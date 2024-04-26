Friday 26 April 2024

2024 Test Matches AUS v JPN v CHN (W)

Perth, Western Australia



All times GMT +8



20 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v JPN 1 - 0

21 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v CHN 2 - 2

23 Apr 2024 17:40 CHN v JPN 4 - 0

24 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v CHN 2 - 3

27 Apr 2024 16:40 CHN v JPN

28 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v JPN



Terrassa: International Hockey Hub back in the spotlight for FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup







In the heart of Catalonia, the vibrant city of Terrassa stands proud with its rich cultural heritage and a longstanding love affair with hockey. International hockey action returns to the city from 3-9 June via the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2024, which will cast a spotlight on its history and its passion for the sport.







FIH Warns Hockey Federation Over Two Parallel Bodies



By Shayan Obaid Alexander







In the wake of ongoing turbulence between the two presidential bodies of Pakistan’s hockey federation, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has taken a decisive step by addressing the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) directly through a letter.







National Hockey camp to be organized for Azlan Shah tournament







ISLAMABAD: A single National Camp would be held for the Pakistan national Hockey Team to be sent to the Azlan Shah Tournament in Malaysia.







Oltmans empowered to lead selection panel for Azlan Shah Hockey



By Abdul Mohi Shah





National team Head Coach Roelant Oltmans. - PHF



ISLAMABAD: Head coach Roelant Oltmans has been given all the powers to decide on the selection of the Pakistan team for the Azlan Shah Hockey till the time the government decides on the fate of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).







Syawal hopes to impress Malaysian national coaches after Scottish stint



By Aftar Singh





National hockey trainee Syawal Abdul Razak



KUALA LUMPUR: Midfielder Syawal Abdul Razak, who played in the Scottish Premier Hockey League from August to November last year, hopes to be selected for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from May 4-11.







‘National Women's Hockey League provides a platform for our top women's hockey talent to showcase their skills and compete at the highest domestic level’, says Bhola Nath Singh



Top eight State Member Units will vie for the Championship in the National Women’s Hockey League







Ranchi: Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh on Thursday in a press conference held at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium, in Ranchi spoke to reports about the importance of the much-awaited National Women’s Hockey League 2024-25. Phase 1 of the league will be held in Ranchi from 30th April to 9th May 2024, marking a historic moment for women's hockey in India. This first-of-its-kind domestic league promises to be a thrilling showcase of the nation's top female hockey talent.







‘National Women’s Hockey League will give youngsters the opportunities to assess their abilities and navigate pressure scenarios,’ says former goalkeeper Yogita Bali



Yogita also emphasized the league's role as a stepping stone for players aspiring to compete in the Hockey India League







New Delhi: Former Indian Women’s Hockey Team goalkeeper, Yogita Bali, has expressed her resounding support for Hockey India’s holistic initiatives aimed at advancing the sport across all levels, with a special emphasis on the eagerly anticipated National Women’s Hockey League.







EuroHockey revamps to knock-out format from 2027





EuroHockey will change format from 2027 tournament PIC: Worldsportpics



Future winners of the EuroHockey Championships will face just four matches in a new “every match matters” revamp.







2024 Hall of Fame Inductee: Katelyn Falgowski Ginolfi







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – During the next two months, USA Field Hockey will be celebrating and honoring the 2024 Hall of Fame inductees prior to the celebration, hosted by the U.S. Field Hockey Foundation.

Three-time Olympian Katelyn Falgowski Ginolfi has one of the most decorated playing careers for the U.S. Women’s National Team after having competed in 261 international matches for Team USA. She joined the USWNT in 2005, when she was just 15 years old, and instantly earned respectful recognition as a wise athlete beyond her years.







Glyn Thomas: The Masters goalkeeper who never did, and never will, stop playing hockey







2024 promises to be a huge year for Masters hockey in Wales, with the Men’s O75s side preparing for a Four Nations tournament in May and a World Cup appearance in Cape Town in October.



