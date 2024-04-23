 

 

 



Tuesday 23 April 2024

2024 Test Matches AUS v JPN v CHN (W)
Perth, Western Australia

All times GMT +8

20 Apr 2024 16:40     AUS v JPN     1 - 0
21 Apr 2024 16:40     AUS v CHN     2 - 2
23 Apr 2024 17:40     CHN v JPN     
24 Apr 2024 17:40     AUS v CHN     
27 Apr 2024 16:40     CHN v JPN     
28 Apr 2024 16:40     AUS v JPN     

Live scores

FIH Match Centre


Gniezno: A Historic Host for the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup



As the bustling city of Gniezno eagerly prepares to host the second edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup, to be played from 31 May to 9 June 2024, it shines a spotlight on its rich history, vibrant culture, and deep-rooted love for the sport of hockey.


PHA: Pakistan will compete in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup despite turmoil in their federation

PETALING JAYA: Perak Hockey Association (PHA) president Datuk Saiyuti Samat is confident Pakistan will compete in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup as promised despite facing internal conflict in their parent body.


Shahrul has future in his hands as Speedy Tigers’ youngest keeper

By K.M. BOOPATHY

PETALING JAYA: The inclusion of Che Shahrul Azmi Che Saupi in the Speedy Tigers squad is in line with grooming a younger custodian for future international competitions, according to goalkeeper coach S. Kumar.


Here is an important update on Pakistan hockey

Tariq Bugti was nominated by the prime minister as the PHF president


Tariq Bugti. - PHF

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Tariq Masoori Bugti is likely to meet the prime minister to brief him about the breakaway federation that is bringing bad name to the sport in the country.


Indian men’s hockey team needs to improve on its defensive structure, says Rupinderpal Singh

Rupinderpal Singh and Adrian D’Souza believe that the recent drubbing at the hands of the Australian men’s team in the Test series was not a true projection of how the Indian team can perform at the Paris Olympics.

K. Keerthivasan


Adrian D’Souza(left) & Rupinderpal Singh have over 300 International caps between them. | Photo Credit: K. Keerthivasan

With a combined total of over 300 International caps between them, former India hockey players, defender and drag-flick specialist Rupinderpal Singh and goalkeeper Adrian D’Souza are a wealth of knowledge and experience and a huge source of inspiration for any upcoming player.


‘I had confidence in my abilities,’ says Marina Lalramnghaki on making it to the Indian Women’s Hockey Team core group

Marina credits her inspiration to Lalremsiami and idolises Sushila Chanu



New Delhi: Marina Lalramnghaki, the young and energetic midfielder from Mizoram, recently made it to the 33-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team core group, which is currently undergoing training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru. Her selection came after thorough evaluations of a 60-member assessment squad during intense trials conducted on 6th and 7th April 2024. Her outstanding display of skill and unwavering determination stood out prominently, securing her position among the nation’s top hockey players.


'Grateful to Hockey India for starting goalkeeping and drag-flicking program at grassroots level,' says former Indian defender Jaspreet Kaur

The former Indian defender is a part of the program targeted at nurturing young drag-flickers and goalkeepers across India


 
New Delhi Former India Women's Hockey Team player Jaspreet Kaur was part of the group of former drag-flickers who underwent intensive training under the tutelage of High-Performance Director Herman Kruis at SAI Bengaluru, earlier this month. The training session was a part of Hockey India’s novel initiative aimed at standardizing coaching methodologies across the nation and nurturing the next generation of hockey talent.


Mark Pearn leaves Surbiton men’s coaching role


Surbiton coach Mark Pearn pictured in Cranleigh PIC: The Hockey Paper

Mark Pearn has ended his eight-year tenure as Surbiton Hockey Club men’s coach, praised by the club for “shaping the future of some of the country’s finest young players” as well as top-tier trophy success.


Irish semi-final line-up confirmed for next weekend



The Irish playoff stage is set with Banbridge and Loreto both looking to retain their national titles next week and make a return to the Euro Hockey League for the 2024/25 season.


Great Entertainment at U16 National Cup Finals



Glasgow National Hockey Centre was the place to be for youth hockey on Sunday 21 April. The ten matches at the U16 National Club Cup Finals included three penalty shoot-outs and saw three teams crowned champions.