Tuesday 9 April 2024

2024 Test Matches AUS v IND (M)

Perth, Western Australia



All times GMT +8



6 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND 5 - 1

7 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND 4 - 2

10 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v IND

12 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v IND

13 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND



Hockey India names 33-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team core group



The core group will remain in camp till 16th May







Bengaluru: Hockey India, on Monday, announced the 33-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team that will continue to train in SAI Bangalore till 16th May. The 60-member assessment squad that reported to camp on 1st April has been spruced up after selection trials that were held on the 6th and 7th of April.







Harendra Singh returns as coach of Indian women's hockey team



Dronacharya awardee Harendra Singh marked his comeback to Indian hockey as the head coach of the women's national team.



By Pritish Raj





Dronacharya Awardee coach Harendra Singh oversaw the Indian women's hockey team's assessment camp in Bengaluru.



Delhi: Former Indian hockey player and Dronacharya awardee coach Harendra Singh has been appointed the new head coach of the Indian women's hockey team.







PHF's negotiations with Roelant Oltmans break down



The PHF has decided in principle that a foreign coach except Oltmans will be hired





Roelant Oltmans. - PHF



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF)'s negotiations with Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans broke down ahead of the start of the national hockey camp here at the Bunda Ground from April 16.







PHF decides to hire foreign coach but not Oltmans



AMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is looking for other options as the negotiations with Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans broke down ahead of the start of the national hockey camp here at the Bunda Ground from April 16.







PHF announces squad for Azlan Shah Hockey Cup



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation has announced the players participating in the training camp for the 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup to be played in Ipoh, Malaysia from May 4 to 11.







Defender Kamarulzaman makes jump from hockey 5s to field hockey



By Aftar Singh





Kamarulzaman Kamaruddin



KUALA LUMPUR: Renowned for his prowess in hockey 5s, which saw Malaysia clinch gold at the 2018 Youth Olympics and secure a silver at this year's Muscat World Cup, Kamarulzaman Kamaruddin now aims to carve his legacy in field hockey.







England Hockey League 2023/24 Premier Division Weekend 18 Review





Image Credit: Graeme Wilcockson/gmwsport.com



The England Hockey League 2023/24 Premier Division regular season came to a close with a thrilling finale.







England Hockey Finals Weekend: Old Georgians and East Grinstead set for title defence





Grace Balsdon struck for champions East Grinstead PIC: Eva Gilbert



Old Georgians men and East Grinstead women are on track for league title defences after both won on the final day of the season to secure League Finals Weekend tickets.







Interview: Paul Kamphuis (Polytan) on pioneering the shift to dry hockey







Sport Group, Polytan, and AstroTurf are at the forefront of innovations in dry hockey turf, so much so, that the FIH asked Paul Kamphuis, General Manager of Polytan Asia Pacific, to spearhead global discussions on the subject with federations worldwide.



