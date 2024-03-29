Friday 29 March 2024

14:45 Old Georgians v Campo 4 - 2

19:15 Pinoke v Polo 1 - 0



13:15 Leopold v Koln

17:45 Gantoise v Kampong



12:30 Loreto v Junior 0 - 5

17:00 Mannheimer v Campo 2 - 1



15:30 SCHC v Gantoise

20:00 Amsterdam v East Grinstead



Five-star Junior storm into EHL Women’s FINAL4







Junior FC produced a five-star performance to defeat Loreto and reach the FINAL4 for the second time thanks to a 5-0 success.







Carson sends OGs soaring into semi-final







James Carson’s hat trick sent Old Georgians through to a first ever ABN AMRO EHL FINAL4 as they held off Club de Campo in a feisty affair.







Old Georgians' James Carson is congratulated PIC: EHL



From England to Europe, when Old Georgians score it usually comes from a Carson brother. On Thursday, James Carson scored a decisive hat-trick, including a divine link up with Ashley Jackson, to send Old Georgians into to a first ever ABN AMRO EHL FINAL4 as they beat Club de Campo in a feisty affair.







Mannheim shoot their way to FINAL4







Mannheimer HC survived a last minute equaliser from Club de Campo de Madrid to eventually reach the FINAL4 via a perfect shoot-out.







Troost strike just enough as Pinoké advance







Joep Troost’s single goal saw Pinoké advance to the ABN AMRO EHL FINAL4 for the first time as they saw off a big Real Club de Polo challenge.







Scotland's Grange Men and Watsonians Women on EuroHockey Club Trophy duty this weekend



Grange men and Watsonians women are top of their respective Premierships, now this weekend they pit their skills against some of the top sides on the continent in the EuroHockey Club Trophy – that is Europe`s second tier below the elite EHL.







Canadian U17 Tour – Netherlands



U17 Women’s Team plays HDM Easter Tournament in Netherlands







The U16 & U17 Women’s Junior National Team is organized on a year-to-year basis for tours and tournaments as scheduled by Field Hockey Canada High Performance direction. This year, the U17 National Junior Team will travel to the Netherlands in March-April for an international hockey tour featuring matches against club teams and national teams. The team will participate this week in the HDM Easter Tournament.







I will never forget my missed penalty against Pakistan in 1994 Hockey World Cup final: Bovelander



Dutch hockey legend Floris Jan Bovelander reminisces significant career moments, while also praising India's hockey resurgence post Hockey India League.



Tushar Dutt





Floris Jan Bovelander (TOI Photo)



PUNE: Dutch hockey legend Floris Jan Bovelander can never fall short of finding winning memories to talk about. Be it his brace against Pakistan that won his team the 1990 World Cup final in Lahore or two penalty corners to beat Spain in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics final, he has enough to tell his grandchildren. Yet, the Dutch hockey legend picks his rare miss as one of the unforgettable moments of his playing career.







‘Honoured to be nominated for Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year’, says Deepika



The dashing forward scored 15 goals during the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024







New Delhi: Over the last year, Indian forward Deepika Kumari has emerged as one of the team’s potent weapons in attack. The Indian Women’s Hockey Team penalty corner specialist was the highest goal scorer during the recently concluded 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship with 15 goals. Besides this, for her superlative performances, the 21-year-old has also been nominated for the prestigious Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year.







Herman Kruis conducts Coaching Workshop on Modern Techniques & Grassroots Development with leading hockey academy coaches



The focus of the meeting was on enhancing grassroots development and charting out a comprehensive strategy for the advancement of hockey in India







New Delhi: Hockey India High Performance Director Herman Kruis on Thursday hosted a Coaching Workshop on Modern Techniques of Coaching & Grassroots Development with leading hockey academy coaches at the Hockey India office here. The focus of the meeting was on enhancing grassroots development and charting out a comprehensive strategy for the advancement of hockey in India.







Day 1 Results: 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Finals







Lucknow: Day 1 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League – Finals witnessed SAI Shakti Team, HAR Hockey Academy, SAI Bal Team and Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy win their respective matches at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.



