Wednesday 24 April 2024

2024 Test Matches AUS v JPN v CHN (W)

Perth, Western Australia



All times GMT +8



20 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v JPN 1 - 0

21 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v CHN 2 - 2

23 Apr 2024 17:40 CHN v JPN 4 - 0

24 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v CHN

27 Apr 2024 16:40 CHN v JPN

28 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v JPN



FIH gives ultimatum to PHF over parallel bodies



FIH has stated that the issue should be resolved by the end of this week



By Atique ur Rehman





Pakistan hockey team. - PHF



KARACHI: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has written a letter to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) amid yet another wave of uncertainty in the country’s national sport.







Mashhood empowered to decide fate of breakaway PHF



By Abdul Mohi Shah





Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan speaks at an event. — Facebook/Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan/File



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), has empowered Advisor on Youth Affairs Rana Mashhood to decide on the fate of breakaway federation in the best interest of the game considering the legal and constitutional position.







Olympic Games Paris 2024: How the teams qualified







With the countdown to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 hitting double digits, the excitement continues to rise in the global hockey community. With all 12 men’s and women’s teams now qualified and placed into their respective pools, we are taking a look at how they secured their spot in the Olympics.







Career Reflections: Oliver Scholfield Retires from Canadian Men’s National Team



Scholfield’s career characterized by resilience & dedication to improvement







Oliver Scholfield identifies 2018 as the pivotal turning point in his career. Prior to this, he had experienced the ebb and flow of being on the fringes of the national team roster, his potential yet to be realized. From his early days playing for the 2013 national junior team, Scholfield remained dedicated, training and competing fiercely. When he finally made the jump, he never looked back.







Greta Hayes LGBTQ+ Role Model of the Year as Hockey Sweeps up at Pride in Sport Awards







Hockey has been recognised in a significant manner at the annual Pride in Sport Awards in Melbourne overnight, leading all sports with nine awards, celebrating the hockey community’s commitment to working in the LGBTQ+ inclusion space.







Follow your Olympic Stars: An FIH Instagram takeover series







The International Hockey Federation, FIH, is delighted to unveil a new Instagram takeover series: “Follow your Olympic Stars”, poised to elevate the thrill of hockey fandom to new heights.







'Learning experience to train alongside senior players,' says Indian Women's Hockey Team defender Ropni Kumari



Ropni was recently named among the 33-member National Women's Team Core group that is training at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru







New Delhi: Ropni Kumari, Indian Women’s Hockey Team defender, looked back on the previous year and explained how consistent opportunities to play with the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team have contributed to her development. The 19-year-old was part of the team that claimed the Gold medal at the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023 and also travelled with the team to Dusseldorf, Germany for the 2023 4 Nations Junior Women's Invitational Tournament. Ropni was also a key player for the side at the 2023 FIH Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile and played in all six games.







Alster and Mannheim lead way into German playoffs







Der Club an der Alster and Mannheimer HC topped their respective pools in the German women’s Bundesliga to set themselves up as the teams to beat as their season enters the playoff phase.







KHU mulls new league format for upcoming season



By Agnes Makhandia



Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) has proposed to the respective clubs that compete in the various tiers (Premier, Super and National) to have the new season played in a single leg format due to time constraints.



