Friday 5 April 2024

2024 Test Matches AUS v IND (M)

Perth, Western Australia



All times GMT +8



6 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND

7 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND

10 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v IND

12 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v IND

13 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND



Preview: Indian Men’s Hockey Team gears up for epic showdown against Australia in five-match Test series



India will aim to end a decade-long drought in Test-series win against Australia







New Delhi: The Indian Men's Team is primed and ready to embark on a thrilling hockey showdown as they gear up to face Australia in an eagerly anticipated five-match Test series, which kicks off from 6th April in Perth, marking a crucial juncture in India’s preparations for the Paris Olympics 2024. With the other four matches scheduled on 7th, 10th, 12th, and 13th April, fans are in for a treat as they witness a display of raw talent and unwavering determination.







Erin Matson denied opportunity to tryout for U.S. Women's Field Hockey team



Ahead of the upcoming Olympic games, the most decorated American field hockey player is not being allowed to try out for the United States' squad.



By Nick Delahanty





Northwestern v North Carolina / Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/GettyImages



This has to be a joke... right?







by: Doug Coats







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The most decorated American college hockey player of all time won’t get a chance to play for her country this summer.







By Steve Wiseman







Erin Matson — one of the most decorated field hockey players in the United States, a former member of Team USA, and national championship-winning head coach at the University of North Carolina — won’t be allowed to try out for the U.S. Olympic team during its trials in Charlotte on Sunday.







By Michael Koh







Erin Matson, the head coach of the reigning national champion UNC field hockey team and a four-time national champion as a player, has been denied the opportunity to try out for the U.S. Olympic team at its trials in Charlotte on Monday.







2024 Junior & Senior Indoor USWNT Tryouts Announced for June 16





Credit: Kyle Breckenridge



SPRING CITY, Pa. – Fresh off a 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup qualification, U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team Head Coach Jun Kentwell and her staff announced that tryouts for the Junior and Senior Indoor USWNT will be held Sunday, June 16, 2024 at The Training Center in Spring City, Pa. from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.







Hockey India aims to unearth next gen of drag flickers and goalkeepers



By Hockey Paper staff







Hockey India has announced an initiative aimed at investing in the future of Indian hockey through specialised coaching targeting young drag flickers and goalkeepers.







Railway advance to meet Catholic Institute in Irish Senior Cup Final



UCD 1 RAILWAY UNION 3







In the second semi-final of the Women’s Irish Senior Cup at Belfield on Wednesday night, Railway and UCD were missing their international players meaning UCD being without Mikayla Power and Sarah McAuley and Railway Union were missing Sarah Hawkshaw, Katie Mullan, Michelle and Niamh Carey.







Watsonians women and Grange men return from Euros in search of Scottish silverware



Watsonians and Grange had a successful EuroHockey Club Trophy campaign, but now both sides turn their focus on domestic challenges ahead.







EuroHockey launches thinktank to optimise sustainability at EuroHockey events







During the Euro Hockey League weekend, a sustainability meeting was held, bringing together key stakeholders with a view to finding important ways to improve sustainability in hockey.







Hockey, a global force for social change, development and inclusion







Every year, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) is very proud to support the promotion of the UN International Day of Sport for Development and Peace – taking place on 6 April -which is an annual celebration of the power of sport to drive social change, community development and to foster peace and understanding.



