Thursday 28 March 2024

All Times GMT +1



Men



14:45 Old Georgians v Campo

19:15 Pinoke v Polo



Women



12:30 Loreto v Junior

17:00 Mannheimer v Campo



Van der Elst and Amsterdam look to summon spirit of 2022







Champions in 2022, AH&BC Amsterdam will look to capture that winning EHL vibe this weekend in front of their home crowd at the Wagener Stadium.







Campo’s fighting spirit sees them target medal once more







Club de Campo de Madrid’s Belen Varela says her club’s immense competitive nature makes them a side to be feared at the Euro Hockey League.







With the 2025 Indoor Hockey World Cup, Croatia will host its first ever FIH World Cup!







Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is delighted to announce that the next FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup will be staged in Croatia, in the city of Poreč, from 3 to 9 February 2025. Whilst Croatia has already organised FIH and EuroHockey events in the past, it is the very first time that the European country will host a FIH World Cup!







Bright future with new broadcast deal, 6 debutants in upcoming series







The future of elite-level hockey in Aotearoa New Zealand shines brightly with the unveiling of a new multi-year partnership between TVNZ+ and Hockey New Zealand, coinciding with the announcement of six debutantes in the Vantage Black Sticks Women's team for the upcoming Test series against Japan.







Scotland women’s squad named to face Wales in Cardiff







The Scotland women’s squad has been selected squad for a three-match test series against Wales, in Cardiff, at Sport Wales National Centre.







Camila Caram and PR Sreejesh appointed co-chairs of new FIH Athletes Committee







Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is thrilled to announce the appointment of the new FIH Athletes Committee, a direct contributor to the ‘Athletes First’ approach enshrined in the new FIH "Empowerment and Engagement" strategy, to be led by co-chairs Camila Caram of Chile and PR Sreejesh of India.







Hockey India congratulates PR Sreejesh on being appointed Co-Chair of the FIH Athletes Committee



The 35-year-old goalkeeper will lead the committee along with Chile's Camila Caram







New Delhi: The International Hockey Federation, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of the new FIH Athletes Committee, to be led by Co-Chairs Camila Caram of Chile and PR Sreejesh of India. While Camila Caram has been assigned Co-Chair and Athletes Committee Representative in the Executive Board, Indian Men's Hockey Team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is the Co-Chair and he will lead the planning and meetings along with Caram.







Here Is The Schedule For Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup



By Shayan Obaid Alexander



Sultan Azlan Shah Cup will host its 30th edition in Malaysia and the tournament will be held from May 4th to May 11th in which six teams including Pakistan will participate.







Legacy and development key focus as FIH President Tayyab Ikram welcomed down under







International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Tayyab Ikram has wrapped up a successful mission to Australia, as he continues his commitment to global hockey development.







Hockey hotshot Faizal on fire in Bangladesh



By Aftar Singh





Faizal Saari (in white) in action in the Premier Division of the Bangladesh Hockey League. Courtesy Pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Faizal Saari is on fire in the Bangladesh Hockey League.







Shanawas - wearing his heart on his stick



K. ARUMUGAM & ERROL D’CRUZ







This heart beats for hockey. It didn’t let its owner down. It braved open heart bypass surgery and ensured that Shanavas Naduvath Valappil recovered and re-emerged as a Master’s goalkeeper par excellence and an avid traveler who vows to visit every country.







Field Hockey Canada – Hall of Fame Ceremony



Field Hockey Canada is celebrating the recent induction classes in Vancouver in July



Field Hockey Canada is excited to announce an in-person Hall of Fame induction ceremony to take place on July 13, 2023, in Richmond, BC.







Syncotts International hosts seminar in Delhi on ‘Dry Turfs’ for future of Hockey post Paris Olympics



Syncotts International hosted a seminar on dry turf for hockey to create an awareness of the need to embrace the new technology and be on par with the best in the world.



Kamesh Srinivasan





Floris Jan Bovelander, Ralph Teunissen, Dr. Kathryn Severn, Sanjay Minotra, Prof. Alastair Cox, at the Dry Turf hockey seminar in Delhi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



World hockey is all set to move towards a dry turf that does not require water, post the Paris Olympics. It will be done in a phased manner at the international and national levels.



