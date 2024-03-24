Sunday 24 March 2024

Hockey Haryana crowned Champions of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship



Hockey Haryana defeated hosts Hockey Maharashtra 1-1 (3-0 SO) to clinch Gold







Pune: Hockey Haryana defeated hosts Hockey Maharashtra 1-0 (3-0 SO) in a nail-biting Final to win the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Pimpri, Pune. While Deepika (26’) scored for Hockey Haryana in regulation time, Navneet Kaur, Usha and Sonika scored in the shootout and their Captain Savita made three successive saves to take them to glory.







Savita Punia leads Hockey Haryana to National title



Savita Punia made three consecutive saves in the final to lead Hockey Haryana to the title of Senior Women National Championship.





Hockey Haryana won the 14th Women Senior National Championship by defeating Hockey Maharashtra in the final.



Indian women's hockey team captain Savita Punia continued her national team heroics at the 14th Senior Women National Championship and made three consecutive saves in penalty shootout of final to lead Hockey Haryana to title on Saturday.







Muhajir has that 'extra' for national team



By Aftar Singh





Maybank player Muhajir Abdu Rauf (in yellow)



KUALA LUMPUR: If you can play in more than one position in the national hockey team, chances are you will get the nod from chief coach Sarjit Singh.







Scotland Aspiring Girls win against Canada U18 at Fettes







A solid performance including two excellent goals saw Scotland Aspiring Girls win 2-0 against Canada U18 Girls at Fettes, in Edinburgh.







Hockey Ireland Domestic Weekend Results Round-Up:



Last Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday Mar 23







EY HOCKEY LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1: INSTONIANS 0 LISNAGARVEY 9



The week’s action got underway, in the EYHL Men’s Division 1 at Shawsbridge where Instonians hosted Lisnagarvey on Tuesday. For Instonians points were desperately needed if automatic relegation was to be averted and for Lisnagarvey in second place in the table, the points were needed if Banbridge were to be denied back-to-back League titles. Oliver Kidd scored from open play in the 6th minute to give the visitors the lead. Matthew Nelson added a second in the 17th minute. Captain Andrew Williamson opened his account with a goal from open play in the 26th minute and got his second of the game, converting a penalty corner in the 31st minute and Lisnagarvey led 4-0 at half-time. Daniel Nelson got his first of the game for Lisnagarvey in the 38th minute to further increase their lead. Matthew Nelson got his second of the game in the 59th minute to make the score 6-0 to Garvey. Daniel Nelson grabbed his second of the game in the 60th minute to make it 7-0 and Matthew Nelson completed his hat-trick for 8-0 in the 64th minute. Anything Matthew Nelson can do Daniel can match and he completed his hat-trick in the final minute converting a penalty corner to leave Lisnagarvey 9-0 winners.







Nyamira Girls retain title as Ringa Boys crowned new Nyanza hockey champions in Kenya



By Washington Onyango





Nyamira Girls players, teachers and fans celebrate after retaining the Nyanza Region hockey girls title.[Washington Onyango,Standard]



East Africa and national champions Nyamira Girls displayed their dominance once again by successfully defending their Nyanza Region Secondary School hockey girls title.



