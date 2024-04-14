Sunday 14 April 2024

2024 Test Matches AUS v IND (M)

Perth, Western Australia



All times GMT +8



6 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND 5 - 1

7 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND 4 - 2

10 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v IND 2 - 1

12 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v IND 3 - 1

13 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v IND 3 - 2



Indian Men's Hockey Team suffers 2-3 defeat against Australia in thrilling last match of the Test Series



Harmanpreet Singh and Boby Singh Dhami scored goals for India







Perth: In a tightly contested fifth and final match of the five-game Test series, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team suffered a narrow 2-3 defeat against Australia. Harmanpreet Singh (4') and Boby Singh Dhami (53’) found the back of the net for India, while Jeremy Hayward (20’), Ky Willott (38’), and Tim Brand (39’) scored the goals for the hosts.







FILE PHOTO: Indian men’s hockey team lost the five-match away Test series 5-0 against Australia. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU



2024 Test Matches NZL v JPN (W)

Auckland, NZL



All times GMT +12



13 Apr 2024 16:10 NZL v JPN 1 - 1

14 Apr 2024 16:10 NZL v JPN 2 - 1



Black Sticks Women secure series win over Japan







The Vantage Black Sticks Women came up trumps at The National Hockey Centre on Sunday night against Japan with a 2-1 win, securing the winning goal late on in the piece.







South African Hockey Men named for the FIH Nations Cup







The South African Hockey Men are headed to Poland for the second FIH Nations Cup from the 31 May – 9 June 2024. The tournament will serve as preparation for the men on their road to the Paris Olympics. The FIH Nations Cup is the tournament for the highest ranked teams not in the FIH Pro League with South Africa, New Zealand and France all heading to the Olympics.







Pakistan hockey likely to face suspension after two parallel bodies send team for Azlan Shah event



Karachi (PTI) Pakistan hockey is headed for a total breakdown and possible suspension from international events after two parallel Pakistan Hockey Federations went ahead with plans to send the national team to the Azlan Shah hockey tournament to be held in Malaysia from May 4 to 11.







EHL Premier Division Finalists Confirmed







In a thrilling day of action in Surbiton, the finalists of the Premier Division were confirmed as Hamstead and Westminster v Surbiton (Women) and Surbiton v Old Georgians (men) for the final matches taking place on Sunday 14 April.







England Hockey League Finals: Hosts Surbiton set up Old Georgians finale



By Rod Gilmour





Hosts Surbiton men set up double bill in the finals PIC: England Hockey/Graeme Wilcockson



Surbiton — In front of onlooking GB men’s coach Paul Revington, Gareth Furlong showed his penalty corner threat and Struan Walker once again showcased his eye for goal as Surbiton secured a European berth next season and set up a men’s and women’s double bill in the Premier Division League Finals.







Hampstead & Westminster women edge East Grinstead in thriller



By Rod Gilmour





Hampstead & Westminster beat East Grinstead 3-2 on penalties to reach Sunday's final PIC: GRAEME WILCOCKSON



Surbiton — With 15 minutes left at a sultry Sugden Road, East Grinstead women were seemingly coasting into the Women’s Premier Division final. But two gifted moments by an otherwise championship-winning performance from EG put Hampstead & Westminster into Sunday’s title showdown against Surbiton.







‘Loved every minute’: Laura Roper on 20-year club hockey career



By Rod Gilmour





Sophie Bray, Laura Unsworth, Richard Leman and Ellie Rayer at East Grinstead's club day PIC: EGHC



Surbiton — After a 20-year club career, East Grinstead were 20 or so seconds from a second Women’s Premier Division final and Laura Roper’s last club match. “That’s the harsh reality of sport that it can change with a click of a finger,” said a dejected Roper.







Hockey Ireland Domestic Weekend Results Round-Up: Saturday April 13







EY HOCKEY LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION 1 : RAILWAY UNION 4 OLD ALEXANDRA 1



Railway Union clinched second spot in the EYHL Division 1 on Saturday last. That meant they had the second automatic qualification spot in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy secured a target for coach Una McCarthy and staff from the start of the season achieved. They started this game straight out of the blocks and had Old Alexandra defending from the earliest seconds. A penalty stroke was awarded to Railway Union following a penalty corner and Lisa McCarthy dispatched it to the net in the third minute to give Railway Union a 3rd minute lead. Lily Lloyd added a second in the 7th minute and for the rest of the first quarter Railway looked in complete control of the game. 2-0 at the end of the first quarter. Old Alexandra grew into the game a bit more in the second quarter and had a number of opportunities inside the Railway Union D. Aoife Taaffe tucked one such opportunity into the net from close range in the 26th minute to make the score 2-1.







Musingu, Tigoi Girls crowned Kenyan national hockey champions



By Washington Onyango





St Joseph's Hockey Captain Irene Senoi (left) and Tigoi Girls' Trizah Awuor during Kenya Secondary Schools sports Association Rugby match Term One games in Machakos County. April 12, 2024. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



Tigoi Girls High School and Musingu Boys High School are the 2024 Brookside KSSSA national hockey girls’ and boys’ champions respectively.



