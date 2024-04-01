Monday 1 April 2024

Men



29 March

14:45 Old Georgians v Campo 4 - 2

19:15 Pinoke v Polo 1 - 0



31 March

13:15 Leopold v Koln 2 - 3

17:45 Gantoise v Kampong 1 - 2



30 March

12:30 Polo v Campo (5th- 8th place) 2 - 4

17:00 Pinoke v Old Georgians 4 - 1



31 March

14:45 Kampong v Koln 5 - 5 (SO 3 - 2)

17:00 Gantoise v Leopold (5th - 8th place) 1 - 4



1 April

11:30 Old Georgians v Koln

16:15 Pinoke v Kampong



Women



29 March

12:30 Loreto v Junior 0 - 5

17:00 Mannheimer v Campo 2 - 1



30 March

15:30 SCHC v Gantoise 2- 1

20:00 Amsterdam v East Grinstead 3 - 1



31 March

14:45 Campo v Loreto (5th- 8th place) 6 - 2

19:15 Mannheimer v Junior 2 - 0



10:15 East Grinstead v Gantoise (5th - 8th place) 2 - 1

12:30 Amsterdam v SCHC 2 - 1



1 April

09:15 SCHC v Junior 3 - 2

13:45 Amsterdam v Mannheimer

Moes magic lights up Amsterdam victory







AH&BC Amsterdam are back in the ABN AMRO EHL Women’s GRAND FINAL for a second time following their hard fought 2-1 win over Dutch rivals SCHC.







Kampong win all-time classic EHL battle with Rot-Weiss







SV Kampong won one of the all-time classic EHL Men’s encounters as they defeated long-time rivals Rot-Weiss Köln in a shoot-out following a 5-5 draw in normal time.







Mills writes EHL history with EG winner







Biba Mills’ late goal earned East Grinstead a first ever EHL Women’s win while also writing her name into the history books as the youngest ever goalscorer in the competition.







Four-star Léo win Belgian ranking derby







Royal Léopold won their Belgian derby to claim fifth spot overall from this season’s men’s EHL while Gantoise ended seventh after a 4-1 result.







ABN AMRO EHL FINAL8 medal matches sold out







It’s GRAND FINAL day at the 2024 ABN AMRO EHL with all the medals set to be determined across four huge encounters at the Wagener Stadium with a bumper crowd in situ.







European Club Hockey Competition Update Sunday March 31



Lisnagarvey secure place in Monday’s final with impressive win at the EURO HOCKEY CLUB TROPHY I in Portugal







LISNAGARVEY 8 OKS VINNITSA 0



Lisnagarvey went into this EUROHOCKEY CLUB TROPHY I Pool B match with one simple mission beat OKS Vinnitsa and secure a place in Monday’s tournament final against the Pool A winners Cardiff MET from Wales.







Excellent second day for Watsonians and Grange at EuroHockey Club Trophy



After a disappointing day at the EuroHockey Club Trophy competition yesterday, Scotland`s top sides retaliated with vigour, Watsonians women were 3-0 winners over Italian side Butterfly Roma in Hamburg while Grange beat Vinnitsa from Ukraine 3-1 in Lousada.







Play Continues for U.S. Masters Teams on Day 3 of 2024 World Masters Hockey Indoor World Cup







NOTTINGHAM, England – Several divisions wrapped up pool play while others began crossover matches on Day 3 of the 2024 World Masters Hockey Indoor World Cup (MIWC) at the David Ross Sports Village in Nottingham, England. The U.S. Masters Teams picked up five wins out of ten matches, with one loss coming in thrilling shootout fashion.







Wales Senior Women secure first win of Easter series







Wales Senior Women redeemed themselves as they secured a 1-0 victory over Scotland in the second match of their easter series weekend.







Scotland women lose to Wales in second test match in Cardiff







A tight second match of a three game series saw Scotland women lose 1-0 to Wales in Cardiff. It follows yesterday’s 3-1 win for Scotland who have several young players playing their first games for Scotland.







Goals galore on Easter 4 Nations day three in Glasgow







A blistering performance by England U16 Boys saw them beat Scotland Emerging Boys 9-2 at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.







Australia tour crucial in final stretch of Paris preparation, says Fulton



With less than 120 days left for the Paris 2024 Olympics, coach Craig Fulton admitted there were a lot of good teams in the fray but added that four months was still a long time for things to change.



Uthra Ganesan





FILE PHOTO: After the Tokyo Olympics ended the medal drought for Indian hockey, Fulton said that there was no performance pressure for the Indian team. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu



The Indian men’s hockey team will leave for a crucial five-match tour of Australia as part of its final Olympic preparation on Monday and coach Craig Fulton is aware that history is not in India’s favour but confident that the team is better prepared this time around.







Hockey India announces 60-member women's squad for national assessment camp



A 33-member core group will be chosen from the squad for the Indian women's hockey team.



Hockey India, on Monday, announced a 60-member squad for a national assessment camp, scheduled for April 1-7, to select the core group of the Indian women's team.







International body to make space in calendar for HIL



League likely to return in January 2025



Vinayak Padmadeo



Hockey India has the blessings of the international hockey federation (FIH) to hold its much-delayed Hockey India League (HIL). It is understood that as per the agreement between HI and FIH, an exclusive window will be given to the organisers of the league, which is slated to start in January 2025.







Hardik Singh and Salima Tete win Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year 2023



The annual awards were held in New Delhi to honour Hockey stars and legends







New Delhi: The highly-anticipated Hockey India 6th Annual Awards 2023 took place in New Delhi on Sunday where the National Federation celebrated India's best hockey stars, officials and legends of the sport.







Day 4 Results: 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League – Finals







Lucknow, 31st March: Day 4 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League – Finals witnessed SAI Shakti Team, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy and SAI Bal Team win their respective matches at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.



