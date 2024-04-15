All the news for Monday 15 April 2024

Clean sweep! Kookaburras claim emphatic Series win







The Kookaburras have fired a warning to their Olympic rivals, with a clean series sweep over world number 5 India at the Perth International Festival of Hockey.







Whitewashed Down Under - India's 'eye-opening' Hockey tour to Australia



Here is a breakdown of the Indian men's hockey team's 0-5 whitewash at the hands of hosts Australia in the Test series in Perth.



By Pritish Raj





Indian men's hockey team



"Thanks to the Australian team. They were a bit harsh on us, but we are going to meet in Paris."







Indian men's hockey team drop out of world's top five in FIH Rankings



The Indian men's hockey team dropped out of the world's top five in the FIH Rankings after Australia whitewashed them in the recent Test series.





FILE PHOTO: Indian men's hockey team defeated Japan in the semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.



The Indian men's hockey team dropped to world number six in the latest FIH Rankings after getting whitewashed by Australia in the five-match Test series.







Pakistan hockey team gears up for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup with national training camp



KARACHI - The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has initiated a national training camp at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium in preparation for the upcoming Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia.







Roelant Oltmans roped in by PHF for two events



Oltmans earlier had expressed his inability to join the Pakistan team



By Abdul Mohi Shah





Oltmans earlier had expressed his inability to join the Pakistan team due to some reservations about the offered contract clauses. - PHF



ISLAMABAD: Roelant Oltmans has penned a two-tournament contract with the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) after Spanish Juan Escarre’s reluctance to go into a short-term contract with the PHF.







Injured hockey trio fighting against time



By Aftar Singh





Coach Sarjit Singh will name his final squad of 18 players after a friendly match against world No. 10 New Zealand in Ipoh on May 1. Malaysia are world No. 13.- BERNAMA pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Three national hockey players are fighting against time to recover for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from May 4-11.







Olympic Games Records - Medals



By. Tariq Ali



The following is the list of the countries won medals in the hockey event in Olympic Games











Surbiton And Old Georgians Crowned Premier Division Champions







The Finals weekend was the culmination of 2023/24 season and it was Surbiton women and Old Georgians men that came out on top and took home the Champions trophies.







Old Georgians bag England Hockey Premier Division hat-trick in style



By Rod Gilmour





Old Georgians continued their domination in English hockey PIC: Eva Gilbert/England Hockey



Surbiton — Old Georgians’ old guard paved the way for a hat-trick of men’s league titles on Sunday as they repelled the home threat of Surbiton to secure an 18th league win in a row.







Grange are just about there in the race for the Scottish Men`s Premiership title



It gets a little tense at the denouement of the men`s Premiership title race, contenders Grange and Edinburgh University both won but only by a single goal in the penultimate fixtures of the season.







Women’s Scottish Cup finalists confirmed



Western Wildcats 1-0 Uddingston



Western Wildcats booked their place in the Women’s Scottish Cup Final through a 1-0 win over Uddingston in a close contest at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.











SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge



KZN North Coastal Regional, Grantleigh School: Saturday 13 April





The inside scoop. St Catherine’s School’s Nicole Gunda works hard to defend as Grantleigh school’s Kate Sparks puts pressure on during the regional final of the KZN North Coastal Regional of the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge that took place at Grantleigh on Saturday 13 April.. Pic by Val Adamson



An exceptional day of action ended with hosts, Grantleigh School raising the trophy for the sixth time in the KZN North Coastal Regional of the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge that took place on their astro on Saturday 13 April.











Welsh Great "PJ" Dies



Peter James Wilson [09.08.42-22.03.24]



BY Phil Bailey







It is with great sadness that Hoci Cymru has learned recently of the passing of Peter Wilson.



