Wednesday 10 April 2024

2024 Test Matches AUS v IND (M)

Perth, Western Australia



All times GMT +8



6 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND 5 - 1

7 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND 4 - 2

10 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v IND

12 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v IND

13 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND



Live Scores



FIH Match Centre







India eyes cohesive effort to keep five-Test hockey series alive against Australia



The Indians were drubbed 1-5 and 2-4 by Australia in the first two matches of the series, which is a part of preparations for this year’s Paris Olympics for both the sides.





FILE PHOTO: The Indian defence, led by skipper Harmanpreet Singh, did not have the best of days in the first two games. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU



The Indian men’s hockey team would aim for a cohesive effort to avoid a hat-trick of losses when it takes on a formidable Australia in the third Test of the five-match series in Perth on Wednesday.







Hockey India announces inaugural National Women's Hockey League 2024 - 2025



Phase 1 of the league will be played from 30th April to 9th May in Ranchi



New Delhi: Hockey India on Tuesday unveiled yet another ground-breaking initiative, the National Women's Hockey League 2024 – 2025, marking a significant milestone in the nation's sporting landscape. The league is structured into two phases, with the inaugural phase set to take place in Ranchi, Jharkhand, from 30th April to 9th May 2024. All matches during this phase will be hosted at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium where the recent FIH Olympic Qualifiers and the Women's Asian Champions Trophy were held.







Scottish hockey: Watsonians claim title hat-trick



By Nigel Duncan





Watsonians women's celebrate their league title win at wind-swept Tipperlin PIC: NIGEL DUNCAN



Keith Smith, Watsonians women’s head coach, praised his squad after they claimed a third-straight Premiership title, then he urged them to claim more silverware as the business end of the season hots up.







Grace O'Malley-Kumar: Hockey tournament to honour Nottingham attack victim



By Sonia Kataria





Grace O'Malley-Kumar played for England Hockey's U16s and U18s squads



A hockey tournament to commemorate the life of one of the Nottingham attack victims is to take place next month.



