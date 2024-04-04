Thursday 4 April 2024

FIH Hockey Pro League season 5: how things stand in the men’s competition







With the FIH Hockey Pro League season 5 nearing its midway point, there has been action and drama aplenty that has led to major ups and downs for teams throughout. While we wait for the action to resume from Antwerp, Belgium on 22 May, here’s a breakdown of how things currently stand in the men’s competition as we head towards the business end of the tournament.







Statement regarding the participation of Hockey Australia in the FIH Pro League







Following the recent update in September last year regarding the future participation of Hockey Australia in the FIH Pro League – the Hockey Australia Board has committed to the upcoming seasons six (2024/25), seven (2025/26) and eight (2026/27) of the FIH Pro League.







Azimuddin aims to replace retired Razie as Speedy Tigers' No. 1 drag-flicker



By Aftar Singh





Azimuddin Syakir Kamaruddin - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Azimuddin Syakir Kamaruddin may be a newcomer to the national hockey team, but he harbours big dreams.







Pakistan hockey team gears up for Sultan Azlan Shah, FIH Nations Cup



PHF Secretary Rana Mujahid has sought all possible help from the PSB to organise the camp



By Abdul Mohi Shah





Pakistan hockey team. - PHF



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has planned to organise the national hockey camp to prepare for back-to-back international events in two phases starting with the first phase on April 15 here at the Bunda Stadium. The upcoming international events will be starting with Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia.







Oltmans approached by PHF as Pakistan eye two major events



Mohammad Yaqoob



LAHORE: Roelant Oltmans has been approached by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to return as the national side’s head coach with the Azlan Shah Cup and the FIH Nations Cup around the corner.







Pakistan Hockey Federation wants Oltmans to coach national team



The crisis-ridden and cash-strapped PHF, which has now split into two bodies, has asked Oltmans to coach the Pakistan team in the the Azlan Shah Cup and the Nations Cup.





FILE PHOTO: Oltmans has served the Pakistan senior and junior sides since 2004. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU



The escalating crisis over its governance notwithstanding, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has approached renowned dutch coach Roelant Oltmans to take charge of the national team ahead of two major events this year.







PHF plans to hold national hockey camp in two phases



By Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has planned to organise the national hockey camp to prepare for back-to-back international events in two phases starting with the first phase on April 15 here at the Bunda Stadium. The upcoming international events will be starting with Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia.







Olympians urge PM to intervene in hockey affairs



KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Haider Hussain and selection committee members Olympians Kaleemullah, Nasir Ali, Hanif Khan and Waseem Feroze have appealed to PM Shahbaz Sharif to take notice of the establishment of a parallel group in PHF.







Hockey vice-captain Hardik Singh credits former drag-flicker and uncle Jugraj for shaping his career



Indian hockey team’s vice-captain Hardik says he was on the verge of giving up on his dream of playing for India if his maternal uncle and former drag-flicker Jugraj Singh had not motivated him to stay focused.





India’s Hardik Singh in action against Australia in the FIH Hockey PRO League. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu



If it was not for a timely advise from his uncle and former India drag-flicker Jugraj Singh, men’s team vice captain Hardik Singh would have shifted to the Netherlands back in 2017 when he was striving hard to kick open the door of national camp for himself without success.







'Because of Hockey India's support, I am able to help my family,' says Salima Tete after winning Player of the Year award





Salima Tete was honoured at the Hockey India 6th Annual Awards 2023



New Delhi: Indian Women's Hockey Team midfielder Salima Tete won the prestigious Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year 2023 award in the Women's category at the Hockey India 6th Annual Awards 2023, which took place in the national capital on Sunday.







Up for the Cup? Old Georgians and Beeston still in line for hat-trick bids



By Rod Gilmour





The Lee Valley hockey and tennis centre



The England Hockey Cup (T1 Championship in modern parlance) still means something to some clubs — even if profile and interest has waned considerably in recent years — as the tournament reaches its semi-final stage this weekend.







A leader promoting changes for the peace of children and youth in El Salvador







Leading up to the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, which takes place on 6 April, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) will spend the upcoming days celebrating hockey’s place in promoting peace and development via a range of projects and initiatives. The stories come from across the five hockey-playing continents, with today’s story coming from El Salvador, Panamerica.







Hockey resurgence in Bulawayo







Leading up to the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, which takes place on 6 April, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) will spend the upcoming days celebrating hockey’s place in promoting peace and development via a range of projects and initiatives. The stories come from across the five hockey-playing continents, with today’s story coming from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

https://www.fih.hockey/news/hockey-resurgence-in-bulawayo





Day 7 Results: 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League – Finals







Lucknow: Day 7 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League – Finals witnessed SAI Shakti Team and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre win their respective matches at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.



