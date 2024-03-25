Monday 25 March 2024

Savita credits team bonding for lifting the prestigious 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship



Hockey Haryana beat hosts Hockey Maharashtra in a nailing biting Final that went into a shootout







Pune: Hockey Haryana defeated hosts Hockey Maharashtra in a nail biting Final, a full-time score of 1-1 meant Hockey Haryana would triumph in the shootout (3-0 SO) to win the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Pimpri, Pune. While Deepika (26’) scored for Hockey Haryana in regulation time, Navneet Kaur, Usha, and Sonika scored in the shootout and their Captain Savita made three successive saves to take them to glory.







Rot-Weiss to create new solutions in Rühr and Mazkour absence







Rot-Weiss Köln will bid for a second EHL title this week at the Wagener Stadium off the back of an impressive 5-2 win over Harvestehuder THC.







Bray relishing dream draw against Amsterdam







Friday night lights; taking on the 2022 champions in front of a boisterous home crowd; some would prefer a gentler debut into the EHL.







Hockey Ireland Domestic Round Up Sunday Mar 24



Irish Senior Cup Semi Final Results







This weekend saw three of the four semi-finals take place in the Men’s and Women’s Irish Senior Cup, a competition that dates back to 1894 (Men) making it the oldest Club hockey competition in the world. The competition is an open draw format played for by the best Hockey Clubs across Ireland.







Saturday action sees Grange lay down their marker for Scottish men`s Premiership title



Before this weekend Grange seemed to have hit a stumbling block – a draw with Hillhead and defeat at the hands of Edinburgh University…and the Scottish Premiership title was at risk of slipping away.







Scotland Aspiring Girls take clean sweep against Canada U18 Girls







Scotland Aspiring Girls made it two wins from two against Canada U18 Girls with a 3-1 victory at Peffermill.







Adam believes he has the skill to reach the next phase



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Three young players are giving the seniors a run for their money in Malaysia's national hockey's training.







Olympic field hockey history: Results, winners, placings at every Games





Argentina men won Olympic hockey gold for the first time in Rio PIC: KOEN SUYK



All the gold medallists and placings from the men’s and women’s Olympic hockey competitions



