Saturday 30 March 2024

EHL Fixtures and Live scores



Men



14:45 Old Georgians v Campo 4 - 2

19:15 Pinoke v Polo 1 - 0



13:15 Leopold v Koln 2 - 3

17:45 Gantoise v Kampong 1 - 2



12:30 Polo v Campo (5th- 8th place)

17:00 Pinoke v Old Georgians



Women



12:30 Loreto v Junior 0 - 5

17:00 Mannheimer v Campo 2 - 1



15:30 SCHC v Gantoise 2- 1

20:00 Amsterdam v East Grinstead 3 - 1



14:45 Campo v Loreto (5th- 8th place)

19:15 Mannheimer v Junior



Grambusch grabs FINAL4 place for Rot-Weiss Köln







Rot-Weiss Köln made it through to the FINAL4 as a pair of Tom Grambusch’s rockets helped them see off the challenge of Royal Léopold 3-2.







Duco delights Kampong to land FINAL4 spot







Duco Telgenkamp netted a late winner for SV Kampong as they won a big battle against Gantoise 2-1 to advance to the ABN AMRO EHL Men’s FINAL4.







Jansen double fires SCHC into FINAL4







SCHC reached the ABN AMRO EHL Women’s FINAL4 for the first time as Yibbi Jansen’s double was enough to see them defeat Gantoise 2-1.







Amsterdam hold off challenge of East Grinstead







AH&BC Amsterdam advanced to the ABN AMRO EHL FINAL4 as they held off the challenge of English newcomers East Grinstead 3-1.







European Club Hockey Competition, Loreto & Lisnagarvey Opening Game updates



Ireland’s Loreto suffer defeat to Junior FC in their opening game of ABN-AMRO EHL FINAL 8; Ireland’s Lisnagarvey in comprehensive win in their opening game of EUROHOCKEY CLUB TROPHY I POOL B







LORETO 0 JUNIOR FC 5



Thursday Mar 28: Loreto began their EHL campaign with a disappointing 5-0 defeat against Spanish Champions Junior FC. Adding to the disappointment of the result itself was the fact that had Loreto won this game and reached the semi-final; there would have been a second spot available for Irish teams in next season’s competition which expands to 12 teams.







2024 World Masters Hockey Indoor World Cup Underway for U.S. Masters Teams







NOTTINGHAM, England – Seven U.S. Masters Teams took to the court at David Ross Sports Village in Nottingham, England for day one of the 2024 World Masters Hockey Indoor World Cup (MIWC). In nine matches, USA picked up three wins, including two from the O-55 Women’s squad.







Pakistan confirms participation in FIH Nations Cup



By Abdul Mohi Shah





Pakistan squad in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2022 — PHF—File



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has confirmed its participation in the FIH Nations Hockey Cup starting from May 31 in the Polish City of Gniezno.







Day 1 of Easter 4 Nations Glasgow National Hockey Centre







There were victories for Scotland Emerging Boys and The Netherland U16 Boys on day one of the Easter 4 Nations tournament at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre. The Scots and Dutch meet tomorrow on day two, while England take on France in the U16 boys’ tournament.







Successful Easter 4 Nations action for Scotland Emerging squads



Scotland Emerging Boys 3-2 France U16







It was a 3-2 victory for Scotland Emerging Boys in an action-packed opening match of the U16 Easter 4 Nations at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.







Day 2 Results: 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Finals







Lucknow: Day 2 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League – Finals witnessed Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur and Jai Bharat Hockey Academy win their respective matches while Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre drew with HAR Hockey Academy and Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy drew with SAI Bal Team at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.



