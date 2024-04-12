Friday 12 April 2024

2024 Test Matches AUS v IND (M)

Perth, Western Australia



All times GMT +8



6 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND 5 - 1

7 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND 4 - 2

10 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v IND 2 - 1

12 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v IND

13 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND



2024 Test Matches NZL v JPN (W)

Auckland, NZL



All times GMT +12



13 Apr 2024 16:10 NZL v JPN

14 Apr 2024 16:10 NZL v JPN



Black Sticks v Japan: Holly Pearson reflects on difficult recovery ahead of comeback



By Bonnie Jansen





Holly Pearson in action for New Zealand's Black Sticks against Australia's Hockeyroos in Aucklandin May 2022. Photo / Simon Watts / Hockey New Zealand



Holly Pearson’s recovery from a serious injury came with an added level of emotion.







Acting in The Best Interests?



Ashley Morrison



To the average hockey fan in Australia news that the Hockey Australia Board had committed to the upcoming FIH Pro-League seasons six (2024/25), seven (2025/26) and eight (2026/27) may not have even registered any reaction.







‘This group has the spirit to restore our Olympic glory,’ says Shri Ashok Kumar





The hockey legend was honoured with the Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award at Hockey India 6th Annual Awards



New Delhi: Life came full circle for Shri Ashok Kumar as he was awarded the Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award, named after world-renowned hockey magician and his father, Major Dhyan Chand, at the Hockey India 6th Annual Awards 2023 in March this year. He joins the illustrious company of previous winners; Balbir Singh Sr., Late. Capt. Shankar Laxman, Harbinder Singh, A S Bakshi, and Gurbux Singh.







England over 80s hockey masters set for Dutch renewal





England Hockey over 80s' senior trio PIC: Supplied



Unbeaten England Masters over 80s will take on the Netherlands in Canterbury next week, for the fourth time in an official annual meeting.







Long-time National Team player, Keegan Pereira, announces his retirement



Celebrating the Remarkable Career of Keegan Pereira





Photo: Yan Huckendubler



Born in India, Pereira’s journey to becoming one of Canada’s preeminent field hockey goal scorers in is a testament to his dedication, perseverance through injury and his on field skills and talent. Retiring in 2024, Pereira has 210 international caps for Canada and 42 goals to his name. He is in the books as a top 15 capped player for the men’s national team and renowned for his speed, skill and finish.







Paula Parks retires after decorated 25-year officiating career



Celebrating the career of the accomplished Canadian international official







As Paula Parks bids farewell to her illustrious career in international field hockey officiating, the Canadian field hockey community thanks her for her amazing contributions spanning 25 years. Born and raised in Winnipeg, Parks embarked on her journey in 1998, appointed as a Judge at the Commonwealth Games in Malaysia. This was just the beginning of a remarkable tenure that would see her be a staple at international competitions for two decades to come.







The England Hockey Premier Division Finals Weekend Is Coming







Everything you need to know about the England Hockey Premier Division Finals Weekend.







Men`s Premiership title in Grange`s own hands while Women’s Scottish Cup semis get underway



There are two games to go in the men`s Premiership title race, and the destiny is in Grange`s own hands. All they have to do is to beat Watsonians on Saturday and Uddingston the following week, and the title is theirs.



