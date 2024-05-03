Friday 3 May 2024

30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 (M)

Ipoh, Perak



All times GMT +8



4 May 2024 16:00 NZL v CAN (RR)

4 May 2024 18:15 KOR v JPN (RR)

4 May 2024 20:30 MAS v PAK (RR)



Black Sticks Men gear up for their Everest – the Olympics



Currently in Malaysia, they want to start to climb back to the lofty hockey heights of 50 years ago.



By Michelle Prendiville







The Black Sticks Men are about to start their build-up to the Paris Olympics — a campaign they're calling their Everest.







Sarjit: Give new-look Speedy Tigers room to improve







KUALA LUMPUR: National men's hockey team head coach Sarjit Singh has called on Malaysians to give the new-look Speedy Tigers time and space to grow into a potent force ahead of the 30th edition of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup that will be held at Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh, Perak from tomorrow until May 11.







Teenager Azimuddin gets a shot at SAS Cup



By Aftar Singh





It is a dream come true for teenager Azimuddin Kamaruddin who will be making his international debut in the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup which begins tomorrow in Ipoh.



Azlan Shah Cup Goal Records



By Tariq Ali



The following are the principal records of Azlan Shah Cup hockey. The event was started in 1983, now current is the 30th edition of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup











Field Hockey Canada announces Sheldon Rostron as Head Coach of Women’s National Team



Rostron commits to the Wolfpack







Field Hockey Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Sheldon Rostron as the Head Coach of the Canadian Women’s National Team. With an impressive background and experience in the field hockey world, Rostron brings a unique blend of expertise, passion, and leadership to the team.







England Hockey League 2024/25 Season Team Updates







After a successful 2023-24 season, England Hockey welcomes 16 new teams into the Men’s and Women’s England Hockey Leagues (EHL) for 2024-25.







Bingham family aim for hockey hat-trick







A hat-trick of Binghams will be playing in the England Hockey National Club Championship Finals this weekend for two different clubs.







Exciting end to the season at the Scottish Cup Finals







A bit of history to start with. The Scottish Cup is the oldest national competition – in fact, the first men`s final occurred at the end of the 1962/1963 season and the women`s competition followed several years later. Since then Scottish Cup Final day has traditionally brought the curtain down on the season.







Hockey Australia appoints Helen Galloway as HA Board Director







Hockey Australia (HA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Helen Galloway to its Board of Directors for a three-year term.



