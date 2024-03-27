Wednesday 27 March 2024

Passmore Adds Hinch to USWNT Staff as Goalkeeping Coach







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce that U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach David Passmore has added Maddie Hinch to the centralized staff as a goalkeeping coach.







GB Hockey great Maddie Hinch has signed a deal with USA women as goalkeeping coach ahead of their Olympic campaign at Paris 2024.







No target for Speedy Tigers at Sultan Azlan Shah Cup



By Aftar Singh





New national hockey team coach Sarjit Singh decided against declaring a target for his squad at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from May 4 to May 11, as he does not want to place unnecessary pressure on his players. NSTP/AIZUDDIN SAAD



KUALA LUMPUR: National men's hockey coach Sarjit Singh decided against declaring a target for his squad at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh on May 4-May 11, as he does not want to place unnecessary pressure on his players.







Hockey Wales Announce Squads for Easter Series







Hockey Wales are excited to announce the players representing Wales for our Easter Series hosted at Sport Wales in Cardiff from the 27th March – 1st April.







Sreejesh, Savita, Harmanpreet in contention for multiple honours at Hockey India awards



From eight different categories, a total of 32 nominations have made the shortlist for a total prize purse of Rs 7.56 crore, Hockey India said.





FILE PHOTO: Sreejesh, a former captain, and Punia have been among the most consistent performers for India. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU



Veteran goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Savita Punia found themselves in contention for the ‘Player of the Year’ honours in the men’s and women’s category, respectively, as Hockey India unveiled nominees for its annual awards which will be presented in New Delhi on March 31.







EHF FINAL8 to be played out this weekend



The ABN AMRO Euro Hockey League lands at the Wagener Stadium tomorrow as 16 of the continent’s best club teams – from six different countries – do battle to become the latest European champions.







Show off your skills at EuroHockey Freestyle







EuroHockey Freestyle hits the ABN AMRO kids’ court this weekend at the Euro Hockey League FINAL8, giving you the chance to show off your skills, creativity and passion for the game.







European Club Hockey for Ireland's Loreto and Lisnagarvey this Easter Weekend



EUROHOCKEY CLUB TROPHY I in Lousada.







Easter weekend is traditionally a quiet time for Hockey on the home front but for two of the country’s best teams it will be a busy period as both Loreto’s women and Lisnagarvey’s men represent Irish hockey at the European club level. Loreto will be in the EHL Final 8 tournament in the Netherlands while Lisnagarvey are in Portugal to take place in the EUROHOCKEY CLUB TROPHY I in Lousada.







Preview: 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Finals



Nine teams have been divided into two Pools



Lucknow: After the successful completion of Phase 1 in December 2023 and Phase 2 in January 2024, both in New Delhi, the Final stage of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League is all set to take place from 28th March to 6th April at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.







Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui felicitated for receiving Nishan-e-Imtiaz Award







LAHORE - Former hockey Olympian Islahuddin Sid­diqui was congratulated by sports com­munity of Karachi on receiving Pakistan’s highest civilian award Nishan-e-Imti­az. Firdous Ittehad President Shahida Parveen Kayani, SRA President Khalid Jameel Shamsi, Commissioner Karachi Sports Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Sports Patron Begum Asma Ali Shah, Karachi Shooting Ball Association President Abdul Manan Baloch, Secretary Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, in a joint statement, extended heartiest felicitations to Islahud­din Siddiqui on this great achievement.



