Tuesday 26 March 2024

Argentina and Trinidad & Tobago men, USA women qualify for FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup 2025







The Indoor Pan American Cup 2024 came to an end on 22 March with Argentina men and USA women winning the gold medals and securing their spot at the FIH Hockey Indoor World Cups 2025. With a second available slot in the men’s competition, Trinidad & Tobago, winners of the silver medal at the competition also joined Los Leones in qualifying for the World Cup.







Argentina, champions of the Indoor Pan American Cup.





Credit: Yan Huckendubler



The Argentine men's field hockey team secured their World Cup spot with a semifinal victory over Guyana, then capped off their Pan American Cup campaign with a back-to-back championship. Led by Massimo Lanzano, they dominated the group stage, scoring over 8 goals per match. In the final, already qualified for the indoor hockey World Cup, they played with ease, aiming only to surpass their own performance. With goals from Eleicegui and Ceballos, Argentina defeated Guyana 10-0 to reach the final. They continued their dominance, with Eleicegui and Ceballos adding to the scoreline to secure a 5-1 victory over Trinidad and Tobago in the final.







Harendra Singh set to return as women’s team coach



Vinayak Padmadeo





Harendra Singh has been coaching the US men’s team since 2021. Hockey India



Harendra Singh’s forced exile from Indian hockey is set to end very soon as he is all set to be named as the head coach of the women’s team. A proposal to appoint him has been cleared in principle by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the file has been sent to Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for a final clearance. Barring any last-minute hitch, Singh’s appointment is all but a formality.







Harendra Singh frontrunner to replace Janneke Schopman as India women's hockey coach





Harendra Singh had previously been appointed head coach of the India senior women's hockey team in 2017. AFP



New Delhi: Harendra Singh is the frontrunner to replace Janneke Schopman as the Indian women’s hockey team coach after he recently appeared for an interview, with the national body suggesting that he is the best person to lift the side following its failure to qualify for the Paris Olympics.







Charlotte-based US Women’s Field Hockey team preps for 2024 Summer Olympics



By Grace Grill



CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — We are just a few months away from the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.







Re-signed! Jay Stacy & Stacia Strain to lead Burras and Jillaroos to 2025 Junior World Cup







The future of the Burras and Jillaroos is in safe hands with the re-signing of both Kookaburras legend Jay Stacy and Stacia Strain until next year’s FIH Junior World Cups.







Sabbie Heesh: Life between the posts



“Knowing trees, I understand the meaning of patience. Knowing grass, I can appreciate persistence.” – Hal Borland.







For Sabbie Heesh, her grass came in the form of an admiral blue turf to which she walked out for Great Britain as they sought Olympic qualification.







From Dreams to Reality: Sanjana Horo charting her own path on hockey field



The forward scored 13 goals during the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024







New Delhi: During the recently concluded 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024, Hockey Bengal’s 19-year-old forward Sanjana Horo emerged as the second-highest goalscorer in the tournament, behind Deepika from Haryana. Sanjana finished the tournament with 13 goals to her name before her team was knocked out by Hockey Madhya Pradesh in the Quarter-Finals.







U18 Youth Tour – Scotland and Wales



Canada’s U18 Team Takes on Scottish and Welsh Junior Teams





Photos Provided by Alana Willox



The U18 Junior Women’s National Team is organized on a year-to-year basis for tours and tournaments as scheduled by Field Hockey Canada High Performance direction. The Women’s U18 Junior National Team is composed primarily of members of the FHC NextGen system.







Kampong’s De Vilder dreaming of big EHL run







SV Kampong are gunning for a second EHL Men’s title this week after they blew the competition wide open with their memorable win over reigning champions Bloemendaal last October.







England Hockey League 2023/24 Premier Division Weekend 17 Review







The England Hockey League 2023/24 Premier Division continued with many thrilling action-packed matches.







Hockey India announces nominations for 6th annual awards



A total of 32 nominations spanning eight categories have clinched a spot on the shortlist for these annual accolades. The awardees will be announced on March 31.





Indian men's team captain Harmanpreet Singh has been nominated for the Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year (Men).



Hockey India on Tuesday announced the list of nominations for the esteemed sixth edition of the annual awards.







South African Under 21 Management Opportunities available







We are calling for applications for the positions listed below. Each applicant must complete the application form and submit a short CV. A short job description for the position is available on request. Application and CV must be submitted online here







Clydesdale Hockey Club attempts to break two world records



On the south side of Glasgow, over the May bank holiday weekend, a unique endeavour will be attempted by Clydesdale Hockey Club.







Vale Andrew Plympton







Hockey Australia is mourning the passing of Ethics and Governance Committee Chair Andrew Plympton AM, who passed away at the age of 74 following a battle with cancer.



