Sunday 21 April 2024

2024 Test Matches AUS v JPN v CHN (W)

Perth, Western Australia



All times GMT +8



20 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v JPN 1 - 0

21 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v CHN

23 Apr 2024 17:40 CHN v JPN

24 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v CHN

27 Apr 2024 16:40 CHN v JPN

28 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v JPN



Late Mariah Williams heroics break Japanese hearts again in déjà vu fixture







The Hockeyroos and Mariah Williams have once again claimed a late fourth quarter victory against Japan in a near mirror image of the two side’s tense last meeting at the 2022 World Cup.







On thin ice



PHF should take comprehensive steps aimed at bringing improvement in the quality of our players



Pakistan hockey could be facing international suspension following a bitter infighting between two parallel factions in the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), the governing body of the sport in the country.







Hockey Ireland Domestic Weekend Results Round-Up: Saturday April 20







EY HOCKEY LEAGUE DIVISON 1 MEN’S CHAMPIONS TROPHY QUARTER-FINALS : YMCA 1 THREE ROCK ROVERS 0



Two evenly matched sides from the Southside of Dublin were almost inseparable in this tie at Wesley College. A scoreless first half was followed by a scoreless third quarter. As the game wound down and seemed to be heading for a penalty shoot-out with only two minutes left on the clock Grant Glutz popped up from open play to finish to the net in the 68th minute, to grab the only goal of the game. Three Rock Rovers bow out and YMCA continue an impressive run which has now taken them into the final four of the Champions Trophy next weekend in Banbridge on a scoreline of YMCA 1 Three Rock Rovers 0.



