Monday 22 April 2024

2024 Test Matches AUS v JPN v CHN (W)

Perth, Western Australia



All times GMT +8



20 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v JPN 1 - 0

21 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v CHN 2 - 2

23 Apr 2024 17:40 CHN v JPN

24 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v CHN

27 Apr 2024 16:40 CHN v JPN

28 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v JPN



Live scores



FIH Match Centre





Hockeyroos mark Brooke Peris's special 200 with gutsy draw to China







The Hockeyroos have capped a special night for NT's Brooke Peris, with a courageous second-half performance that ended in a 2-2 draw with China.







England and Netherlands ‘setting legacy’ in flourishing over 80s hockey scene





England A and Netherlands go head-to-head at Canterbury PIC: Alex Rotas/Chris Martin



England over 80s captain Ken Wilcock hailed the “extraordinary” organisation of his age group Masters category which saw four English and Dutch teams take to the pitch last week.







Hockey India announces 28-member core probable group for National Men’s Coaching Camp



The camp will begin on 21st April and end on 13th May







New Delhi, 21st April, 2024: Hockey India on Sunday announced the 28-member core probable group for the Senior Men’s National Coaching Camp, scheduled to commence on 21st April and last until 13th May at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru. The camp is important as the Indian Team will look to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.







Hockey: lows after lows



Unavailability of facilities and absence of qualified coaches have been among perennial problems for national hockey



Ask a hundred people in Pakistan to name at least one national hockey player, and you will surely draw a blank. So appalling is the situation in the country regarding our national sport. Our performance in the game is exploring depths after depths. For a third time in a row, we failed to qualify for Olympic Games, scheduled in Paris this year.







NZ U21 North vs South series comes down to wire



Saturday’s match day at St Paul’s Collegiate concluded with both U21 Men’s and Women’s games finishing in a 1-all draw.







Hockey Ireland Domestic Weekend Results Round-Up: Sunday April 21



EY HOCKEY LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2 FINAL: AVOCA 4 PEMBROKE WANDERERS 4 (AVOCA WIN 4-1 IN SHOOT-OUT )







Avoca are the EYHL Men’s Division 2 Champions after this final in Garryduff in Cork. But they were made fight all the way to a shoot-out by Dublin rivals Pembroke Wanderers.







Grange have secured the men`s Scottish Premiership title while Watsonians women finished on top undefeated







If there were any jitters at Fettes they were not evident as Grange retained the men’s Premiership title and a place in Europe next year with a resounding 7-0 win over fourth placed Uddingston.







Grange retain men’s Premiership title in rout







David Nairn and Dylan Bean both netted doubles as Grange retained the men’s Premiership hockey title with an emphatic victory over Uddingston at Fettes.



