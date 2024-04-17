Wednesday 17 April 2024

Australian aggression can be countered with better innovative passing, says Rupinder Pal Singh



India was blanked in the five-Test series in Perth some days ago, a disappointing outing for the team, but is expected to better or match its bronze from Tokyo Olympics at the Paris Games in July-August.





FILE PHOTO: Former Indian hockey player Rupinder Pal Singh. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar/The Hindu



The recent 0-5 drubbing notwithstanding, former drag-flick specialist Rupinder Pal Singh feels the Olympic-bound Indian men’s hockey team can counter Australia’s aggressive style of play with better defensive coordination and some innovative passing.







Path to Paris: Indian hockey picks control over chaos in bid for Olympic glory



Anish Anand





Can India's new philosophy allow Harmanpreet and co. to go all the way in Paris? Hockey India



A year back, chaos reigned supreme in the case of the Indian men's hockey team.







Saari brothers get early nod from Sarjit



By Aftar Singh





Faizal Saari (right) with Fitri Saari. -NSTP/EFFENDY RASHID



KUALA LUMPUR: Four hockey players in the 30-man training squad have earned "early places" for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from May 4-11.







Sara McManus retires and leaves a legacy in Canadian field hockey



Sara McManus retires as the second-most capped woman in Canadian hockey.





Photo: Yan Huckendubler



After an incredible 15-year career representing Canada on the international stage, Tsawwassen native, Sara McManus bids farewell to the Women’s National Team, leaving behind a legacy of longevity. With 216 international appearances under her belt, McManus is the second most capped woman in Canadian hockey history.







Mario Joseph Coach of the under 21 Women’s National Hockey team





Mario S. Joseph head coach of under 21 Women’s National Hockey team.



Mario S. Joseph, a product of St. Peter’s College Colombo – 04 and an ex National Hockey player, who has represented the National Hockey team from 1996 to 2002 and turned to showcase his capabilities as a talented Hockey Coach, has been appointed as the Head Coach of the Sri Lanka Women’s under 21 Hockey team 2024.







Malaysian National men’s and women’s teams ranked 13th and 23rd respectively in the world



Subashini Jeyaraman



FOLLOWING the Hockey 5s World Cup match in Oman against the Netherlands, the national men’s team international ranking has propelled.







Junior USMNT Returns from Holland Tour





Photo: Bram Rietveld



DEN HAGUE, Netherlands – The Junior U.S. Men’s National Team wrapped up a week of competition for the U-21 and U-18 squads in Den Hague, Netherlands, leaving with a plethora of experience. The tour was a crucial part of preparations and selections for the upcoming Junior Pan American Championship (JPAC), taking place June 26 to July 12 in Surrey, Canada.







Old Georgians crownEd champs as Surbiton and Wimbledon win EHL spots







England’s three EHL Men’s qualifiers were confirmed last weekend as Old Georgians became the first side to win the Premier Division titles for three years in succession since Cannock in 2006.







Surbiton win back English women’s title







Surbiton won their ninth English title in 10 seasons to become the first team to qualify for next season’s EHL Women’s FINAL12 as they defeated Hampstead & Westminster 3-1 in their championship final on Sunday.







'Was an unforgettable moment, grateful to Hockey India,' says Deepika Soreng on winning Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year





Deepika Soreng was honoured at the Hockey India 6th Annual Awards 2023



New Delhi: Deepika Soreng, forward for the India Women's Hockey Team, extended her heartfelt gratitude to Hockey India for bestowing upon her the esteemed Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year during the Hockey India 6th Annual Awards 2023 last month.







Field hockey makes a resilient comeback in HCM City



The current focus of hockey lies in nurturing and expanding the player base in HCM City, where a significant number of Vietnamese and expatriate hockey enthusiasts reside.



By Thanh Nga





Some national team players showing the Kamito sponsored uniforms. Photo courtesy of James Chew



HCM CITY After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, initiatives aimed at promoting and developing field hockey have slowly regained momentum, injecting new life into the sport.



