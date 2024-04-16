Tuesday 16 April 2024

Pakistan Hockey Federation to send team to Malaysia despite bitter infighting



By Aftar Singh





Pakistan will take part in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from May 4 to 11. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Two rival factions in the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) are preparing separately to send a team to the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from May 4 to 11.







Azlan Shah Hockey Cup: Pakistan Hockey Team's training camp begins in Karachi





(File photo)



The training camp for selection of Pakistan Hockey Team for Azlan Shah Hockey Cup began at Karachi today.







100 days to go until Paris 2024!







The clock continues to wind down until the Olympic torch relay reaches its destination in the Tuileries Garden, opposite the Louvre, signifying the start of the 30th Summer Olympic Games.







Olympic Games Records - Most Appearances



By Tariq Ali



The following is the list of the countries appeared in the Olympic Games for the most times in the field hockey event.











Privately owned league answers Black Sticks' wishes



Felicity Reid





Black Sticks during the international hockey match between New Zealand and Japan at the National Hockey Centre in Auckland. Black Sticks Photo: David Rowland



Why is hockey turning to private ownership and what will it mean for New Zealand's best players? Felicity Reid finds out.







EuroHockey Freestyle makes its pledge for International Hockey Day







The first EuroHockey Freestyle launched in spectacular fashion last week with over 5,500 fans marvelling at the skills of the three finalists at the Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam.







A leader promoting changes for the peace of children and youth in El Salvador.







Gerson Suárez currently leads the Salvadoran Hockey Federation (FESAHOCKEY). Graduated in Business Administration, he has been linked to the national sport since 2010, initially in high-performance rowing, competing until the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, where he achieved tenth place. His foray into Salvadoran hockey began in 2015 as part of an Olympic Solidarity project, participating in Indoor Hockey during 2016.



