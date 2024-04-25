Thursday 25 April 2024

2024 Test Matches AUS v JPN v CHN (W)

Perth, Western Australia



All times GMT +8



20 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v JPN 1 - 0

21 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v CHN 2 - 2

23 Apr 2024 17:40 CHN v JPN 4 - 0

24 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v CHN 2 - 3

27 Apr 2024 16:40 CHN v JPN

28 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v JPN



China take pole position for the Perth Women’s Cup as the Hockeyroos falter







It was another twist in the tale of a burgeoning rivalry between the Hockeyroos and China, as China’s never-say-die attitude saw them claim victory in the second half of the sides’ final meeting in the Perth International Festival of Hockey.







FIH asks govt about status of breakaway PHF





The flags of the International Hockey Federation and Olympics flutter with the air in this undated photo. — FIH



ISLAMABAD: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has approached the government of Pakistan (Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination) and Pakistan Olympics Association (POA) to ascertain constitutional status of the breakaway PHF in the country.







FIH gives one-day ultimatum to PHF over parallel bodies



Kashif Abbasi | Mohammad Yaqoob





PAKISTAN head coach Roelant Oltmans during a media talk.—White Star



LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: It is no good news for Pakistan hockey which is already struggling badly for survival while facing crises and setbacks of all kinds.







IHF contacts warring factions of PHF amidst leadership dispute



The International Hockey Federation (IHF) has reached out to both claimant factions of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) amidst the ongoing leadership dispute.







Coach Roelant Oltmans sheds light on revival of Pakistan hockey



Oltmans said Pakistan came close to qualifying for the Paris Olympics



By Abdul Mohi Shah





Roelant Oltmans speaks to Pakistan players. - PHF



ISLAMABAD: Head coach of the Pakistan hockey team, Roelant Oltmans, was disappointed over missing the chance of making it to the Paris Olympics.







Hockey revival hinges on winning Nations Cup, says Oltmans



By Abdul Mohi Shah





National team Head Coach Roelant Oltmans. - PHF



ISLAMABAD: National team Head Coach Roelant Oltmans lamented missing a golden opportunity of making it to the Paris Olympics, pointing out that now revival of Pakistan hockey largely depends on winning the Nations Challenge Cup starting in Poland from the last week of May.







Faizal on fire for SAS Cup after Bangladeshi action



By Aftar Singh





After shining in the Bangladesh Hockey League with 24 goals from 12 matches for Mohammedan Sporting Club, Faizal Saari is in great form for the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup in Ipoh from May 4-11. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: After shining in the Bangladesh Hockey League with 24 goals from 12 matches for Mohammedan Sporting Club, Faizal Saari is in great form for the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup in Ipoh from May 4-11.







Home turf adds to Namibia’s confidence



by Helge Schutz





Liam Hermanus in action for Namibia against Austria. File photo



Namibia stand a great chance of qualifying for the 2025 Indoor Hockey World Cup when they host the continental qualifier, the Africa Indoor Cup, at the MTC Dome at Swakopmund from 23 to 26 May.







Field Hockey Canada announces men’s team roster for home Junior Pan American Championships



Junior Men’s National Team roster that will play in Surrey, BC in July







Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to announce the Junior Men’s National Team roster that will participate in the Junior Pan American Championships on home soil in Surrey, BC in July.







Kelly-Anne Foskin: A Journey to Umpiring Success







Kelly-Anne Foskin made her international 11-aside umpiring debut during the recent Vantage Black Sticks series vs Japan. In an interview leading up to the test series weekend, she fondly reminisces about one of her most cherished moments as an umpire - her very first game.







Hockey Ireland Weekend Domestic Fixtures Preview: EY Champions Trophy, Saturday April 27th & Sunday April 28th







The EY Hockey League season is coming to its climax this weekend with the last four of the Champions Trophy for both Men and Women. Banbridge are the hosts with all matches taking place on the main pitch at Havelock Park. The action begins on Saturday at 10:30am with the first of the two Women’s Champions Trophy semi-finals.







Wright celebrates achievements and special bond with teammates



(Note: Katie Wright is former International Umpire Peter Wright's daughter and John Wright's niece)







Off the back of a national tournament that featured high-calibre hockey, one of WA’s own has celebrated the special achievements she’s made and the bonds she’s formed with her teammates.







Charity hockey event set to remember Grace O’Malley-Kumar





Grace O’Malley-Kumar played for Southgate before moving to study at Nottingham PIC: Southgate HC



A hockey tournament to commemorate the life of Grace O’Malley-Kumar, one of the victims of the Nottingham attacks last summer, will be staged in May.



