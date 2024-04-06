Saturday 6 April 2024

2024 Test Matches AUS v IND (M)

Perth, Western Australia



All times GMT +8



6 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND

7 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND

10 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v IND

12 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v IND

13 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND



Paris Olympics Hockey: Eddie Ockenden replaced as Australia captain





Aran Zalewski in action for Australia PIC: Reuters



Australia’s most-capped played Eddie Ockenden has been replaced as sole captain by Aran Zalewski ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.







Indian men's hockey team faces 'litmus test' against Australia ahead of Paris



Indian men's hockey team will play five matches against Australia ahead of the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.



By Pritish Raj





FILE PHOTO: Indian men's hockey team defeated Japan in the semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.



The Indian men's hockey team will take on Australia in a five-match test series and will look to pass the 'litmus test' against a team that constantly troubles them.







India meet Australia, their bogey team



Fulton’s men will play five matches Down Under in ‘litmus test’





India have beaten Australia 8 times in 43 meetings since 2013. File



India are entering the final phase of their preparations for the Paris Olympics and coach Craig Fulton could not have asked for a better matchup to gauge his team’s strengths and weaknesses.







India - Australia Test Series Review



By Tariq Ali



Indian men's hockey team is on the Australian tour to play 5 match Test Series to be played at Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth, Western Australia starting from 6 April 2024.











Goal Is To Win Gold at 2024 Paris Olympics – India’s Hockey Coach Craig Fulton



As India prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics, head coach Craig Fulton speaks about his ambitions, strategy and more.



Kanika Singh



With less than four months remaining for their gold quest at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Indian men’s hockey team are currently in Australia. Coming off impressive performances in the FIH Pro League 2023-24, where they showcased dominance in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, the Indian squad, led by Harmanpreet Singh will be locking horns with the Kookaburras in 5 Test matches, in a bid to prepare for the perennial event in the French capital.







Denied Olympic tryout, field hockey star Erin Matson calls for ‘change’



By Des Bieler





“Why is U.S. Field Hockey denying the greatest American player in history,” a UNC official said of Erin Matson, “a chance to compete for a spot on the Olympic team?” (AP Photo/Aaron Beard)



Field hockey star Erin Matson said Thursday that the sport’s governing body in the United States denied her an opportunity to try out for this year’s Olympic team. Matson, who is coming off a national championship season in her first year as the field hockey coach at North Carolina following the end of her highly decorated playing career with the Tar Heels, called for “change” at USA Field Hockey.







USA Field Hockey Statement In Regard to Olympic Selection



USA Field Hockey would like to provide facts to set the record straight regarding the Olympic Selection policy.







Tengku Nasrul takes unpaid leave to join Speedy Tigers



By Aftar Singh





Tengku Nasrul Ikmal Tengku Abdul Rahim. -NSTP/AFTAR SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: For the love of hockey, Tengku Nasrul Ikmal Tengku Abdul Rahim took unpaid leave from his job to join the national men's hockey team for centralised training.







Indoor World Cup Masters loopback - Nottingham March 28 - April 1







Ireland entered three squads into The Indoor World Cup for Masters age groups held in the David Ross Sports Village on the campus of Nottingham University last Easter weekend. The teams representing Ireland were Men’s Over 40’s and Women’s Over 35’s and Over 45’s. We begin our review by looking at the Over 35 women’s squad and seeing how they got on.







Aphiwe Dimba: The Unstoppable Force in South African Field Hockey



In the vibrant world of South African field hockey, there’s a name that shines brightly, Aphiwe Dimba. Hailing from Kloof High School and currently studying at DUT, Dimba is making waves both on and off the field.



by Kayla Berkenshaw



With her quick reflexes, unwavering determination, and infectious passion for the game, Dimba has carved her path as one of the most promising goalkeepers in the sport. She’s not only a standout player for Riverside Hockey Club but also a symbol of resilience and dedication. Yet, behind the impressive saves and thrilling matches lies a journey marked by challenges, sacrifices, and an undying love for the game.







England’s men the big winners in EHL Ranking Table







Following the conclusion of the Euro Hockey League FINAL8 and the EuroHockey Trophy I events in Lousada and Hamburg, there will be significant movement to the EHL Ranking Tables.







England Hockey League 2023/24 Premier Division Weekend 18 Preview







Teams from the Men's and Women's England Hockey Premier Divison head into their final matches ahead of the England Hockey League Finals at Surbiton Hockey Club. Rod Gilmour from The Hockey Paper has previewed all the anticipated action from week 18.







Govt to take steps for the betterment of hockey in Pakistan



Prime Minister’s Youth Programme could take initiatives





Pakistan hockey team. - FIH



ISLAMABAD: Development and revival of national sport hockey will be the top priority of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) under which numerous activities will be held after Eid.







Former Indian Hockey stars undergo specialized coaching for uniformity in goalkeepers and drag-flickers training



The training was held under the watchful eye of High Performance Director Herman Kruis







New Delhi: In Hockey India’s novel initiative aimed at standardizing coaching methodologies across the nation and nurturing the next generation of hockey talent, former hockey goalkeepers and drag-flickers underwent intensive training under the tutelage of High Performance Director Herman Kruis at SAI Bengaluru.







Are the Promoted Pathways in Fact A Road to Nowhere?



Ashley Morrison



Every child has dreams.



That is how it should be. Growing up our children should believe that they can achieve those dreams. They should be encouraged to chase them, for who knows what is possible.







Day 9 Results: 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League – Finals







Lucknow: Day 9 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League – Finals witnessed SAI Shakti Team and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre win their respective Semi-Final while HAR Hockey Academy and Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur won their respective 5th/8th classification matches at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. SAI Shakti Team will play Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre in the Final on 6th April.



