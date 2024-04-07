Sunday 7 April 2024

2024 Test Matches AUS v IND (M)

Perth, Western Australia



All times GMT +8



6 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND 5 - 1

7 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND

10 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v IND

12 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v IND

13 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND



Dominant win caps Kookaburras milestone night in front of packed house







The Kookaburras have put on a clinic for a parochial Perth crowd, firing a warning shot to India as they charged to a 5-1 win, in the opening test of the Perth International Festival of Hockey.







Indian Men’s Hockey Team go down 1-5 to Australia in their opening game of the tour



Gurjant Singh scored a solitary goal for the Indian team







Perth: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team went down 1-5 against Australia in their first opening game of the five-match Test series here. Tim Brand (3’), Tom Wickham (20’, 38’), Joel Rintala (37’), and Flynn Ogilvie (57’) were the goalscorers for the hosts, while Gurjant Singh (47’) netted a solitary goal for India.







IND-AUS Series: The host Australia whack India for a fluent 5-1 win







India went down tamely 1-5 to Australia in the first match of the Perth International Hockey Festival underway at Perth, Australia.







Hardik Singh-less India endure difficult start to 2024 Paris Olympics buildup with 5-1 loss against Australia



While one would hope there’s still scope for improvement, the focus for Craig Fulton and his men will be on working on a few crucial aspects. So whom did India miss in the first game against Australia? And what can they improve on? We take a look:



PN Vishnu





India suffered a setback in their 1-5 defeat to Australia in the first hockey test match in Perth. Image: JioCinema screengrab



It wasn’t the best of starts for the India men’s hockey team in their buildup to the 2024 Paris Olympics. A 5-1 defeat to Australia on Saturday was not the ideal way to start their preparations for the showpiece event in France later this year. It was a brace from Tom Wickham that set Australia the platform for victory, and Gurjant Singh’s strike in the second half came a bit too late, at a time when India were behind 0-4.







Indian men’s hockey team suffers 1-5 thrashing at hands of Australia in first Test



Tom Wickham (20th, 38th minute) scored a brace, while Tim Brand (3rd), Joel Rintala (37th) and Flynn Ogilvie (57th) were the other goal-getters for Australia.





FILE PHOTO: Gurjant Singh scored the lone goal as India fell to a 1-5 defeat to Australia in the first Test at Perth. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



The Indian men’s hockey was expected to put up at least a decent fight but was hammered 1-5 by Australia in the first Test of the five-match series here on Saturday.







Harendra takes over from Schopman



Vinayak Padmadeo





Harendra Singh led the junior men’s team to the 2016 Junior World Cup title. file



Harendra Singh has been officially appointed as the new chief coach of the Indian women’s hockey team.







Hockey Ireland Domestic Weekend Results Round-Up: Saturday April 6







EY HOCKEY LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1: THREE ROCK ROVERS 2 MONKSTOWN 2



Visitors Monkstown started strongly and took the lead through a converted penalty corner from Stephen Cole in the 5th minute. They still led 1-0 at half-time. Davy Carson increased the visitor’s lead in the 43rd minute with a goal from open play. Three Rock Rovers eventually responded in the 45th minute when Ben Johnson converted a penalty corner. Alistair Empey’s converted penalty corner in the 50th minute secured the share of the spoils for Rovers.







SAI Shakti Team crowned Champions of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Finals







Lucknow: SAI Shakti Team beat Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre 3-2 in a thrilling Final to win the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League – Finals at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, SAI Bal Team defeated Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy 5-1 to finish in third place.







Indian Hockey Captains call for global peace and harmony through the #WhiteCard campaign





White Card is a symbol to promote worldwide peace efforts



New Delhi: On the occasion of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, observed on 6 April every year, the Indian Hockey Captains joined the #WhiteCard Campaign to showcase their commitment towards peace efforts worldwide. Just like various colour cards in the sporting world, the White Card is a symbol to promote worldwide peace efforts.



