Saturday 20 April 2024

2024 Test Matches AUS v JPN v CHN (W)

Perth, Western Australia



All times GMT +8



20 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v JPN

21 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v CHN

23 Apr 2024 17:40 CHN v JPN

24 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v CHN

27 Apr 2024 16:40 CHN v JPN

28 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v JPN



Team Canada to attend the 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup



Men’s National Team returns to Malaysia for spring Competition







Field Hockey Canada is excited to announce the Men’s National Team roster bound for Ipoh, Malaysia for the 30th iteration of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. Canada last attended the tournament in 2019. The iconic Malysian tournament will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a great field of teams in 2024.







Malaysian Stalwart Selvaruja dreams of a passage to India



K. ARUMUGAM & ERROL D’CRUZ







As a cub, he showed signs that would one day make him a Speedy Tiger. Selvaraju Sandrakasi kept the promise. Voted “Most Talented Player” in the U-19 Malaysian League, he made the junior national side and eventually became a full international, representing his country with aplomb.







Dutch players Retire



By Tariq Ali



Two women's hockey players from Netherlands Eva de Goede (Drummond) and Margot van Geffen announced their retirements from international hockey, a few months ago Lidewij Welten retired from the women's national hockey team of Netherlands.











‘Never doubted my abilities to come back into the national setup’, says Indian Team forward Preeti Dubey



Preeti made her last appearance for the team in the Hockey World League Semi-Final in 2017







New Delhi: Preeti Dubey, the dynamic forward, was named in the 33-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team that is currently training at SAI Bangalore. The 60-member assessment squad that reported to camp on 1st April was spruced up after selection trials that were held on the 6th and 7th of April 2024.







Mulder & Pasarakonda Appointed Interim U.S. Men’s National Team Coaches







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Jason Mulder and Aditya Pasarakonda have been appointed by USA Field Hockey as the interim coaches of the U.S. Men’s National Team and will lead the program through July 2024. This follows the resignation of Harry Singh.



