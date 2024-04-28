Sunday 28 April 2024

2024 Test Matches AUS v JPN v CHN (W)

Perth, Western Australia



All times GMT +8



20 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v JPN 1 - 0

21 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v CHN 2 - 2

23 Apr 2024 17:40 CHN v JPN 4 - 0

24 Apr 2024 17:40 AUS v CHN 2 - 3

27 Apr 2024 16:40 CHN v JPN 4 - 1

28 Apr 2024 16:40 AUS v JPN



Live scores



China thrashes Japan in women's hockey test match in Australia





Fan Yunxia (L) of China competes agaisnt Nagai Hazuki of Japan during a women's hockey test match between Japan and China in Perth, Australia, April 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)



PERTH(Xinhua) -- China crushed Japan 4-1 here on Saturday as a part of the women's test series during the Perth International Festival of Hockey.







44 players to undergo trials for Azlan Shah Cup



ISLAMABAD: Around 44 players including ten from the Karachi camp, will undergo trials on Sunday to select the Pakistan squad for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament.







Hockey Ireland Domestic Weekend Results Round-Up: Saturday April 27







WOMEN’S EY CHAMPIONS TROPHY SEMI-FINAL: LORETO 7 UCD 1



In the 2017-18 season, UCD EY Hockey League winners, fell to Loreto who went on to win the Champions Trophy themselves. In 2022-23 UCD once again won the EYHL and lost to Loreto in the final of the Champions Trophy. In 2023-24 Loreto has just won the EYHL and come up against a UCD side that they have beaten three times already this season. Twice in the EYHL and once in the Final of the Leinster Women’s Jacqui Potter Cup. Two of those defeats were comprehensive but the most recent League game was decided by a single goal in favour of Loreto. Could the students turn the tide in this game? Or would the bookies’ favourites confirm that faith?







Scottish Grand Finals places confirmed after an action-packed semi-finals day





Men’s Semi-Final 1: Grange 3-0 Watsonians



Grange booked the first spot in the Men’s Grand Final with a 3-0 victory over Watsonians at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.



