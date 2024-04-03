Wednesday 3 Apr02i4

2024 World Masters Hockey Indoor World Cup Concludes







NOTTINGHAM, England – Three U.S. Masters Teams competed for hardware on the final day of the 2024 World Masters Hockey Indoor World Cup (MIWC) at the David Ross Sports Village in Nottingham, England.







Indian Men's Hockey Team leaves for Australia for five-match Test series



The tour will serve as litmus test for the Indian team in their preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics







New Delhi: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team is all set to embark on a significant journey as they left from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Monday night, heading towards Australia for an intense five-match Test series. The series is scheduled to kick off on 6th April in Perth, marking an important phase in the team's preparations for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.







Kookaburras Captain Aran Zalewski on the cusp of fairytale full-circle 250th celebration







Margaret River born Aran Zalewski is having a week to remember in what has already been a lengthy decorated hockey career.







‘Responsibility increases on an individual’, says Hardik after winning Player of the Year award



Hardik also bagged the Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year award







New Delhi: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Vice Captain Hardik Singh won the prestigious Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year 2023 award in the Men’s category. Notably, he also won the Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year at the Hockey India 6th Annual Awards 2023, which took place in the national capital on Sunday.







Netherlands women axe Drummond-De Goede and Van Geffen from Paris Olympic build-up





Margot Van Geffen, Eva de Goede and Pien Sanders celebrate 2022 World Cup success PIC: Worldsportpics



Dutch women greats Eva Drummond-De Goede and Margot van Geffen are shock omissions from the Oranje’s squad ahead of this summer’s Paris Olympics.







Hoci Cymru Easter Series Roundup







In all weathers Hoci Cymru hosted a fantastic Easter weekend of international hockey.







Four impress Speedy Tigers head coach



These boys have the potential to go to the next level, says Sarjit





Speedy Tigers head coach Sarjit Singh at a press conference with the National Hockey team management committee. – BERNAMAPIX



FOUR young players who were fielded in Junior World Cup (JWC) 2023 managed to impress national men’s hockey squad head coach Sarjit Singh to join senior players in the hunt for a place in the list of 30 Speedy Tiger players.







Rahull's sacrifice pays off, eyes debut for Speedy Tigers



By Aftar Singh





Nur Rahull Hrsikesa Thaitchana Muruthi's dedication to his passion for hockey knows no bounds. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Nur Rahull Hrsikesa Thaitchana Muruthi's dedication to his passion for hockey knows no bounds.







Chance for wider squad members to impress



Three uncapped players have been named in the Black Sticks men’s squad for an important tournament ahead of the Olympic Games.







Former Dutch Coach Set to be Re-Appointed as Pakistan’s Hockey Coach



By Shayan Obaid Alexander



According to various sources, Dutch field hockey coach Roelant Oltmans is a strong contender for the coaching job of Pakistan men’s national hockey team once again ahead of the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup in Malaysia.







Medals For English Clubs In Europe







Old Georgians and Surbiton have come away with medals and East Grinstead finished fifth after their performances at European Club championships over the Easter weekend.







Grange fourth and Watsonians fifth – that`s how the Euros finished for Scots



Watsonians 4-2 Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)



Watsonians made the best of starts to their fifth place play-off with three goals in the opening quarter.







Surbiton and hdm land EHL U14 titles







Surbiton and hdm were crowned the ABN AMRO EHL U14 champions following a thrilling end to the competition at Pinoké over the last two days.







The continental trophy ended up in the same hands: Argentina and the United States.







Defending a title is seeking the confirmation of reign. In 2021, the women of the United States managed to lift the Pan American Cup for the second consecutive time, and a few days ago they achieved what no one had done on the track until now: becoming three-time champions. Not once, not twice, but three times in a row. Since 2017, this North American team has been stepping onto the top step of the podium uninterruptedly. In men's, the story doesn't go that far, but almost. Argentina is the first male team to achieve consecutive gold, in 2021 and 2024. And it has a special ingredient: days before the tournament, their participation was in jeopardy. These two teams not only won gold again but also secured their place in the 2025 Indoor World Championship.







Hockey India league to return after eight years in December: Report



Hockey India have been given the all-clear to re-launch the Hockey India League from 28 December to 1 February.





Hockey India League was last played in 2017. Image: Hockey India



Hockey India League (HIL) will reportedly make a comeback after eight years and is pencilled in for a December start. As per a report, Hockey India have been given the all-clear to re-launch the league featuring both men and women from 28 December to 1 February. The league will be played in a home-and-away format.







Empowering Communities Through Sports: The Hin4H Program in Oceania







Leading up to the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, which takes place on 6 April, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) will spend the upcoming days celebrating hockey’s place in promoting peace and development via a range of projects and initiatives. The stories come from across the five hockey-playing continents, with today’s story coming from Oceania.







Transforming Lives Through Sports: The Attock Hockey Development Project







Leading up to International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, which takes place on 6 April, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) will spend the upcoming days celebrating hockey’s place in promoting peace and development via a range of projects and initiatives. The stories come from across the five hockey-playing continents, with today’s story coming from Pakistan, Asia.







PHF releases part payment of players, staff members



LAHORE: After a considerable delay of eight months, the cash-strapped Pakistan Hockey Fede­ration (PHF) on Monday finally issued the first installment of the arrears of senior and junior players and staff members



