Saturday 23 March 2024

13th African Games 2023 - Accra , Ghana

Accra



All times GMT



Men



17 Mar 2024 14:00 GHA v NGR (One Pool) 1 - 0

17 Mar 2024 16:00 KEN v EGY (One Pool) 2 - 3

18 Mar 2024 10:00 EGY v NGR (One Pool) 5 - 4

18 Mar 2024 16:00 KEN v GHA (One Pool) 1 - 3

20 Mar 2024 14:00 NGR v KEN (One Pool) 2 - 1

20 Mar 2024 16:00 GHA v EGY (One Pool) 0 - 1

22 Mar 2024 14:00 NGR v KEN 2 - 1

22 Mar 2024 16:00 EGY v GHA 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 1)



Pool Standings



Women



17 Mar 2024 10:00 KEN v GHA (One Pool) 1 - 4

18 Mar 2024 14:00 NGR v GHA (One Pool) 0 - 1

20 Mar 2024 10:00 NGR v KEN (One Pool) 1 - 0

22 Mar 2024 10:00 GHA v NGR (Final) 0 - 0 (SO 4 - 3)



Pool standings

Ghana’s Black Sticks, Egypt clash for gold medal







Egyptian player Ahmed Elganaini’s solitary strike in the third quarter handed Ghana’s national hockey team, Black Sticks, their first loss in the 13th African Games in Accra.







Ghana women's hockey team clinches gold in thrilling African Games final



Ghana women's hockey team celebrating their win

In a captivating final showdown at the African Games competition, Ghana's women's hockey team emerged triumphant, securing the Gold medal in a thrilling encounter against arch-rivals Nigeria







African Games 2023: Egypt won men's gold and Ghana women's gold



By Tariq Ali



Men's Hockey



Egypt men's hockey team won the gold medal in the 13th African Games 2023 held at Theodosia Okoh Hocky Stadium in Accra Ghana on 22 March, 2024 beating Ghana in the penalties. The Final match ended with the score 2-2, in the penalty shootout Egypt won the championship by 3-1.











African hockey chief defends safety of Ghana’s pitch







The President of the African Hockey Federation (AfHF), Seif El Dine Ahmed, has stepped forward to assure the safety of Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium for all participating countries, following the recent withdrawal of South Africa from the 13th African Games amid concerns by South African officials about the safety and readiness of the venue for the competition.







We are here to play; not to find excuses not to play’ – African Hockey Chief



The African Hockey Federation is unhappy about South Africa’s decision to withdraw their male and female teams from the ongoing African Games, Accra 2023. At a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday, Seif Ahmed, President of the African Hockey Federation said “We came to play. Not to find excuses not to play.”







Indoor Pan Am Cup 2024

Calgary, Alberta, Canada



All times GMT -7.00



Men



21 Mar 2024 13:45 GUY v TTO (Round Robin) 3 - 5

21 Mar 2024 17:00 USA v CAN (Round Robin) 3 - 1

21 Mar 2024 18:15 TTO v ARG (Round Robin) 2 - 12



22 Mar 2024 11:15 USA v TTO 4 - 5

22 Mar 2024 13:45 ARG v GUY 10 - 0

22 Mar 2024 17:00 USA v GUY (3/4) 5 - 4

22 Mar 2024 19:30 TTO v ARG(Final) 2 - 5



Pool standings



Women



21 Mar 2024 12:30 USA v URU (Round Robin) 9 - 1

21 Mar 2024 15:00 ARG v CAN (Round Robin) 4 - 1



22 Mar 2024 10:00 ARG v CAN 6 - 2

22 Mar 2024 12:30 USA v URU 5 - 0

22 Mar 2024 15:45 CAN v URU (3/4) 1 - 3

22 Mar 2024 18:15 ARG v USA (Final) 5 - 5 (SO 2 - 3)



Pool standings



US Women's Indoor Field Hockey Team Secures World Cup Berth with Thrilling Shootout Victory Against Argentina





Credit: Yan Huckendubler



In a high-stakes showdown at the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup, the U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team clinched victory against Argentina to secure their spot in the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup. Trailing early on, the No. 8-ranked U.S. team fought back valiantly, drawing level with Argentina at 5-5 by the end of regulation, in a match filled with six second-half goals.







Indoor USWNT Shuts Out Uruguay to Advance to 2024 IPAC Final





Credit: Yan Huckendubler



CALGARY, Canada – Having played just 24-hours earlier, the No. 8 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team met familiar opponent in No. 31 Uruguay in the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup crossover. Like the previous match, USA was dominant in scoring as they shutout Uruguay, 5-0.







Indoor USWNT Punches Ticket to FIH Indoor World Cup with Shootout Win Over Argentina





Credit: Yan Huckendubler



CALGARY, Canada – There wasn’t just the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup gold medal on the line – the only Pan American women’s spot in the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup was up for grabs. The No. 8 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team found themselves trailing to No. 30 Argentina early but fought back to even it. There were six traded goals in the second half as regulation finished deadlocked, 5-5. In the shootout, USA scored all three chances, while Las Leonas missed one, for the 3-2 thrilling final.







Indoor USMNT Drops Heartbreaker to Trinidad & Tobago in 2024 IPAC Crossover





Credit: Yan Huckendubler



CALGARY, Canada – There was a lot on the line in the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup crossover game between No. 9 U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team and No. 17 Trinidad and Tobago. With the top-two finishing teams advancing to the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, it was a must win. The teams traded goals in a tight contest but USA’s late push wouldn’t be enough as they fell 4-5.







Indoor USMNT Claims 2024 IPAC Bronze in Close Win Over Guyana





Credit: Yan Huckendubler



CALGARY, Canada – For the men’s 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup bronze medal, No. 9 U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team took on No. 33 Guyana. Similar to their previous meeting, USA had to withstand a late push from Guyana but capitalized when necessary for the 5-4 win.







Vicky set to be named new national junior hockey coach



By Aftar Singh





Former national player I. Vickneswaran is among the front runners for the national junior hockey coaching position. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Former national player I. Vickneswaran is among the front runners for the national junior hockey coaching position.







Still hurts, haven’t been able to get over it: Savita Punia on lost Paris Olympics dream



The ‘Great Wall’ of Indian women’s hockey and captain Savita Punia has been an emotional wreck ever since the team failed to qualify for Paris Olympics, a massive downfall after the superb fourth-place finish in Tokyo just three years ago.





FILE PHOTO: Savita Punia understands that a new core group will take shape after the Nationals and she is prepared for the churning. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu



The crying didn’t help, living in denial didn’t help, what helped was picking up the hockey stick again to make a fresh start.







Selvam Karthi misses the flight to Australia but continues to pursue his Olympics goal



The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team will be playing the five-match series on April 6th, 7th, 10th, 12th, and 13th, with the squad leaving for Australia on April 1st.



Karthik Mudaliar





Selvam Karthi celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Malaysia during the Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU



When India won the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in August 2023, Selvam Karthi scored two goals. The youthful forward performed admirably to draw in Chennai’s native supporters.







Shehla approves names for national hockey camp



The event will be held in Malaysia in May





This image released on July 23, 2023, shows the vice president of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and MNA Shehla Raza. — Facebook/Syeda Shehla Raza



KARACHI: The newly elected PHF president Shehla Raza has said that for the preparation of Sultan Azlan Shah hockey tournament, the training camp of Pakistan hockey team would be held in Quetta after Eidul Fitr.







Hockey Haryana powers through to the Final of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship; to face hosts Hockey Maharashtra







Pune: The 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship witnessed Hockey Haryana defeat Hockey Jharkhand 4-0 in a Semi-Final that had over a dozen international players on the pitch, while hosts Hockey Maharashtra defeated defending Champions Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-1 in the other Semi-Final at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Pimpri, Pune.







England Hockey League 2023/24 Premier Division Weekend 17 Preview







Teams from the Men's and Women's England Hockey Premier Divison return this weekend. Rod Gilmour from The Hockey Paper has previewed all the anticipated action from week 17.







Titles, top four and relegation up for grabs



With three weekends left, the race for the Scottish Premiership titles is hotting up.







The Royal School Armagh crowned Kate Russell All Ireland Schoolgirls Champions







The second and final day of the Kate Russell All Ireland Senior Schoolgirls’ Championships took place in Armagh today with the hosts The Royal School of Armagh in poll position after Day 1, St. Angela’s in second place and Wesley College in third. Each of the five participating teams had two more round robin games to play before the final positions were decided and the Champions, second and third place prizes awarded.







Scottish Hockey CEO vacancy



Are you looking for a challenging, rewarding job leading a skilled team to deliver an ambitious long-term strategy to increase engagement and success in one of Scotland’s most inclusive sports?



