Friday 19 April 2024

2024 Test Matches AUS v JPN v CHN (W)

Perth, Western Australia



All times GMT +8



20 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v JPN

21 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v CHN

23 Apr 2024 17:40 CHN v JPN

24 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v CHN

27 Apr 2024 16:40 CHN v JPN

28 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v JPN



Oltmans to train camp probables from 23rd





Roelant Oltmans. - PHF



ISLAMABAD: Roelant Oltmans will start imparting training to Pakistan camp probables from April 23, a day after he arrives in Islamabad.







South Africa eye world cup berth at Swakopmund





The SA men’s indoor hockey team. File photo



The South African indoor hockey men are gearing up for an exhilarating challenge as they head to Swakopmund, the venue of their triumphant 2018 African Indoor Cup of Nations victory.







Kenya hockey teams qualify for Africa Cup of Nations



By Agnes Makhandia



Kenya hockey men's team have qualified for next year's Africa Cup of Nations without hitting a ball







Hockey Legends Hang Up Their Sticks: Olivia Merry, Eva Drummond-De Goede, and Margot van Geffen Retire from International Hockey







In a poignant moment for women’s international hockey, three of the sport’s most celebrated athletes, Eva Drummond-De Goede from the Netherlands, Olivia Merry from New Zealand, and Margot van Geffen, also from the Netherlands, have called an end to their sterling international careers, leaving behind a legacy marked by incredible achievements, dedication, and an indelible impact on the sport.







Two women's hockey legends retire



By Tariq Ali



Canada women's hockey defender Sara McManus and all time great New Zealand's forward Olivia Merry have announced retired from the international hockey.







‘Pivotal Moment for Indian Hockey’: Former goalkeeper Bharat Chetri lauds Hockey India’s initiatives for grassroots development and women’s hockey advancement



Chetri is a part of the program targeted at nurturing young drag-flickers and goalkeepers across India







New Delhi: Bharat Chetri, the illustrious former goalkeeper of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, has lent his support and commendation to Hockey India's latest initiatives aimed at fostering grassroots talent and uplifting women's hockey in the nation. Chetri spoke fervently about the impact these initiatives could have on the sport in India.







‘National Women's Hockey League can be a pathway to the Indian Team for young players,’ believes former Captain Pritam Siwach



The 1st Phase of the National Women’s Hockey League will take place from 30th April to 9th May 2024 in Ranchi







New Delhi: Hailing Hockey India's yet another ground-breaking initiative, National Women's Hockey League 2024-2025, former Indian Skipper Pritam Rani Siwach championed its significance for aspiring players who are looking to reach the national team set-up.







Mulder Steps Down as Indoor USMNT Head Coach







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Following the conclusion of the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup, U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team Head Coach Jason Mulder has announced he is stepping down from his volunteer role at USA Field Hockey.







Léo and Gantoise assured of EHL spots next season







Royal Léopold and Gantoise will look to build momentum ahead of the Ion Finals weekend in Belgium having already wrapped up an EHL spot for next season.







SCHC enjoy golden moment in cup final







SCHC stormed to the Gold Cup title on Thursday evening as they swept aside AH&BC Amsterdam 5-1 at the Wagener Stadium to earn the first trophy of the Dutch domestic season.







England Hockey transfers 2024/25: Phil Roper joins Old Georgians from Holcombe







Phil Roper has become the first top signing ahead of the 2024/25 Men’s Premier Division season after joining star-studded Old Georgians.







Roper a big addition to offset Morton departure







Old Georgians have had a busy week on the transfer front in the wake of their third successive English title success.







Exciting Times Ahead: South Africa's Durban Hockey League Kicks Off!



Calling all hockey enthusiasts! The wait is over as the Durban Hockey League gears up for an action-packed start this weekend. Get ready to witness some top-tier hockey action and support your favourite teams as they battle it out on the field.



by Kayla Berkenshaw



Behind every successful league, there are dedicated individuals ensuring everything runs smoothly. Nichole Phillips, the powerhouse in charge of the ladies at Riverside, is all set to make this season a memorable one. Nichole states that her vision is “a well-structured and organized season, players can expect nothing but the best.” Despite the slightly chaotic start, Nichole’s commitment to keeping players informed and prepared is unwavering.







The last games in this season's Scottish Premiership and loose ends still to tidy up



All is in place in the Women's Premiership. Watsonians have won the title, and they along with Edinburgh University, Clydesdale Western and Western Wildcats will take part in the European play-offs. At the other end Gordonians are relegated and Hillhead will take on the runners-up from the second tier.



