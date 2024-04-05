 

 

 



Friday 5 April 2024

2024 Test Matches AUS v IND (M)
Perth, Western Australia

All times GMT +8

6 Apr 2024 16:40     AUS v IND     
7 Apr 2024 16:40     AUS v IND     
10 Apr 2024 17:40     AUS v IND     
12 Apr 2024 17:40     AUS v IND     
13 Apr 2024 16:40     AUS v IND     

Preview: Indian Men’s Hockey Team gears up for epic showdown against Australia in five-match Test series

India will aim to end a decade-long drought in Test-series win against Australia



New Delhi: The Indian Men's Team is primed and ready to embark on a thrilling hockey showdown as they gear up to face Australia in an eagerly anticipated five-match Test series, which kicks off from 6th April in Perth, marking a crucial juncture in India’s preparations for the Paris Olympics 2024. With the other four matches scheduled on 7th, 10th, 12th, and 13th April, fans are in for a treat as they witness a display of raw talent and unwavering determination.


Erin Matson denied opportunity to tryout for U.S. Women's Field Hockey team

Ahead of the upcoming Olympic games, the most decorated American field hockey player is not being allowed to try out for the United States' squad.

By Nick Delahanty


Northwestern v North Carolina / Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/GettyImages

This has to be a joke... right?


 UNC field hockey star denied from US Olympic team in Charlotte

by: Doug Coats    



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The most decorated American college hockey player of all time won’t get a chance to play for her country this summer.


UNC coach Erin Matson wants to play in the Olympics. USA Field Hockey says not this year

By Steve Wiseman



Erin Matson — one of the most decorated field hockey players in the United States, a former member of Team USA, and national championship-winning head coach at the University of North Carolina — won’t be allowed to try out for the U.S. Olympic team during its trials in Charlotte on Sunday.


‘I Met All Selection Criteria’: Erin Matson Issues Statement on Olympic Tryout Denial

By Michael Koh



Erin Matson, the head coach of the reigning national champion UNC field hockey team and a four-time national champion as a player, has been denied the opportunity to try out for the U.S. Olympic team at its trials in Charlotte on Monday.


2024 Junior & Senior Indoor USWNT Tryouts Announced for June 16


Credit: Kyle Breckenridge

SPRING CITY, Pa. – Fresh off a 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup qualification, U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team Head Coach Jun Kentwell and her staff announced that tryouts for the Junior and Senior Indoor USWNT will be held Sunday, June 16, 2024 at The Training Center in Spring City, Pa. from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.


Hockey India aims to unearth next gen of drag flickers and goalkeepers

By Hockey Paper staff



Hockey India has announced an initiative aimed at investing in the future of Indian hockey through specialised coaching targeting young drag flickers and goalkeepers.


Railway advance to meet Catholic Institute in Irish Senior Cup Final

UCD 1 RAILWAY UNION 3



In the second semi-final of the Women’s Irish Senior Cup at Belfield on Wednesday night, Railway and UCD were missing their international players meaning UCD being without Mikayla Power and Sarah McAuley and Railway Union were missing Sarah Hawkshaw, Katie Mullan, Michelle and Niamh Carey.


Watsonians women and Grange men return from Euros in search of Scottish silverware

Watsonians and Grange had a successful EuroHockey Club Trophy campaign, but now both sides turn their focus on domestic challenges ahead.


EuroHockey launches thinktank to optimise sustainability at EuroHockey events



During the Euro Hockey League weekend, a sustainability meeting was held, bringing together key stakeholders with a view to finding important ways to improve sustainability in hockey.


Hockey, a global force for social change, development and inclusion



Every year, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) is very proud to support the promotion of the UN International Day of Sport for Development and Peace – taking place on 6 April -which is an annual celebration of the power of sport to drive social change, community development and to foster peace and understanding.