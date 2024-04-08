Monday 8 April 2024

2024 Test Matches AUS v IND (M)

Perth, Western Australia



All times GMT +8



6 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND 5 - 1

7 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND 4 - 2

10 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v IND

12 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v IND

13 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND



Kookaburras halt India revival on Matt Dawson's special 200







For the third time this year, the Kookaburras have pulled off a come-from-behind victory against a quality Indian outfit.







Indian Men's Hockey Team goes down 2-4 against Australia in their second match of the five match series



Jugraj Singh and Harmanpreet Singh netted a goal each for India







Perth: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team went down 2-4 against Australia in their second game of the five match Test series here. The see-saw affair witnessed Jeremy Hayward (6', 34'). Jacob Anderson (42'), and Nathan Ephraums (45') found the back of the net for Australia, while for India, Jugraj Singh (9') and Captain Harmanpreet Singh (30') scored a goal each.







Australia overwhelms Indian 2-4



S2H TEAM







Perth India went down 2-4 against Australia in their second game of the five match Test International Series here. Jeremy Hayward (6′, 34′). Jacob Anderson (42′), and Nathan Ephraums (45′) found the back of the net for Australia, while for India, Jugraj Singh (9′) and Captain Harmanpreet Singh (30′) scored a goal each.







IND v AUS Match 2: Harmanpreet Singh’s India show signs of improvement but Australia still too good



Australia took an early lead once again but unlike the first match, India had more control in the first half, especially staying tighter in defence even when the hosts ramped up the intensity.



By Vinayakk Mohanarangan





IND vs AUS 5 match hockey series 2024Mandeep Singh (L) with head coach Craig Fulton - File photo Hockey India.



On paper, 2-4 is better than 1-5. The Indian men’s hockey team bridged the gap a bit but went down in a six-goal clash against their nemesis Australia in Perth on Sunday to trail 0-2 in the five-match series.







India show fighting spirit but poor defending costs them the second match vs Australia



Jugraj Singh and skipper Harmanpreet scored for India from penalty corners but Australia capitalised on India’s poor defending to win 4-2.





India are 0-2 down the five-match Test series against Australia. Hockey India image



The Indian men’s hockey team finally found some form with penalty corners conversion but poor defending resulted in a back-to-back defeat for Harmanpreet Singh and Co against Australia on Sunday. Despite boasting Harmanpreet and Amit Rohidas in the team, India have often struggled to score from the PCs, but on Sunday, they got two goals from the spot as Jugraj Singh (9th) and skipper Harmanpreet (30th) got onto the scoresheet, but some poor defending in the third quarter when India were leading 2-1 saw Australia score three goals and clinch the match 4-2.







India loses 2-4 to Australia in second hockey Test, trails series 0-2



After the 1-5 drubbing they received on Saturday, the Indians were able to play in equal terms against their formidable opponents in the first and second quarters of the match.





FILE PHOTO: Australia beat India in the second hockey Test in Perth on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU



The Indian men’s hockey team dished out a much-improved performance as compared to its previous game but it still lost 2-4 to Australia in the second Test of the five-match series on Sunday.







Aran Zalewski achieved 250 caps



By Tariq Ali



The captain of the men's hockey team of Australia Aran Zalewski completed 250 international appearances in the senior squad. Aran Zalewski achieved the landmark during the first Test Match played between Australia and India at Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth, Western Australia.











Jillaroos & Burras named for 2024 with an eye to next year’s World Cup







The next crop of potential Kookaburras and Hockeyroos have been unveiled, as Australia’s top Under-21 hockey talent look ahead to the 2025 Junior World Cup.







Mohamad Sukri taking new challenge as coach in his stride





Assistant coach of the Speedy Tigers squad, Mohamad Sukri Abdul Mutalib. - BERNAMAPIXAssistant coach of the Speedy Tigers squad, Mohamad Sukri Abdul Mutalib. - BERNAMAPIX



KUALA LUMPUR: The transition from being a player to a coach presents a different challenge for former national hockey player Mohamad Sukri Abdul Mutalib, who has been appointed as an assistant coach of the Speedy Tigers squad.







Fitri and Co making waves in Bangladesh ahead of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup mission



By Aftar Singh





Mohammedan SC’s Fitri Saari (in white) in action in the Bangladesh Hockey League recently.



KUALA LUMPUR: Four Malaysian players are making waves in the Bangladesh Hockey League with Mohammedan SC.







For Speedy Tiger Naaveennash, sports run in his family



By Aftar Singh





Utility hockey player T. Naaveennash Panicker is the type who keeps a cool head on the field.



KUALA LUMPUR: Utility hockey player T. Naaveennash Panicker is the type who keeps a cool head on the field.







Hockey Ireland Domestic Weekend Results Round-Up: Sunday April 7







EY HOCKEY LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1 : ANNADALE 4 BANBRIDGE 4



Annadale were still not mathematically safe at the start of this match but by the end they were home and hosed. They took the lead against newly crowned Champions Banbridge in the 4th minute when Charlie McKeown scored from open play. Louis Rowe equalised for a Banbridge side that clinched the title after Lisnagarvey were held scoreless by Glenanne, in the 28th minute. Ben Walker gave Annadale the lead in the 35th minute 2-1 but it only lasted a minute as Spencer Pinion converted a penalty corner in the 36th minute to restore parity. Neal Glassey scored from open play in the 38th minute to restore Annadale’s lead to 3-2. Spencer Pinion added a converted in the 40th minute to increase Annadale’s lead to 4-2.







Edinburgh University win but Watsonians could seal the Scottish women`s title against Wildcats



Edinburgh University kept up the pressure on Watsonians with a 3-0 win at GHK and moved to within two points of Premiership leaders Watsonians who take on Western Wildcats on Sunday and three points would secure the retention of the title.







Watsonians claim women’s Premiership title while Men’s Scottish Cup Final places are confirmed



Congratulations to Watsonians, who are officially confirmed as women’s Premiership champions after a 3-1 win over Western Wildcats, they are five points ahead of Edinburgh University with only one game left.







Hockey, a global force for social change, development and inclusion







Every year, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) is very proud to support the promotion of the UN International Day of Sport for Development and Peace – taking place on 6 April -which is an annual celebration of the power of sport to drive social change, community development and to foster peace and understanding.







Kyrgyzstan's Inspirational Debut in the Central Asian Hockey Championship







In the heart of Central Asia, where traditions blend with modern aspirations, Kyrgyzstan embarked on a remarkable journey into the world of international hockey. As one of the newest provisional members of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), Kyrgyzstan's participation in the Men's Central Asian Championship marked a significant milestone for the nation, showcasing their growing passion for the sport.



