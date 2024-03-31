Sunday 31 March 2024

Men



14:45 Old Georgians v Campo 4 - 2

19:15 Pinoke v Polo 1 - 0



13:15 Leopold v Koln 2 - 3

17:45 Gantoise v Kampong 1 - 2



12:30 Polo v Campo (5th- 8th place) 2 - 4

17:00 Pinoke v Old Georgians 4 - 1



14:45 Kampong v Koln

17:00 Gantoise v Leopold (5th - 8th place)



Women



12:30 Loreto v Junior 0 - 5

17:00 Mannheimer v Campo 2 - 1



15:30 SCHC v Gantoise 2- 1

20:00 Amsterdam v East Grinstead 3 - 1



14:45 Campo v Loreto (5th- 8th place) 6 - 2

19:15 Mannheimer v Junior 2 - 0



10:15 East Grinstead v Gantoise (5th - 8th place) 2 - 1

12:30 Amsterdam v SCHC



Troost and Hendrickx fire Pinoké into first EHL FINAL







Joep Troost and Alex Hendrickx both scored twice for Pinoké to see them through to their first ever EHL Men’s GRAND FINAL, seeing off Old Georgians 4-1.







Mannheim’s dream debut run continues







Mannheimer HC are through to the ABN AMRO EHL Women’s GRAND FINAL in their debut attempt as they saw off the challenge of Junior FC 2-0, becoming the first German side to do so.







Basterra triple earns Campo comeback win







A Jose Basterra-inspired Club de Campo won the Spanish RANKING MATCH battle 4-2 over Real Club de Polo to earn fifth place overall from EHL Men with Polo ending equal seventh.







Campo finish with a flourish against Loreto







Club de Campo finished fifth in EHL Women with a strong 6-2 win over Loreto in their RANKING MATCH, entertaining the growing crowd at the Wagener Stadium.







Semi-final line-up confirmed in EHL U14 Boys event







The semi-final scene is set in the ABN AMRO EHL U14 Boys competition following a series of close-run battles at Pinoké on day one of the competition.







Goals scored decisive in ABN AMRO EHL U14 Girls groups







A thrilling day one of the ABN AMRO EHL U14 Girls tournament saw Club de Campo de Madrid, HTC Uhlenhorst Mülheim, Surbiton and Braxgata all advance to the semi-finals.







Disappointment for Scottish sides at the EuroHockey Club Trophy



EUROHOCKEY CLUB TROPHY – DAY 1



There wasn’t an opening day positive result for Scotland’s teams in Europe as Watsonians went down 2-1 to English side Surbiton in the women’s tournament in Hamburg and Grange men lost out 4-0 to Lisnagarvey from Ireland in Lousada.







Scotland women begin Cardiff series with win against Wales







Scotland women got their three-match series against Wales in Cardiff off to a winning start with a 3-1 victory. There were seven debutants in the young side who will take to the pitch for their second contest against Wales tomorrow at 2pm.







Wales Women suffer defeat in opening match of Easter series







Wales women suffered a three – one defeat to Scotland in the first of three matches over the Easter Weekend hosted at Sport Wales.







Wales lose Easter Series opener to Scotland





Wales in action against Scotland Image source, Hockey Wales



Wales Women were left frustrated after losing their Easter Series opener against Scotland in Cardiff.







Competition Continues on Day 2 of the 2024 World Masters Hockey Indoor World Cup







NOTTINGHAM, England – Day two of the 2024 World Masters Hockey Indoor World Cup (MIWC) brought another set of thrilling matches at the David Ross Sports Village in Nottingham, England.







Wins for France and Netherlands on day two of the Easter 4 Nations in Glasgow







France 3-2 England



A tremendous opening match of day two of the Easter 4 Nations in Glasgow saw France beat England 3-2.







Easter 4 Nations day two round up







Scotland Emerging Girls 1-4 The Netherlands U16 Girls



The Netherlands came out on top with a 4-1 win as Scotland Emerging Girls played their second match of the Easter 4 Nations in Czech Republic.



There was a goal in each quarter for the Dutch, and Sophie Davidson scored for Scotland in the final quarter to make for a 4-1 full time result.







Head coach Sarjit to name 30 Speedy Tigers players tomorrow





The final list of 30 players of the national senior men’s hockey squad will be announced tomorrow in preparation for several tournaments this year according to head coach Sarjit Singh. — Bernama pic



KUALA LUMPUR — The final list of 30 players of the national senior men’s hockey squad will be announced tomorrow in preparation for several tournaments this year according to head coach Sarjit Singh.







Najmi appointed as new Speedy Tigers team manager



By Aftar Singh





Datuk Ahmad Najmi Abdul Razak (centre) has been appointed as the new national team manager. Bernama Pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Ahmad Najmi Abdul Razak, the deputy president of the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC), has been appointed as the new national team manager.







HIL Men’s and Women’s League set to begin in January 2025, says Bhola Nath Singh



The Men’s League will see eight teams competing in the tournament. The Women’s League, comprising six teams, will also be held in January 2025.





The HIL Men’s League, which is scheduled to happen in January 2025, will be a major boost for the sport, especially for youngsters. | Photo Credit: B.Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu



The Hockey India League (HIL) men’s league will begin in January 2025, Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath announced on the sidelines of the annual awards function.







Abhishek credits team for Hockey India 6th Annual Awards nominations





Abhishek has been nominated in two categories at 6th edition of the Hockey India Annual Awards



New Delhi: The stage is set for the highly anticipated 6th edition of the Hockey India Annual Awards, set to take place on Sunday, in New Delhi. This year's awards ceremony boasts an unprecedented total prize pool of INR 7.56 crores. A total of 32 nominations spanning eight categories have clinched a spot on the shortlist for these annual accolades. These nominees will be lauded for their remarkable contributions to Indian hockey throughout the 2023 calendar year.







Craig Fulton’s India seek connections off and on the field, from Table Mountain to Paris 2024 via Australia



More one-touch hockey near the D, being consistent in set pieces, including when defending, better conversion are some of the areas of improvement; Men's team leaves for Australia for a Test series as build up to Olympics begins.



Written by Mihir Vasavda , Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Indian hockey team at the Table Mountain in January (L) and coach Craig Fulton with Mandeep Singh (Instagram and Hockey India)



Before they climb the proverbial mountains in the coming months, starting by taking on Australia in Australia from April 6, India’s hockey team scaled an actual one. In Cape Town, last January.







In Loving Memory of Muhammad Yusuf



A Condolence Message from Fumio Ogura, President of the Asian Hockey Federation







The Asian Hockey Federation mourns the passing of Muhammad Yusuf, Vice President of the Bangladesh Hockey Federation.



