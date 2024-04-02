Tuesday 2 April 2024

EHL 2024 Finals Results



All Times GMT +2



Men



29 March

14:45 Old Georgians v Campo 4 - 2

19:15 Pinoke v Polo 1 - 0



31 March

13:15 Leopold v Koln 2 - 3

17:45 Gantoise v Kampong 1 - 2



30 March

12:30 Polo v Campo (5th- 8th place) 2 - 4

17:00 Pinoke v Old Georgians 4 - 1



31 March

14:45 Kampong v Koln 5 - 5 (SO 3 - 2)

17:00 Gantoise v Leopold (5th - 8th place) 1 - 4



1 April

11:30 Old Georgians v Koln 3 - 2

16:15 Pinoke v Kampong 1 - 0



Women



29 March

12:30 Loreto v Junior 0 - 5

17:00 Mannheimer v Campo 2 - 1



30 March

15:30 SCHC v Gantoise 2- 1

20:00 Amsterdam v East Grinstead 3 - 1



31 March

14:45 Campo v Loreto (5th- 8th place) 6 - 2

19:15 Mannheimer v Junior 2 - 0



10:15 East Grinstead v Gantoise (5th - 8th place) 2 - 1

12:30 Amsterdam v SCHC 2 - 1



1 April

09:15 SCHC v Junior 3 - 2

13:45 Amsterdam v Mannheimer 2 - 1



Hendrickx’s single strike sends Pinoké to dreamland







Alexander Hendrickx’s 10th minute penalty stroke saw Pinoké become the ninth different winner of the Euro Hockey League as they defeated SV Kampong 1-0 at a sold out Wagener Stadium.







Amsterdam strike early to win EHL Women’s title







Two strikes in the first 10 minutes ultimately powered AH&BC Amsterdam to their second EHL Women’s title as they held off a huge Mannheimer HC battle to win the GRAND FINAL 2-1.







Old Georgians win emotional first EHL medal







Old Georgians summoned an immense BRONZE MATCH performance to win their very first EHL Men’s medal, defeating Rot-Weiss Köln 3-2 in an emotional contest at the Wagener Stadium.







SCHC win first ever EHL Women’s medal with win over Junior







SCHC won their first ever EHL Women’s medal as they held off a strong challenge from Junior FC thanks to goals from Mette Winter, Yibbi Jansen and Pien Dicke.







Lisnagarvey crowned EuroHockey Club Trophy winners for 2024 after 4-2 win over Cardiff & Met.







Cardiff and Metropolitan University, the Welsh champions last season took on Lisnagarvey in the EURO HOCKEY CLUB TROPHY I final at Lousada in Portugal on Monday.







A mixed day at the Euros for Scottish sides



Watsonians 0-7 Der Club An Der Alster (GERMANY)



The Scottish women’s champions were hit with a double whammy in the first quarter when Alster went two up inside a minute, Viktoria Huse converted from the spot followed by an open play goal from Hannah Gablac.







Excitement Resumes on Day 4 of 2024 World Masters Hockey Indoor World Cup







NOTTINGHAM, England – Tensions and excitement ran high at the David Ross Sports Village in Nottingham, England on day 4 of the 2024 World Masters Hockey Indoor World Cup (MIWC). The U.S. O-60 Men’s Masters Team concluded their run with a seventh-place finish, while the U.S. O-35 Men and O-45 Women’s squads will play for bronze. The U.S. O-55 Women squad clinched a historic spot in the MIWC gold medal match.







Series win for Scotland women against Wales in Cardiff







A 3-0 win for Scotland women in Cardiff saw the young Scots squad win the series 2-1 against Wales.







Scotland claim Easter Series victors against a spirited Welsh side.







Wales failed to secure a further win to secure the Easter Series title losing 3-0 in their final match against a clinical Scottish side. The game started with both teams’ trying to get ahead however the score-line remained 0-0 till the second half.







The Netherlands win U16 Easter 4 Nations in Glasgow







The Netherlands U16 Boys 5-2 England U16 Boys



The Netherlands won the U16 Boys’ Easter 4 Nations in Glasgow with a 5-2 win over England in the final at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.







Star-studded Hockeyroos and Kookaburras to headline Perth International Festival of Hockey







The Hockeyroos and Kookaburras couldn’t be more ready for their pre-Olympic home send-off, as both coaches boast near-full-strength squads to select from ahead of a mammoth festival of hockey throughout April.







Indian men’s hockey team heads to Australia for five-Test series



The series which begins on April 6 will be a crucial assignment for Harmanpreet Singh-led side ahead of the Paris Olympics in July-August.





FILE PHOTO: Indian Hockey team. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu



The Indian men’s hockey team has left for Australia to compete in a five-match Test series beginning April 6, a crucial assignment ahead of the Paris Olympics in July-August.







Vantage Black Sticks Men ramp up Olympic prep







The Vantage Black Sticks Men will head to Malaysia at the end of this month to compete for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup for the first time since 2019 and will be taking 3 uncapped players as the side continues to build depth ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.







Shafiq gets surprise inclusion into Sarjit's 30-member Speedy Tigers squad



By Aftar Singh





Shafiq Hassan must thank T. Perabu for withdrawing from the squad as the defender has made it into Sarjit Singh’s 30-man squad preparing for next month’s Sultan Azlan Shah Cup (SAS). BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Shafiq Hassan must thank T. Perabu for withdrawing from the squad as the defender has made it into Sarjit Singh's 30-man squad preparing for next month's Sultan Azlan Shah Cup (SAS).







Ashok Vihar wins the inaugural MK Kaushik – OTHL Cup in style







Ashok Vihar school team that has produced so many players under the One Thousand Hockey Legs project, has won the inaugural MK Kaushik-OTHL Cup in style, defeating combined Janakpuri 3-2 in the final held on Sunday at Shivaji Stadium, New Delhi.\







British hockey coach visits Malta for clinic



Mike Irving led a one-day seminar





Mike Irving during his coaching clinic in Malta.



Renowned British hockey coach, Mike Irving, visited Malta last week to conduct a coaching clinic for local physical education (PE) teachers and coaches of the sport. Irving participated in a one-day seminar focusing on technique and tactics in the fast-paced game of hockey.







Day 5 Results: 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League – Finals







Lucknow: Day 5 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League – Finals witnessed SAI Shakti Team and HAR Hockey Academy win their respective matches at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.



