Wednesday 1 May 2024

Passmore Names Traveling Roster for Second Mini-Tournaments of 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League







ANTWERP, Belgium & LONDON, England – U.S. Women’s National Team’s Head Coach David Passmore and coaching staff have named the traveling roster for the second mini-tournaments of the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League.







Black Sticks hope to build winning mentality ahead of Paris Olympics



By Aftar Singh





New Zealand players train at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh yesterday. — PIC FROM VANTAGE BLACK STICKS FACEBOOK



KUALA LUMPUR: Paris Olympics-bound New Zealand will field a mixed squad of seniors and juniors for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup (SAS Cup), which begins on Saturday in Ipoh.







National Women's Hockey League 2024-25 Kicks Off in Ranchi



Sandeep Pradhan, Director General of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), witnessed the opening ceremony and interacted with players from all eight participating teams







Ranchi, Jharkhand: The much-anticipated National Women's Hockey League 2024-25 kicked off today at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.







Day 1 Results: National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025 (Phase 1)







Ranchi: The opening day of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025 (Phase 1) witnessed the Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Maharashtra registering wins in their respective matches, which were played at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand.







SA Hockey Under 21 IPT | WP Peninsula pen remarkable comeback on opening day at UCT







The undoubted highlight and remarkable story of the 2024 Under 21 South African Hockey IPT opening day came in the fourth game of the day as WP Peninsula overturned a 2-0 deficit to snatch a 3-2 win against Southern Gauteng in the Women’s tournament. There were also big wins for Western Province men and women while the KZN Raiders women produced a dominating one-way display in securing three points.







Time to Protect the Integrity of the Competition?



Ashley Morrison



Integrity is becoming outdated.



Integrity is the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles that you refuse to change, it is about doing the right thing in a reliable way. To have integrity is to have a moral compass, a compass that leads you to doing the right thing.







Sutton Coldfield HC and Bury St Edmunds HC awarded Talent Academy Licenses for the 2024-25 Cycle







England Hockey are delighted to share the good news that following a comprehensive tender process Sutton Coldfield HC and Bury St Edmunds HC have been awarded Talent Academy licenses and will commence delivery from September 2024.







Kath Russ Appointed As Chair Of England Hockey Board







England Hockey is pleased to announce that Kath Russ will be appointed as the new Chair of the Board and will succeed Royston Hoggarth when he steps down in Autumn 2024.



