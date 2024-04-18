Thursday 18 April 2024

100 Days to go till Paris 2024: Gear up for an Unforgettable Olympic Experience







As we hit the milestone of 100 days until the Olympic Games Paris 2024, the excitement within the global hockey community is reaching new heights! With all teams knowing their pools and schedules, athletes fine-tuning their skills and fans rallying behind their teams, the anticipation for what promises to be a spectacular showcase of top-tier hockey talent is palpable.







The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will begin their campaign on 27th July against New Zealand







New Delhi: With just 100 days remaining until the start of their journey at the Paris Olympics, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team is poised for an exhilarating quest. After clinching a historic Bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the team now sets its sights on the ultimate prize: a Gold medal.







In Paris Olympics, India is clubbed alongside defending champion Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland in Pool B.





Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh on Wednesday said with 100 days left for the Paris Olympics, every day, every practice and every drill will count towards building momentum to shine at the biggest sporting stage.







Captain Harmanpreet Singh and his deputy Hardik believe that the Indian men's hockey team is ready for the challenges in 2024 Paris Olympics.





With just 100 days remaining until the start of their journey at the Paris Olympics, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team has their eyes set on the ultimate prize- The gold medal.







Olympic Games Records - Most Matches



By Tariq Ali



The following is the list of the most matches played by countries and players in the Olympic Games







England over-80s hockey team face Netherlands



Amy Walker





The team has claimed the game could be the oldest age group international in any sport



A group of octogenarian hockey players beat the Dutch side at a match in Canterbury on Wednesday afternoon.







SA Indoor Hockey Men look to defend crown and secure World Cup berth







The South African Indoor Hockey Men, proudly powered by Tops at SPAR, are gearing up for an exhilarating challenge as they head to Swakopmund, the esteemed venue of their triumphant 2018 African Indoor Cup of Nations victory.







Sticks down for New Zealand Hockey legend







One of the greatest ever Black Sticks, Olivia Merry, is today calling time on her international career.







lack Sticks great Olivia Merry has called time on her exceptional career.







2024 Hall of Fame Inductee: Kelly Doton





Photo: Yan huckendubler



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – During the next two months, USA Field Hockey will be celebrating and honoring the 2024 Hall of Fame inductees prior to the celebration, hosted by the U.S. Field Hockey Foundation.







Top Scorers - Brinkman on a Hundred goals for Bloemendaal





Robbert Kemperman and Jochem Blok are alert to the movements of Thierry Brinkman during Sunday’s Klassieker Bloemendaal-Amsterdam. Photo: Koen Suyk



There were few changes at the top of the shooter rankings in the Tulp Hoofdklasse and Promotional Class last weekend. However, a few players entered the sub-top with a spot, such as Amsterdam attacker Fiona Morgenstern and Bloemendaal captain Thierry Brinkman.







Why Danique Visser quit - "I completely lost the fun"





Visser during one of her last matches at Bloemendaal, at home against Tilburg in November. Photo: Koen Suyk



Danique Visser (24 years old) was one of the greatest goalkeeper talents in the Netherlands a few years ago. As a potential she was allowed to smell the Orange. But she wasn’t happy in recent years. Last winter, Visser was the first goalkeeper to retire from Bloemendaal. That felt like a liberation. ‘I was no longer myself during the training sessions.’







Hockey Ireland Weekend Domestic Features Preview: Saturday April 20th & Sunday April 21st.







This weekend sees both the EY Hockey League Men’s and Women’s Division 1 Champions Trophy Quarterfinals, and the EYHL Division 2 Men’s and Women’s Play Off Finals.



