 Mar 2024 13:45 ARG v GUY

22 Mar 2024 17:00 Loser 11 v Loser 12 (3/4)

22 Mar 2024 19:30 Winner 11 v Winner 12 (Final)



Pool standings



Women



21 Mar 2024 12:30 USA v URU (Round Robin) 9 - 1

21 Mar 2024 15:00 ARG v CAN (Round Robin) 4 - 1



22 Mar 2024 10:00 ARG v CAN

22 Mar 2024 12:30 USA v URU

22 Mar 2024 15:45 Loser 7 v Loser 8 (3/4)

22 Mar 2024 18:15 Winner 7 v Winner 8 (Final)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre



Indoor USMNT Wins Tight Battle with Canada at 2024 IPAC





Credit: Yan Huckendubler



CALGARY, Canada – It was an even, low scoring contest between No. 9 U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team and No. 20 Canada at the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cups. A tied score at the beginning of the third, USA fended off some threats from the hosts before battling for the 3-1 win.







Indoor USWNT with Dominant Scoring Performance Over Uruguay at 2024 IPAC





Erin Matson in full flow. Credit: Yan Huckendubler



CALGARY, Canada – In their final round robin game of the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup, the No. 8 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team put up a dominant scoring performance over No. 31 Uruguay. Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.) tallied four goals on USA’s way to a 9-1 victory to secure the top spot in the pool.







Toussaint, Reynos lead T&T’s Stickmen to semis



by NIGEL SIMON





T&T’s Mickell Pierre goes past the challenge of Guyana’s Aroydy Brandford during their men’s round-robin match in the five-team Indoor Pan American Hockey Cup at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex & Chief Jim Starlight Centre, in Alberta, Canada, yesterday. T&T won 5-3. PHOTO: PAHF/Yan Huckendubler



Co-captain Akim Toussaint and Jordan Reynos scored two goals each to lead the T&T senior national men’s hockey team to victory over regional rivals Guyana 5-3 to cement a semifinal spot in the Indoor Pan American Hockey Cup in Alberta, Canada on Thursday.







TT into Pan Am Indoor Hockey semifinals



National hockey team close out prelims with defeat to Argentina



Vidia Ramphal





Trinidad and Tobago's Lyndell Byer moves with the ball during the Pan American Indoor Hockey match against Argentina on Thursday night in Canada. (Photo credit - Pan American Hockey Federation/Yan Huckendubler)



Trinidad and Tobago will play the USA in the semifinals of the Indoor Pan American Cup in Canada despite closing out the preliminary round with a 12-2 defeat to powerhouses Argentina.







Speedy Tigers to face Kiwis in friendly





National head coach Sarjit Singh. Photo: Bernama



KUALA LUMPUR: The national men’s hockey squad will take on New Zealand in a friendly warm up match on May 1 in the run up to their Sultan Azlan Shah Cup campaign from May 4 to 11.







Top class officials team confirmed for EHL FINAL8







To allow the best club hockey competition in the world flourish, the ABN AMRO Euro Hockey League is always pleased to bring the world’s best officials to the event.







Matthews and Loreto buzzing for Euro campaign







Hot on the heels of two trophies, the mood could not be better for Irish side Loreto ahead of their return to the Wagener Stadium after a five-year hiatus.







Manipur and Mizoram illuminate the rise of hockey in Northeast India with impressive show in 14th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship



Coaches of the two teams assess their performances in the tournament and share views on Hockey India's role in Northeast's hockey growth







Pune: In the heartland of Northeast India, where lush green landscapes meet vibrant cultures, a silent revolution is brewing on the hockey fields. Manipur and Mizoram, two states synonymous with their rich traditions and picturesque terrains, have emerged as the torchbearers of hockey prowess in the region, showcasing their mettle in the 14th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship.







State coaches hail Hockey India's efforts in developing future drag-flickers and goalkeepers



The newly unveiled initiative by Hockey India places paramount emphasis on identifying and honing gifted players at the grassroots level







Pune: In a recent development, the coaches of the Senior National Women’s Teams have come together to laud Hockey India's pioneering efforts in nurturing the next generation of drag-flickers and goalkeepers across the nation.







Holcombe and Barnes set for final day battle to Premier Division



By Lucas Ball





Holcombe looking for swift return to women's top flight PIC: MARTIN WAIGHT IMAGES



Nick Bandurak’s Holcombe are out to seal an immediate return to the England Hockey Women’s Premier Division as relegation-threatened Wimbledon 2s visit Holcombe Park on Saturday afternoon.







Nottingham and Exeter women claim BUCS Big Wednesday hockey titles





UoN women were winners of the BUCS women's title PIC: UoN



University of Nottingham women continued their stranglehold with a hat-tick of wins while Exeter University won a tight contest to claim the men’s title on BUCS Big Wednesday 2024.







Celebrating the Spirit of Inclusion on International Down Syndrome Day







In the world of hockey, triumph isn't just measured by goals scored or matches won; it's also found in the stories of individuals who defy expectations and overcome challenges with sheer determination and passion for the sport. Today, on International Down Syndrome Day, we celebrate two remarkable individuals whose journeys through Hockey with Intellectual Disabilities, also known as Hockey ID, exemplify the power of inclusion, resilience, and teamwork.







ABN AMRO EHL Hockey ID festival set for second edition







This year, the Euro Hockey League will write hockey history again! After the success of men’s and women’s hockey at the highest level, we are now taking the next step with this tournament for the best Hockey ID clubs in Europe.







Bugti triumphs in PHF presidency election amidst broad support







ISLAMABAD - Tariq Hussain Masoori Bugti was overwhelmingly elected as the president of the Pakistan Hockey Fed­eration (PHF) following a vote of confidence that un­derscored his broad sup­port within the federation here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday.



