Thursday 2 May 20204

Speedy Tigers stun New Zealand in friendly



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia's Faisal Saari (left) in action against New Zealand in today's friendly at Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh.



KUALA LUMPUR: Speedy Tigers bounced back twice to beat Paris Olympics-bound New Zealand 3-2 in a friendly in Ipoh today.







Japan on a mission to win Sultan Azlan Shah Cup





Japan have set themselves the lofty target of winning the May 4-11 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh. PIC COURTESY OF AHF



KUALA LUMPUR: Japan have set themselves the lofty target of winning the May 4-11 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh.







Speedy Tigers seek revenge against Pakistan in SAS Cup



By Aftar Singh





Sarjit Singh (right) leading a training session at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.- NSTP/HAIRUL ANUAR RAHIM



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will be gunning for revenge when they face Pakistan in their opening Sultan Azlan Shah Cup (SAS Cup) match on Saturday in Ipoh.







Oltmans expects Pakistan to fare better in Azlan Shah Cup



ISLAMABAD: Head coach Roelant Oltmans expects an improved show by Pakistan in the 30th edition of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup as the national squad is set to leave for Malaysia to compete in the event on Wednesday night.







Azlan Shah Cup Records



By Tariq Ali



The 30th edition of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup to be held at Azlan Shah Stadium, Ipoh, Malaysia from 4 to 11 May 2024.











FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2023-24: One month to go!







We are just one month away from the electrifying action unfolding at the second edition of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup! The men’s tournament will be played in Gniezno, Poland from 31 May to 9 June while the action runs from 3 to 9 June in the women’s competition to be played at Terrassa, Spain.







Pakistan hockey team could travel to Netherlands for training ahead of Nations Cup



Roelant Oltmans is interested in holding a ten-day training camp



By Abdul Mohi Shah





Pakistan hockey team. - PHF



ISLAMABAD: Roelant Oltmans is interested in holding a ten-day training camp for the Pakistan hockey team in the Netherlands during the second half of May in order to fine tune preparations for the Nations Cup starting in the city of Gniezno, Poland, from May 31.







Hockey India names 24-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24



Salima Tete has been named the Captain while Navneet Kaur will serve as her deputy during the Europe leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24







New Delhi: Hockey India on Thursday announced the 24-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team that will participate in the Belgium and England legs of the FIH Pro League 2023-24. The Belgium leg will begin on 22nd May and end on 26th May while the England leg will commence on 1st June and conclude on 9th June.







India women's hockey squad: Salima Tete replaces Savita as skipper for FIH Pro League



The Belgium leg of the FIH Pro league will be played between 22-26 May while the England leg will be played between 1-9 June.





India women's hockey team squad for the FIH Pro League legs in Belgium and England. Image: Hockey India



Salima Tete replaced veteran Savita Punia as captain of the 24-member Indian women’s hockey squad for the Belgium and England legs of the FIH Pro League this month. Navneet Kaur has been named her deputy for the tour.







Day 2 Results: National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025 (Phase 1)







Ranchi: Day 2 of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025 (Phase 1) saw Hockey Haryana and Hockey Maharashtra win their respective matches, which took place at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Wednesday.







SA Hockey Under 21 IPT |Three of the Eight Semi-finalists confirmed ahead of the final day of group play.







The second day, the moving day, of the group stage at the 2024 SA Hockey Under 21 IPT at UCT brought more goals, more memories and a few teams secured their passage to the semi-finals with a game to spare.







Strikers Win Inaugural Central Adult RCC, Three Women’s Teams & One Men’s Team Advance to USFHL Adult NCC





Images courtesy of Maddie Rogers



COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. - The inaugural Central Adult Regional Club Championship (RCC) took place at Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pa. this past weekend. Six women’s teams representing three different areas in the region competed – Strikers and Red Rubies from Lancaster, Pa.; Running on Empty, Buxmont, and Cougars from Philadelphia, Pa.; and Steel Styx from Pittsburg, Pa. These six teams competed for three spots to the United States Field Hockey League (USFHL) Adult National Club Championship (NCC) that will take place this summer, July 19 through 21, in Newark, Del.







𝐇𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐢𝐱𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: 𝐈𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐩 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟒







Women’s Irish Senior Cup Finals: The Irish Senior Cup is the World’s oldest Club hockey cup and finals day is the highlight of the club Hockey season at senior level, and it takes place this Saturday May 4th at UCD’s Belfield Water.







Hall of Fame member Paul Dearing receives legendary status







Former Kookaburra and double Olympic medallist Paul Dearing has been awarded legendary status 15 years after he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008. Legendary status is bestowed on hockey’s Hall of Fame members who have inspired and motivated others and whose standing and regard have reached an iconic status over the years.







New home for English town's historic hockey club



Richard Price





Rugby and East Warwickshire Hockey Club players pose at their new venue



A hockey club has moved to a new home and signed a four-year deal with a college.







Field Hockey Travels to South Africa for Foreign Tours







EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State field hockey is preparing for its nine-day excursion in South Africa for high-level training and competition. Additionally, the team will have the opportunity to visit some of the country's important historical sites, landmarks, including a safari and ferry ride to Cape Point.



