Thursday 11 April 2024

2024 Test Matches AUS v IND (M)

Perth, Western Australia



All times GMT +8



6 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND 5 - 1

7 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND 4 - 2

10 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v IND 2 - 1

12 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v IND

13 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND



Hayward double leads Kookaburras to gritty win







Prolific goal scorer Jeremy Hayward has helped the Kookaburras continue a Series clean sweep at the Perth International Festival of Hockey.







Indian Men's Hockey Team goes down 1-2 against Australia in closely-fought third match of the Test Series



Jugraj Singh scored a lone goal for India







Perth: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team went down 1-2 against Australia in their neck-to-neck third game of the five match Test series here. Jugraj Singh (41’) was the lone goalscorer for India, while Jeremy Hayward (44’, 49’) netted two goals for the hosts.







Defiant India go down despite Sreejesh heroics, down 0-3 in series



India vs Australia Hockey Highlights, Match 3: After losing the first two matches in Perth, Harmanpreet Singh-led India put in a better performance but lost 1-2.



By Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Hockey live: India vs AustraliaHarmanpeet Singh and Co take on Australia in Perth (Hockey India)



India vs Australia Hockey Test Series Highlights, Match 3: A much-improved Indian side kept Australia at bay for large parts of the third match but eventually the hosts turned it around to win 2-1 in Perth on Wednesday. With that, Australia took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.







Superb Sreejesh fails to save India from losing 1-2 against Australia



The Indians, who lost 1-5 and 2-4 in the first two Tests, produced a much better show on Wednesday with the defensive unit leading from the front.





FILE PHOTO: PR Sreejesh of Team India was at his best during the 3rd Test between India and Australia at Perth. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



Veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh’s heroics went in vain as India squandered a goal lead to go down 1-2 against Australia in the third men’s hockey Test to hand the home team an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series here on Wednesday.







2024 Test Matches NZL v JPN (W)

Auckland, NZL



All times GMT +12



13 Apr 2024 16:10 NZL v JPN

14 Apr 2024 16:10 NZL v JPN



Who is Harendra Singh - set to be reappointed India women's hockey coach





Harendra Singh is slated to take over as India women's hockey team coach. Image: WORLDSPORTPICS/File Photo



Barring official confirmation, Harendra Singh is set to replace Janneke Schopman as coach of the Indian women’s hockey team. The reported reason for the delay is due to the model code of conduct being in place for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.







Giles Bonnet Backs Funded High Performance Women’s Hockey Programs



Lonwabo M





In his second stint as coach of the Senior Hockey Women's team, Giles Bonnet has highlighted the importance of funding high performance programs to produce a squad that can compete with the highest-ranked sides in World Hockey. Photo: RayChaplin.Photography



Coach Giles Bonnet, a long-time stalwart of South Africa’s Women’s Hockey, returns for his second stint with a renewed focus on the importance of funding high-performance programs.







2024 Paris Olympics: Germany, Belgium among favourites for hockey gold



KUALA LUMPUR: Reigning World Cup winners, Germany, are expected to remain the leading contenders for the men’s hockey gold medal at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, scheduled from July 26 to Aug 11.







Central Asian Hockey Championship 2024: A Celebration of Diversity and Unity







The inaugural Men's & Women's Central Asian Championship held in Andijan, Uzbekistan, from February 26 to March 2, 2024, marked a significant milestone in the region's hockey journey. With teams from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan competing, the event showcased the growing prominence of hockey in Central Asia.







South African Hockey Officials Appointed to African Hockey Federation Committees







The South African Hockey Federation (SA Hockey) is delighted to announce the appointment of several esteemed officials to various committees within the African Hockey Federation (AfHF). These appointments have been approved by the AfHF Executive Board and signify a significant recognition of the expertise and dedication of individuals within South African hockey.







A different kind of Eid for hockey league players







Players featuring in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier Division Hockey League are set to experience a different kind of Eid this time around, with many having to celebrate the joyous occasion away from their kin and others having a shortened holiday period.







2024 Hall of Fame Inductee: Patrick Cota





Credit: Alex Masters



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Throughout the next two months, USA Field Hockey will be celebrating and honoring the 2024 Hall of Fame inductees prior to the celebration, hosted by the U.S. Field Hockey Foundation.







Hockey Ireland Weekend Domestic Fixtures Preview. Saturday Apr 13







In the EY Hockey League Men’s and Women’s Division 1 we have reached Round 18 this weekend, with the final matches formally deciding who makes the EY Champions Trophy play-offs.







Join and play, on first ever “International Hockey Day”!







Lausanne, Switzerland: As part of its 100-year anniversary celebrations, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) will launch the first ever “International Hockey Day” on 13-14 April 2024. This year, dates have been chosen to coincide with the week of the “100 days to go” milestone (happening on 17 April) until the start of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.



