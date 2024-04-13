Saturday 13 April 2024

2024 Test Matches AUS v IND (M)

Perth, Western Australia



All times GMT +8



6 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND 5 - 1

7 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND 4 - 2

10 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v IND 2 - 1

12 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v IND 3 - 1

13 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND



Kookaburras mark Tom Wickham's milestone with crushing win over India







The Kookaburras have yet again overcome an initial deficit to win their fourth of four. The win puts them in a position to claim a Perth International Festival of Hockey series clean sweep, and send a warning to the rest of the world ahead of the Paris Olympic Games.







Indian Men's Hockey Team goes down 1-3 against Australia in fourth match of the Test Series



Harmanpreet Singh netted a lone goal for India







Perth: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team went down 1-3 against Australia in their fourth game of the five-match Test series here. After Captain Harmanpreet Singh (12’) netted a goal for India, Jeremy Hayward (19’, 47’) and Jack Welch (54’) scored goals to help Australia secure victory.







Lack of goals from forwards remains an issue as India lose fourth consecutive game to Australia



One of those positives is that for the third time in four matches, India had a lead to protect but for the third straight match they let it slip



By Vinayakk Mohanarangan





IND vs AUS hockey test seriesIndia's 1-3 defeat against Australia on Friday certainly had some positive takeaways. But ultimately, it's a fourth straight defeat and an upward trending performance graph shouldn't take the focus away from the inability to win against Australia. (Hockey India)



If your glass is half full, you could say the Indian men’s hockey team put up their best performance yet on the tour of Perth. If your glass is half empty, you could say Australia continue to be India’s kryptonite, a mystical force that keeps hitting them where it hurts.







India loses 1-3 to Australia, makes it four consecutive defeats



India took the lead in the 12th minute through skipper Harmanpreet Singh but Jeremy Hayward’s brace and Jack Welch’s strike handed Australia yet another win in the five-match series.





India was decimated 1-5 in the opening Test, while it lost the second and third Tests 2-4 and 1-2 respectively. | Photo Credit: X/@TheHockeyIndia



India continued its dismal show in the crucial tour Down Under, losing 1-3 against Australia to suffer its fourth consecutive defeat in the five-match men’s hockey Test series, here on Friday.







2024 Test Matches NZL v JPN (W)

Auckland, NZL



All times GMT +12



13 Apr 2024 16:10 NZL v JPN 1 - 1

14 Apr 2024 16:10 NZL v JPN



Black Sticks Women concede late goal in draw with Japan







The Vantage Black Sticks Women coughed up a 1-0 lead at the National Hockey Centre in Auckland on Saturday night, conceding a late goal to Japan, sharing the spoils in the first of a two match series.







South African Indoor Hockey Men Set to Defend Crown and Secure World Cup Berth in Swakopmund







The South African Indoor Hockey Men, proudly powered by Tops at SPAR, are gearing up for an exhilarating challenge as they head to Swakopmund, the esteemed venue of their triumphant 2018 African Indoor Cup of Nations victory. Their mission? To defend their crown and clinch a fourth consecutive trip to the prestigious FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup.







SPAR South Africa Women’s Indoor Hockey Team Unveiled for African Hockey Indoor Cup of Nations 2024







As anticipation builds for the African Hockey Indoor Cup of Nations scheduled to take place in Swakopmund at the end of May, SPAR South Africa proudly announces the lineup for its Women’s Indoor Hockey team. This prestigious tournament serves as the African qualifier for the highly anticipated FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup set to unfold in Croatia in 2025. Following their remarkable performance in the 2023 World Cup, where they secured a spot in the Semi-Finals, South Africa has its sights set on clinching victory, with the top two teams in Swakopmund earning a coveted ticket to Croatia.







Olympic Games Records



By Tariq Ali



The following is the list of players who appeared in four or more Olympic Games







Liam Sanford: Pride and Passion







‘Per Adua ad Astra’ is a motto that has coursed through the family veins since Liam Sanford can remember. Generation after generation proudly protected the skies of Great Britain and for him it was no different.







Al-Sagheer HC dominates 2nd Ramadan Night Hockey League







LAHORE - The 2nd Ramadan Night Hockey League concluded with Al-Sagheer Hockey Club clinching the top spot, followed by Pak Flag Hock­ey Club and North Karachi Hockey Academy, securing second and third positions respectively.







Growing Boys Field Hockey in the East Bay







BERKELEY, Calif. – East Bay School for Boys (EBSB) held a pioneering boys field hockey PE program this past March, supported by USA Field Hockey Manager of Boys Development Marc Bakerman.



