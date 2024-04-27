Saturday 27 April 2024

2024 Test Matches AUS v JPN v CHN (W)

Perth, Western Australia



All times GMT +8



20 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v JPN 1 - 0

21 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v CHN 2 - 2

23 Apr 2024 17:40 CHN v JPN 4 - 0

24 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v CHN 2 - 3

27 Apr 2024 16:40 CHN v JPN

28 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v JPN



Live scores



FIH Match Centre







Rival PHF factions unite training camp after government intervenes



Kashif Abbasi







ISLAMABAD: At last, common sense prevailed with the two rival factions of the Pakistan Hockey Federation deciding to end the separate training camps of the national team with an agreement reached that the players will attend the camp underway in Islamabad after the government brought them to the table.







Trials for Azlan Shah Cup from tomorrow



By Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: Trials to select Pakistan team for the Azlan Shah Cup will now be held on Sunday and Monday instead of Saturday-Sunday to ensure arrival of Karachi-based players.







Pakistan Hockey Federation still in a shambles



In a significant move, Rana Mashood has delegated the critical task of team selection for the upcoming Azlan Shah hockey tournament to chief coach Roelant Oltmans. This decision aims to streamline the process and ensure the squad’s competitiveness, commencing from May



Ansar M Bhatti



ISLAMABAD: Recent efforts aimed at reconciling the divergent factions within the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) have yet to yield resolution on key issues. Spearheaded by the Prime Minister Youth Program chief, Rana Mashood, a gathering was convened on April 25, inviting representatives from both factions.







GB Hockey goalkeeper Ollie Payne: We want to make winning and medalling a habit



By Lucas Ball







Ollie Payne, the GB and Holcombe goalkeeper, says the Pro League looks set to be a tighter affair as the men’s side look to win the global hockey league for the first time after stumbling at the final hurdle in the last edition.







Landmark hockey achievements are results of reliable sponsorship- Derrick Tamakloe



by Yaw Adjei-Mintah





Ghana in action against Kenya (red) at 13th African Games



Ghana's Greater Accra Hockey Association Vice Chairman, Derrick Tamakloe, is adamant that recent “landmark achievements” in hockey is as a result of the Greater Accra Hockey League’s partnership with Sapholda Ventures Limited.







A weekend of play-offs and Grand Finals to round off this season's Scottish Premiership







So what is at stake this weekend at Glasgow Green? This season's champions title, European positions along with promotion/relegation outcomes.



